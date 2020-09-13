This week’s top stories: Apple confirms September ‘Time Flies’ event for Apple Watch and iPad, but no iPhone 12

- Sep. 13th 2020 11:43 am PT

0

In this week’s top stories: Apple confirms its September 15 event, but no new iPhones are expected. Plus, iOS 14 beta testing continues, the Apple Face Mask, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Apple this week officially set the stage for its virtual September 15 event. Almost immediately after invites were sent with the “Time Flies” tagline, reports suggested that the iPhone 12 would not be announced during the event. Instead, Apple’s September 15 showing will reportedly focused primarily on Apple Watch and the rumored iPad Air 4.

Also ahead of the September 15 event, Apple released iOS 14 beta 8 to developers and public beta users. This could be the last beta release before the golden master of iOS 14 is released, and we expect more details on the iOS 14 stable release during Tuesday’s event.

You can find our full roundup of everything to expect at the September 15 event right here.

Elsewhere, Apple made several changes to its App Store review guidelines this week. The new guidelines formalize the requirements for streaming game services on the App Store, including that each game must be submitted to the App Store individually. Other changes to the guidelines center around in-app purchases, App Clips, and more.

Peloton this week unveiled a new Bike+ featuring Apple’s GymKit platform. With GymKit integration, Apple Watch users can simply tap the display of the Peloton Bike+ to seamlessly start a workout and track heart rate and calories. You can find more details about the Peloton Bike+ over at our newest 9to5Mac sister site Connect The Watts.

Finally, evidence continues to emerge to suggest that Apple is planning a bundle of its subscription services dubbed “Apple One.” 9to5Mac and 9to5Google respectively found references to Apple One in iOS and the Apple Music app for Android. We could learn more about Apple One as soon as Tuesday.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac and iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apps |

Apple TV |

Top Apple stories, company |

This week's top videos

September 11, 2020 – 'Apple One' subscription bundle, more

Bloomberg: Apple 'increasingly focused on succession planning' as Tim Cook enters 10th year in CEO role – 9to5Mac 'Apple One' bundle confirmed by Apple Music for Android – 9to5Google

Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models

Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event expectations

Stories The lantern on the bay: Apple Marina Bay Sands illuminates Singapore Apple rolling out custom-designed 'Apple Face Mask' to corporate and retail employees Peloton launches new 'Bike+' exercise bike featuring Apple Watch GymKit support 'Apple One' subscription bundle confirmed by Apple Music for Android ahead of Sept. 15 event Apple officially announces Apple Watch and iPad virtual event for September 15 Bloomberg: Apple September event focused on iPad and Apple Watch, iPhone 12 won't be announced until October

100: "It was all planned"

How has the iPad and iPhone impacted digital signatures?

Links mentioned in this episode

SignEasy Sunil Patro on LinkedIn eSignature usage among human resources professionals grows 2,530%

