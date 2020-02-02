This week’s top stories: iOS 14 rumors, Apple’s record Q1 earnings, wireless charging mat, more

In this week’s top stories: Ming-Chi Kuo details what to expect from Apple in 2020, AAPL reports record earnings, the new emoji coming later this year, iOS 14 rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo on Wednesday detailed what to expect from Apple during the first half of 2020. Kuo reiterates that we should expect the iPhone SE 2, new iPad Pros, and MacBooks with scissor switch keys. Most notably, however, Kuo says to expect a smaller wireless charging mat from Apple, ultra wideband item trackers, and high-end Bluetooth headphones.
Kuo’s report leaves a lot to the imagination. He does not elaborate on the specifications of the new “smaller charging mat,” nor does he give a reference point as to what smaller means. Read the full report here.
Apple is expected to unveil iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at WWDC in June. Ahead of that release, a new rumor this week suggested that this year’s iOS release will support all of the same devices as iOS 13 did last year, including the iPhone SE as well as the iPhone 6s. iPadOS 14, however, is rumored to drop support for the iPad mini 4, originally introduced in September of 2015, and the iPad Air 2, introduced in October of 2014.
This week also marked earnings week for Apple, with the company reporting its fiscal Q1 2020 numbers, covering the lucrative holiday shopping season. Apple announced revenue of $91.8 billion and profit of $22.2 billion. That’s an all-time record for both net income and revenue, and compares to $84.3 billion and $20 billion in the same quarter last year.
Here’s how earnings broke down by category:
- $55.96 billion: iPhone
- $12.72 billion: Services
- $7.16 billion: Mac
- $10.01 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories
- $5.98 billion: iPad
Read more in our full coverage of Apple’s earnings release.
Apple on Tuesday released iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and watchOS 6.1.2 to the public. The updates include bug fixes and performance improvements targeting Screen Time, the iPhone 11, and the Mail app.
Last but not least, Apple this week officially confirmed that it has completed the rollout of its redesigned and rebuilt Apple Maps service in the United States. Next on Apple’s list is Europe, and it says the redesign will start happening there later this year.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS |
- Apple officially completes rollout of rebuilt Apple Maps in the US, coming to Europe next
- pple releases iOS 13.3.1 with Screen Time and Mail app fixes, more
- Rumor: iOS 14 to support all of the same iPhones as iOS 13, including iPhone SE
- Here are the 117 new emoji that will come to iPhone and more later this year
iPhone |
- Everything we know about the iPhone 12 lineup so far
- How to turn off Ultra Wideband U1 chip to prevent background location tracking on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro
- Apple CEO Tim Cook dodges more questions about 5G iPhone 12 rumors
- DXOMark: iPhone 11 selfie camera lags behind competitors, but offers key updates over iPhone XS
- Coronavirus threatens production of iPhone 9/SE 2, iPhone 11, AirPods
Apple Watch |
- Tim Cook addresses AirPods and Apple Watch supply constraints
- Latest Apple Watch clone on the way from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo
- 75% of Apple Watch customers are first time buyers, likely driven by Series 3 promos
iPad & Mac |
- ‘Rocket League’ dropping support for macOS in March: Refunds, more details
- Satechi launches USB-C Slim Adapter with Ethernet, 60W charging, and SD slots
- Musician Neil Young claims Steve Jobs would support his dissing of MacBook Pro
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Khalid joins Today at Apple for new Music Lab: Remix sessions
- Apple Stores will celebrate Black History Month with over 40 inspirational sessions
Apps |
- Say hello to the new Fantastical: one robust calendar for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac
- PSA: You can now clear your Facebook history, disconnecting apps and websites
- Following demo at iPhone 11 event, FiLMiC multi-cam recording now available as new ‘DoubleTake’ app
- Apollo for Reddit adds comment search, GIF sounds, community icons, and much more
- These are the best sleep tracking apps for Apple Watch
- LastPass dropping support for native macOS client, replacing it with a universal web app
HomeKit |
- HomeKit-enabled Eve Water Guard now available to purchase
- HomeKit support for Eero appears imminent following latest firmware update
Services |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Second report suggests Apple and MGM held ‘preliminary’ talks about an acquisition
- Opinion: Apple’s record earnings suggest it has now found the magic formula
- Apple Pay support for any card in Europe now effectively available via Curve
- There’s a chance Apple TV+ could become the future home of NFL Sunday Ticket
Top Apple stories, company |
- iPhone 9, 13-inch MacBook update, (RED) Apple Watch — is an Apple event around the corner?
- Kuo expects new Apple products this year: wireless charging mat, AirTag, and high-end headphones
- Apple announces record holiday Q1 2020 earnings: revenue of $91.8 billion, more
- Apple leases prominent ‘Triangle Building’ just two miles from Apple Park
- The Unofficial Apple Archive loses most of its videos after DMCA takedowns
- Apple ordered to pay $838 million in damages to Caltech over WiFi patent infringement
