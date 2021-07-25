This week’s top stories: iOS 14.7 release, iPad mini and Apple external display reports, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 14.7, Apple’s plans for a new iPad mini and external display, the Pegasus spyware affecting the iPhone, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

9to5Mac exclusively reported this week that Apple is testing a new external display with a dedicated A13 chip and Neural Engine. The new display is being developed under the codename J327, but at this point, details about technical specifications are unclear.

Learn more in our report right here.

In addition to a report on Apple’s plans for a new external display, 9to5Mac also reported this week that Apple is planning a redesigned iPad mini with an A15 processor and USB-C port.

According to our sources, Apple is planning to use the A15 chip inside the new iPad mini, just like the new iPhones expected to be released later this year. The A15 chip will use the same 5-nanometer fabrication process as the A14. The new iPad mini will also feature USB-C connectivity on the bottom, the sources say, similar to the iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air

On Monday, Apple released iOS 14.7 to the public with a handful of changes and features. One of the biggest changes here is support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12. iOS 14.7 also brings support for merging two separate Apple Cards and creating one joint, co-owned account. This process will combine credit limits and can be found in the updated Wallet application.

