This week’s tops stories: AAPL earnings, a MacBook Pro keyboard petition, iOS 11.4 beta 3, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple may drop the 3.5mm adapter, a petition aims to force Apple to recall MacBook Pro keyboards, AAPL earnings, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…

This week, an analyst suggested that Apple will stop bundling the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter with future iPhones, starting this year. Apple has included the adapter since the launch of the iPhone 7, which dropped the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, a petition on Change.org is trying to draw attention to the seemingly high-failure butterfly keyboard mechanism in the latest MacBook Pros. The petition calls on Apple to recall failing keyboards and replace them with a “different, working keyboard.” The petition has amassed nearly 10,000 signatures.

AAPL reported earnings this week for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The company $61.1 billion in revenue and $13.8 billion in profit earned from selling 52.2 million iPhones, 9.1 million iPads, and 4.07 million Macs.

During the earnings call, Tim Cook defended sales of the iPhone X, while he also touted that Apple’s wearables business is the size of a Fortune 300 company and teased new Apple Pay countries.

Lastly, a supply chain report this week indicated that Apple’s new 13-inch Retina ‘MacBook Air’ won’t be launching at WWDC like some hoped. The report explained that Apple has pushed back assembly of the new laptop into the third quarter.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

This week’s top video |

Happy Hour Podcast #171 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss what Ming-Chi Kuo’s retirement from KGI Securities could mean for future Apple rumors, Apple’s latest earnings report and why iPhone revenue was up despite flat unit sales, the current state of AirPlay 2 and some impressive new features coming to iOS 11.4, and our wish list for tvOS 12 and Apple TV.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

