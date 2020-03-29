This week’s top stories: iOS and iPadOS 13.4 features, 2020 iPad Pro reviews, much more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.4 to the public, alongside tvOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and macOS Catalina 10.15.4. The first iPad Pro 2020 reviews are also here, the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
After over a month of beta testing, Apple has officially released iOS 13.4 and site:9to5mac.com 13.4 to the public. One of the tentpole features of iPadOS 13.4 is trackpad support, while there’s also iCloud Drive folder sharing as well. There are many other minor changes in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 worst noting. Check out our full hands-on video with all of the new iPadOS 13.4 and iOS 13.4 features here.
Elsewhere, Apple this week also released watchOS 6.2 to the public. This update brings the ECG app to three new countries: Chile, New Zealand, and Turkey. Irregular heart rhythm notifications are also now available in those three countries. watchOS 6.2 also finally brings support for in-app purchases to Apple Watch applications
And for the Mac, has released macOS Catalina 10.15.4. This update also includes support for iCloud Drive Folder Sharing. The Music app on macOS Catalina 10.15.4 now offers the same time-synced lyrics feature that came to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac last year.
Building on these software releases, Apple has announced that it is officially launching the ability for developers to sell Mac and iOS apps as a single purchase. What this means that a developer can list an iPad app in the App Store and a Mac version in the Mac App Store. When the customer buys either version, it automatically unlocks the app all platforms.
Apple Stores outside of Greater China remain closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A new memo this week from Apple’s SVP of Retail + People Deirdre O’Brien outlined that Apple will start to re-open stores on a case-by-case basis as early as mid-April. The details here are still unknown, and plans could change based on the evolving COVID-19 situation.
Apple this week also released a new informative COVID-19 app and website in partnership with the CDC and FEMA. Download it here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- ‘Find My’ features found in iOS 14 code include new notification triggers and AR mode
- Apple releases iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with iPad trackpad support, iCloud Drive folder sharing, more
- tvOS 13.4 and TV Software 7.5 updates for Apple TV now available
- Rumor: ‘Apple TV 6’ increasing storage to 64/128GB, tvOS adding Kids Mode, Screen Time, more
- Apple releases ARKit 3.5 to take advantage of iPad Pro LiDAR Scanner
iPhone |
- iOS 14 code confirms Apple planning ‘iPhone 9 Plus’ with A13 as larger version of rumored entry-level model
- iOS 14 code shows only iPhone 12 Pro will gain time-of-flight sensor for generating 3D models of environments
- Apple debuts colorful spring lineup of iPhone cases
- Coronavirus puts global smartphone shipments in biggest decline ever
- Top-end 2020 iPhone to get larger camera sensor and sensor-shift stabilization
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 6.2 now available for Apple Watch, bringing ECG app to three new countries
- How to set up hourly reminders on iPhone and Apple Watch to wash your hands and stop touching your face
- HeartWatch for iPhone and Apple Watch updated with redesigned interface, new metrics, more
iPad |
- How to customize the mouse cursor on iPad: tracking speed, animations, color, more
- First 2020 iPad Pro order arrives ahead of schedule, offering early look at benchmark results
- 2020 iPad Pro reviews land on iOS 13.4 release day, praising new cursor support in iPadOS
- Apple’s new Magic Keyboard will bring new life to my 2018 iPad Pro — no upgrade required
- Download the new 2020 iPad Pro wallpapers for your devices right here
- We’re still getting another new iPad Pro later this year – supply-chain report
- Apple debuts Shared iPad for Business, Assessment Mode for Mac, custom school apps, and more
- Brydge shows off how its Pro+ keyboard and trackpad will use the iPadOS 13.4 features
Mac |
- Initial MacBook Air benchmarks show up to 63% faster than predecessor, but not as fast as 2018 iPad Pro
- MacBook Air now uses scissor switch Magic Keyboard, what about 13-inch MacBook Pro?
