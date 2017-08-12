This week’s top stories: New iPhone 8 color details, evidence of a 4K Apple TV, new betas, & more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 leaks continue, Apple releases new betas for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, we outline the products Apple still has to unveil this year, and more. Read on for all of this week’s news…
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
We start off this week with a handful of new iPhone 8 reports. A new analyst note from the oft-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI outlined that the iPhone 8 will launch alongside the iPhone 7s in three color choices. One of those colors is expected to be an all-new copper gold shade, which we saw in detail thanks to a hands-on dummy video this week.
Apple also released new beta versions of iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. The latest iOS 11 beta continued to bring changes and Jeff outlined 20 of those changes in his video.
Elsewhere, Apple officially debuted the first episode of its Carpool Karaoke series and early reviews were anything but positive. We also saw evidence of an upcoming 4K Apple TV.
Head below for all of this week’s top stories.
iPhone | iPad | Apple TV
- Foxconn exec says ‘estimated iPhone 8 is not cheap’ as new copper gold case image surfaces
- HomePod firmware provides detailed look at iPhone 8 screen layout, resizable Home button, more
- KGI: iPhone 8 will launch with iPhone 7s, limited to three colors and short supply
- iPhone 8 dummy unit shows larger display in compact casing, copper finish
- iPhone 8 renders offer a gorgeous take on how Apple could market the upcoming device
- New video offers clearest look yet at the iPhone 8’s three color variants
- Yet another video claims to offer a look at the iPhone 8’s design in black
- New video offers hands-on look at iPhone 7s Plus dummy, comparison with iPhone 8
- More iPhone details from HomePod firmware: 1080p240fps video capture, Enhanced HDR, MultiBiometrics support
- iPhone 8 x-ray shots show wireless charging coil in testing
- iPhone 8 may automatically silence notification sounds when you are looking at the screen
- 4K Apple TV with Dolby Vision/HDR10 seemingly confirmed by HomePod code
- Face ID on the iPhone 8 may work even when the device is laying flat…
- Apple working with ‘multiple companies’ on new Smart Connector accessories
iOS | watchOS | tvOS | macOS
- Apple releases iOS 11 developer beta 5 with more tweaked icons, Control Center improvements, more
- Apple releases fourth iOS 11 public beta for iPhone and iPad
- watchOS 4 beta 5 for Apple Watch now available
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra beta 5 to developers
- Fourth macOS High Sierra public beta is now available
- tvOS 11 developer beta 5 for Apple TV now available
- Fourth tvOS 11 public beta for Apple TV now available
Apple Watch |
- Comment: Might the LTE Apple Watch and ‘new form factor’ be different models?
- How much would you pay for an LTE Apple Watch and monthly service? [Poll]
AAPL Company |
- Roundup: Here’s everything Apple will release before the end of 2017
- Apple expands Back to School promotion to Europe, offers free Beats w/ iPad Pro or Mac purchase
- Apple Park construction workers are posting on-site photos and videos to Snapchat
- You can now watch the first episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series
- The early reviews of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke series are in, and critics aren’t impressed
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 11 beta 5? Hands-on with 20 features and changes [Video]
- Switch review: Nintendo doesn’t need the iPhone [Video]
- How to play Nintendo Switch and other game consoles on your iMac’s display [Video]
- Friday 5: Final Cut Pro X – My favorite media management features [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #132 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new LTE Apple Watch rumor and how cellular could change watchOS, the latest iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 rumors including a new copper gold color, the latest changes in the new iOS 11 beta, and much more.