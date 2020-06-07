This week’s top stories: iOS 13.5.1 now available, iPad Air 4 rumors, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 13.5.1, new evidence of a services bundle, iPad and iPad Pro rumors, and much much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Leading off this week, Apple released iOS 13.5.1 to the public. Apple confirmed that this update patches a vulnerability that allowed applications “to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” Most importantly, this was the vulnerability being used by the unc0ver jailbreak
And also for developers and public beta users, Apple released the first beta of iOS 13.5.5. Apple did not specify what new features were included in this update, but it likely includes similar security vulnerability patches to iOS 13.5.1.
The iOS 13.5.5 beta includes the first hidden evidence of a new audio stories feature coming to Apple News+ subscribers. There is also evidence of new iPadOS keyboard capabilities as well as an Apple services bundle.
As far as iPad rumors, a supply chain report this week indicated that the upcoming iPad Air 4 will feature USB-C connectivity. This would mark the first time in the iPad lineup that Apple has made the switch to USB-C outside of the iPad Pro. A separate report also offered new details on what to expect from the next iPad Pro.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- iOS 14 roundup: What we know before WWDC 2020
- Apple releases iOS 13.5.1 and watchOS 6.2.6 with ‘important security updates’
- iOS 13.5.5 code provides evidence of future Apple services bundle in development
- iOS 14 to include built-in translator in Safari, full Apple Pencil support on websites
- Report: iOS 14 will support all iPhones that run iOS 13
- Apple releases first betas of iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5 to developers
iPhone |
- iPhone 11 customers noticing random green display bug, unclear how to fix
- Rumor: Alleged 2021 5.5-inch iPhone prototype shows notchless screen and USB-C port
- Images claim to show iPhone 12 dummy units with relocated SIM tray to make room for 5G AiP
- iPhone 12 launch delayed to Q4 per major Apple supplier
- Supply-chain backs iPhone 12 launch in October; early production for one model
- Here’s our first look at new Apple News+ Audio hidden feature in iOS 13.5.5 beta
Apple Watch |
- Leaked images may show redesigned Leather Loop for Apple Watch
- Apple releases first developer beta of watchOS 6.2.8
- Apple Watch ECG app likely coming to Brazil and Japan next
iPad and Mac |
- Report: Fourth-generation iPad Air to switch to USB-C, iPad mini sticking with Lightning
- Next-gen iPad Pro will support fast 5G, launch in first half of next year
- iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard: Hands-on impressions after 6 weeks
- [Update: Apple explains] Apple doubles cost of RAM upgrade for entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro
- Apple releases first beta of macOS 10.15.6, supplemental update for macOS 10.15.5
Top Apple stories, retail |
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Boarded up Apple Stores become unofficial canvases for peaceful protest
- Apple temporarily closes US retail stores in wake of widespread looting and protests
Apple TV |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Apple TV gains Peloton workout app following Fire TV and Chromecast support
- Apple hires Amazon Video executive James DeLorenzo to lead sports division on Apple TV
HomeKit |
- Philips Hue bulb brightness about to double, but with two drawbacks
- [Preorders now open] Eve Cam indoor camera announced with support for HomeKit Secure Video
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple Music joins wider music industry Black Out Tuesday awareness campaign with app takeover
- Here’s what Apple’s mysterious network adapter for internal use looks like
- Apple releases new open source ‘Password Manager Resources’ project for developers
- Judge allows shareholders to sue Apple over Tim Cook’s comments on iPhone demand in China
- Apple to add 0% interest Apple Card payment plans for iPad, Mac, AirPods and more
- Tim Cook tells staff in response to killing of George Floyd: ‘we must do more’
- Bloomberg details how Apple Park staff will return during COVID-19: elevator limit, masks required, more
- Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks out on George Floyd’s ‘senseless killing’ in open letter on racism and equality
This week’s top videos |
- Mac 101: the best way to clean your MacBook’s screen [Video]
- First look: Apple News+ Audio in iOS 13.5.5 beta [Video]