- Apple officially rolls out universal purchase support for Mac and iOS apps
- Here are the external display setups supported by the new MacBook Air
- MacBook Air 2020 reviews: Magic Keyboard and performance boost make it a must-have upgrade
- Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 with iCloud Drive folder sharing, Apple Music time-synced lyrics, more
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple planning for ‘staggered’ reopening of retail stores based on local conditions
- Inspiration Index helps you discover Today at Apple artists at any time
- Apple confirms devices left for repair at retail stores can’t be picked up due to COVID-19
Apps |
- Apple promises App Store expansion to 20 new countries starting next month
- Comment: Why I’ve switched from Apple’s Mail app to Spike on all my devices
- Plex makes Live TV feature free for 3 months, here’s how to get set up on Mac, iPhone, Apple TV
- These apps and services are responding to coronavirus pandemic with free information
COVID-19 |
- Apple launches informative COVID-19 app and website screener in partnership with FEMA and CDC
- Best Buy closing all retail stores, shifting to curbside pickup and delivery due to COVID-19
- Apple Books offers ‘stay at home’ collection of free read-alongs for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks
- Apple donating millions of N95 industrial masks to health professionals in United States and Europe
- Tim Cook says Apple has sourced and donated 10M masks to US medical workers
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple loses $1 trillion status for now as coronavirus fallout slashes market
- Apple supplier Wistron to have 50% of production outside China by 2021
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: What’s new in iOS 13.4? An awesome productivity update for iPad users [Video]
- MacBook Air (2020) top features and impressions – the best keyboard in any Apple laptop [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- March 26, 2020 – iPhone 12 delay rumors, Apple’s COVID-19 donations
- 9to5Mac Daily: March 25, 2020 – New features in iOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and more
- 9to5Mac Daily: March 24, 2020 – iOS 14 CarKey features, iPad Pro reviews
- 9to5Mac Daily: March 23, 2020 – iOS 14 ‘Find My’ app features, more
9to5Mac Watch Time episode #18 |
Shawn Dorsey is an Apple Watch Warrior in every sense of the word. After the former analog watch collector was gifted the original Apple Watch years ago, he’s found new ways to use the iPhone and Apple Watch to systematically improve his full body workouts. The best part is how open Shawn is with sharing his workouts throughout the week. He’s a continuous source of motivation for me, and hopefully now you as well.
Bonus Watch Time episode: Adapting daily routines during the health pandemic
Sponsored by:
- FlickType Keyboard: FlickType allows you to effortlessly respond to messages from your Apple Watch using a real keyboard. Download FlickType Keyboard on the App Store to get started.
- Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS.
Happy Hour Podcast #270 |
Benjamin and Zac unpack new releases from Apple including a cheaper and improved MacBook Air, Mac mini storage upgrades, the new 2020 iPad Pro model, iOS 13.4 and trackpad support coming to iPad, the new Magic Keyboard coming in May, Beats Powerbeats debut, and more.
Sponsored by:
- Soulver: A powerful hybrid between a calculator app and a text editor, designed for your Mac. Get 15% off with code 9to5Mac at checkout.
- Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast 076 |
The indie app development special series continues, this week focused on business models and marketing, and again featuring tips and advice from a group of amazing guests. Also, adding cursor support to an iPad app, lots of game recommendations, our most embarrassing bugs, and… ARM Macs confirmed?
Sponsored by:
- Setapp: Try Setapp with over 170+ Mac apps completely free for the first week
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work and Making the Grade |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Apple @ Work Podcast: Remote Work and Distance Learning Webinar Replay
- Apple @ Work Podcast: Past, present, and future of identity in the enterprise
- Apple @ Work: G Suite has brought immense benefits to Apple focused organizations
- Making the Grade: How to get AirPlay 2 in the classroom without the expense of an Apple TV
- Apple @ Work: Here’s how Apple TV has quietly become a robust digital signage solution
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.