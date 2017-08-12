This week’s top stories: New iPhone 8 color details, evidence of a 4K Apple TV, new betas, & more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 leaks continue, Apple releases new betas for iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, we outline the products Apple still has to unveil this year, and more. Read on for all of this week’s news…

We start off this week with a handful of new iPhone 8 reports. A new analyst note from the oft-reliable Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI outlined that the iPhone 8 will launch alongside the iPhone 7s in three color choices. One of those colors is expected to be an all-new copper gold shade, which we saw in detail thanks to a hands-on dummy video this week.

Apple also released new beta versions of iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. The latest iOS 11 beta continued to bring changes and Jeff outlined 20 of those changes in his video.

Elsewhere, Apple officially debuted the first episode of its Carpool Karaoke series and early reviews were anything but positive. We also saw evidence of an upcoming 4K Apple TV.

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new LTE Apple Watch rumor and how cellular could change watchOS, the latest iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 rumors including a new copper gold color, the latest changes in the new iOS 11 beta, and much more.