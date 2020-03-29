This week’s top stories: iOS and iPadOS 13.4 features, 2020 iPad Pro reviews, much more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 to the public, alongside tvOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and macOS Catalina 10.15.4. The first iPad Pro 2020 reviews are also here, the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

After over a month of beta testing, Apple has officially released iOS 13.4 and site:9to5mac.com 13.4 to the public. One of the tentpole features of iPadOS 13.4 is trackpad support, while there’s also iCloud Drive folder sharing as well. There are many other minor changes in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 worst noting. Check out our full hands-on video with all of the new iPadOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4 features here.

Elsewhere, Apple this week also released watchOS 6.2 to the public. This update brings the ECG app to three new countries: Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey. Irregular heart rhythm notifications are also now available in those three countries. watchOS 6.2 also finally brings support for in-app purchases to Apple Watch applications

And for the Mac, has released macOS Catalina 10.15.4. This update also includes support for iCloud Drive Folder Sharing. The Music app on macOS Catalina 10.15.4 now offers the same time-synced lyrics feature that came to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac last year.

Building on these software releases, Apple has announced that it is officially launching the ability for developers to sell Mac and iOS apps as a single purchase. What this means that a developer can list an iPad app in the App Store and a Mac version in the Mac App Store. When the customer buys either version, it automatically unlocks the app all platforms.

Apple Stores outside of Greater China remain closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A new memo this week from Apple’s SVP of Retail + People Deirdre O’Brien outlined that Apple will start to re-open stores on a case-by-case basis as early as mid-April. The details here are still unknown, and plans could change based on the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Apple this week also released a new informative COVID-19 app and website in partnership with the CDC and FEMA. Download it here.

This week's top videos |

Shawn Dorsey is an Apple Watch Warrior in every sense of the word. After the former analog watch collector was gifted the original Apple Watch years ago, he's found new ways to use the iPhone and Apple Watch to systematically improve his full body workouts. The best part is how open Shawn is with sharing his workouts throughout the week. He's a continuous source of motivation for me, and hopefully now you as well.

Bonus Watch Time episode: Adapting daily routines during the health pandemic

Benjamin and Zac unpack new releases from Apple including a cheaper and improved MacBook Air, Mac mini storage upgrades, the new 2020 iPad Pro model, iOS 13.4 and trackpad support coming to iPad, the new Magic Keyboard coming in May, Beats Powerbeats debut, and more.

The indie app development special series continues, this week focused on business models and marketing, and again featuring tips and advice from a group of amazing guests. Also, adding cursor support to an iPad app, lots of game recommendations, our most embarrassing bugs, and… ARM Macs confirmed?

