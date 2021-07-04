This week’s top stories: iOS 15 public beta, Apple’s return to in-person work, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple doubles down on its return to in-person work, larger iPads in development, more iOS 15 beta news, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple’s return to work plan

Despite backlash from employees, Apple is doubling down on its plan to return to in-person work beginning in September. In a new video this week, Apple’s senior VP of retail and people Deirdre O’Brien said that Apple believes that “in-person collaboration is essential to our culture and our future.”

“If we take a moment to reflect on our unbelievable product launches this past year, the products and the launch execution were built upon the base of years of work that we did when we were all together in-person.”

Apple says that remote work decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and all future remote work positions will require executive approval.

iOS 15 public beta

Apple this week officially began public beta testing of iOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey. This allows anyone to try out the new features coming to iPhone later this year in beta form. iOS 15 brings new features to FaceTime, upgrades to notifications, Focus, SharePlay, and much more.

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

Larger iPads in development

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported this week that Apple is exploring future iPad designs with larger displays. Gurman says that any new iPad screen size change is at least a ‘couple of years down the road’ and has not yet left the exploratory stages.

The new iPads could be between 14-inches and 16-inches, which is a notable increase from the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro. As productivity on iPadOS increases, so does the demand for more screen real estate to get work done and aid multitasking use cases.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

