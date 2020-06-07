This week’s top stories: iOS 13.5.1 now available, iPad Air 4 rumors, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 13.5.1, new evidence of a services bundle, iPad and iPad Pro rumors, and much much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Leading off this week, Apple released iOS 13.5.1 to the public. Apple confirmed that this update patches a vulnerability that allowed applications “to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” Most importantly, this was the vulnerability being used by the unc0ver jailbreak

And also for developers and public beta users, Apple released the first beta of iOS 13.5.5. Apple did not specify what new features were included in this update, but it likely includes similar security vulnerability patches to iOS 13.5.1.

The iOS 13.5.5 beta includes the first hidden evidence of a new audio stories feature coming to Apple News+ subscribers. There is also evidence of new iPadOS keyboard capabilities as well as an Apple services bundle.

As far as iPad rumors, a supply chain report this week indicated that the upcoming iPad Air 4 will feature USB-C connectivity. This would mark the first time in the iPad lineup that Apple has made the switch to USB-C outside of the iPad Pro. A separate report also offered new details on what to expect from the next iPad Pro.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

iPad and Mac |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple TV |

HomeKit |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Ulysses: A powerful writing app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. 9to5Mac Daily listeners can exclusively get three months for free here.

9to5Mac Watch Time episode #24 |

9to5Mac Watch Time is usually a podcast about the Apple Watch and how it impacts peoples lives. This week I want to focus on a different impact being made in peoples lives across the United States and around the world since last week.

Sponsored by:

Monowear Design: Check out the latest collections of premium bands and accessories for the Apple Watch from Monowear.

Check out the latest collections of premium bands and accessories for the Apple Watch from Monowear. Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS.

Happy Hour Podcast 280 |

This week Zac and Benjamin take 9to5Mac Happy Hour live on video for the first time to discuss the upcoming Apple News+ Audio feature, evidence of an Apple bundle in code, iPad Pro and iPad Air 4 rumors, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast 086 |

Preparations for WWDC, a look at the first COVID-19 exposure notification apps powered by Apple and Google’s system, and a deep dive into the world of Reactive Programming through frameworks like RxSwift and Combine. Also, will cross-platform technologies like Flutter ever take over native iOS development?

Sponsored by:

ZeroSSL: A new, completely free and trusted certificate authority and SSL Platform, aiming to make it easy and extremely affordable to create SSL certificates.Try ZeroSSL today for free.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Sponsored by iMazing: The popular iOS device manager which gives you unparalleled control over iOS and iPadOS data. Request your free trial now.

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Lindsey Koshansky of Locus Health to discuss at-home patient monitoring with iPad, improving patient satisfaction, and the future of healthcare.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. .

Apple @ Work and Making the Grade |

Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: