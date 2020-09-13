This week’s top stories: Apple confirms September ‘Time Flies’ event for Apple Watch and iPad, but no iPhone 12
In this week’s top stories: Apple confirms its September 15 event, but no new iPhones are expected. Plus, iOS 14 beta testing continues, the Apple Face Mask, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
Apple this week officially set the stage for its virtual September 15 event. Almost immediately after invites were sent with the “Time Flies” tagline, reports suggested that the iPhone 12 would not be announced during the event. Instead, Apple’s September 15 showing will reportedly focused primarily on Apple Watch and the rumored iPad Air 4.
Also ahead of the September 15 event, Apple released iOS 14 beta 8 to developers and public beta users. This could be the last beta release before the golden master of iOS 14 is released, and we expect more details on the iOS 14 stable release during Tuesday’s event.
You can find our full roundup of everything to expect at the September 15 event right here.
Elsewhere, Apple made several changes to its App Store review guidelines this week. The new guidelines formalize the requirements for streaming game services on the App Store, including that each game must be submitted to the App Store individually. Other changes to the guidelines center around in-app purchases, App Clips, and more.
Peloton this week unveiled a new Bike+ featuring Apple’s GymKit platform. With GymKit integration, Apple Watch users can simply tap the display of the Peloton Bike+ to seamlessly start a workout and track heart rate and calories. You can find more details about the Peloton Bike+ over at our newest 9to5Mac sister site Connect The Watts.
Finally, evidence continues to emerge to suggest that Apple is planning a bundle of its subscription services dubbed “Apple One.” 9to5Mac and 9to5Google respectively found references to Apple One in iOS and the Apple Music app for Android. We could learn more about Apple One as soon as Tuesday.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- iOS 14: How to set Google Chrome as your default browser on iPhone
- Apple releases iOS 14 beta 8 to developers, more
- How to manage COVID-19 exposure notifications on iPhone
- Apple stops signing iOS 13.6.1, blocking downgrades from recently released iOS 13.7
iPhone |
- Alleged hands-on video shows 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro rear shell with LiDAR placement
- Can you use MacBook Pro chargers for iPhone and iPad fast charging?
- Supply-chain report says evidence 6.1-inch iPhones will go on sale first
- Download these Apple September event-inspired iPhone wallpapers
- Report: Apple to begin iPhone 12 mass production soon, AirTags production already started
- Apple patent suggests iPhone will get the same water-ejection system as Apple Watch
- Apple wins fresh patent for under-display Touch ID
Apple Watch |
- Everything we know so far about Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple’s rumored Series 3 replacement
- Rumor: Apple Watch Series 3 replacement to get Series 4 design, but no ECG
- Most Apple Watch Series 5 models unavailable from Apple ahead of rumored Series 6 release
- Bloomberg: Apple September event focused on iPad and Apple Watch, iPhone 12 won’t be announced until October
- Apple’s YouTube stream for September event includes reference to Apple Watch Series 6 announcement
- Apple Watch Series 3: Should you buy now or wait for Apple’s September event?
- Rumor: Apple Watch Series 6 to come in new color
- Peloton launches new ‘Bike+’ exercise bike featuring Apple Watch GymKit support
- Apple Watch Diary: A comparison with the Withings ScanWatch
Mac and iPad |
- Rumor: iPad Air 4 could be more expensive than $499
- Big Sur Diary: First impressions are mostly good, despite iOS-sification concerns
- Apple Silicon Macs – chip production on schedule for Q4
Top Apple stories, retail |
- The lantern on the bay: Apple Marina Bay Sands illuminates Singapore
- Redesigned Apple Cherry Hill opens with outdoor plaza
- Under the dome: Apple Marina Bay Sands opens in Singapore
- Apple Oakridge Centre will permanently close exactly 11 years after opening
- All-new Apple Cherry Hill opens September 10 in New Jersey
Apps |
- Apple’s new App Store guidelines address streaming game services, in-app purchases
- Comment: What’s the best email app for iPhone? [Updated for 2020]
- Apple will no longer terminate Epic’s usage of ‘Sign In with Apple’ as battle over Fortnite and the App Store continues
- Microsoft criticizes Apple’s new App Store rules for streaming game services as a ‘bad experience for customers’
Apple TV |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- How to watch Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ September event live stream on YouTube
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple officially announces Apple Watch and iPad virtual event for September 15
- What to expect at Apple’s September 15 event: Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad Air, and more
- Apple rolling out custom-designed ‘Apple Face Mask’ to corporate and retail employees
- Four wins and three misses for Apple Card in year one
- Hyped for the September event? Check out Apple’s AR event Easter egg
- ‘Apple One’ subscription bundle confirmed by Apple Music for Android ahead of Sept. 15 event
- Apple countersues Epic Games for damages in latest escalation of Fortnite/App Store battle
- Bloomberg: Apple ‘increasingly focused on succession planning’ as Tim Cook enters 10th year in CEO role
- Apple One’ subscription bundle references found in iOS code ahead of September event
- Meet Eyedrive, Apple’s system for building Maps and testing autonomous driving
This week's top videos |
September 11, 2020 – 'Apple One' subscription bundle, more
Bloomberg: Apple ‘increasingly focused on succession planning’ as Tim Cook enters 10th year in CEO role – 9to5Mac 'Apple One' bundle confirmed by Apple Music for Android – 9to5Google Save $950 on Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB (Cert. Refurb) Today only, iPhone 8/Plus starts at $230 in certified refurbished condition 9to5Toys on Twitter
Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event expectations
Stories The lantern on the bay: Apple Marina Bay Sands illuminates Singapore Apple rolling out custom-designed 'Apple Face Mask' to corporate and retail employees Peloton launches new 'Bike+' exercise bike featuring Apple Watch GymKit support 'Apple One' subscription bundle confirmed by Apple Music for Android ahead of Sept. 15 event Apple officially announces Apple Watch and iPad virtual event for September 15 Bloomberg: Apple September event focused on iPad and Apple Watch, iPhone 12 won't be announced until October
- Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event expectations
- iOS 13.7 released, two new Apple Watch models, Apple TV+ AR
- iPad Air 4 design, Apple Watch GymKit, iPhone 12 rumors
- Apple Music Radio rebrand, iOS 14 beta 5 changes, Epic’s App Store fight continues
- Fortnite provokes App Store fight and ‘Apple One’ services bundle
100: “It was all planned”
Keynote Poker scorecard Rambo's article about creating configurable macOS widgets How John typically structures model data in Swift Your Calendrical Fallacy Is… Apple Watch blood oxygen detection article Rambo's original report on AirTags Publish AirBuddy
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
How has the iPad and iPhone impacted digital signatures?
SignEasy Sunil Patro on LinkedIn eSignature usage among human resources professionals grows 2,530%
- How has the iPad and iPhone impacted digital signatures?
- What's new with device management in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur?
- Apple @ Work Podcast: iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur bring new password technology to market
- Apple @ Work Podcast: Apple device strategy for storage, charging, and sanitation
- Apple @ Work Podcast: The intersection of identity and device management
