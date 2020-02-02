This week’s top stories: iOS 14 rumors, Apple’s record Q1 earnings, wireless charging mat, more

In this week’s top stories: Ming-Chi Kuo details what to expect from Apple in 2020, AAPL reports record earnings, the new emoji coming later this year, iOS 14 rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo on Wednesday detailed what to expect from Apple during the first half of 2020. Kuo reiterates that we should expect the iPhone SE 2, new iPad Pros, and MacBooks with scissor switch keys. Most notably, however, Kuo says to expect a smaller wireless charging mat from Apple, ultra wideband item trackers, and high-end Bluetooth headphones.

Kuo’s report leaves a lot to the imagination. He does not elaborate on the specifications of the new “smaller charging mat,” nor does he give a reference point as to what smaller means. Read the full report here.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at WWDC in June. Ahead of that release, a new rumor this week suggested that this year’s iOS release will support all of the same devices as iOS 13 did last year, including the iPhone SE as well as the iPhone 6s. iPadOS 14, however, is rumored to drop support for the iPad mini 4, originally introduced in September of 2015, and the iPad Air 2, introduced in October of 2014.

This week also marked earnings week for Apple, with the company reporting its fiscal Q1 2020 numbers, covering the lucrative holiday shopping season. Apple announced revenue of $91.8 billion and profit of $22.2 billion. That’s an all-time record for both net income and revenue, and compares to $84.3 billion and $20 billion in the same quarter last year.

Here’s how earnings broke down by category:

$55.96 billion: iPhone

$12.72 billion: Services

$7.16 billion: Mac

$10.01 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories

$5.98 billion: iPad

Read more in our full coverage of Apple’s earnings release.

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and watchOS 6.1.2 to the public. The updates include bug fixes and performance improvements targeting Screen Time, the iPhone 11, and the Mail app.

Last but not least, Apple this week officially confirmed that it has completed the rollout of its redesigned and rebuilt Apple Maps service in the United States. Next on Apple’s list is Europe, and it says the redesign will start happening there later this year.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

