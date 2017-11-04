This week’s top stories: iPhone X impressions & launch, AAPL earnings, iOS 11.1 released, more

In this week’s top stories: The iPhone X is officially available with early reviews pouring in, Apple releases iOS 11.1 to the public and begins beta testing iOS 11.2, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories
The iPhone X is here. Apple on Friday officially made the device available to customers as pre-orders started to arrive around the world. The device is still backordered 3-4 weeks on Apple’s website, but retail stores have scattered availability.
Early iPhone X reviews also began this week, with the general consensus being that Face ID works incredibly well and that the new form factor is great. Though, there were some concerns about display burn-in and color shifting.
Apple also released iOS 11.1 to the public this week. This update brings hundreds of new emoji, 3D Touch multitasking, and more. watchOS 4.1 with Apple Music streaming and more was also released. Additionally, Apple started the beta test process for its next release: iOS 11.2.
Apple this week showcased the upcoming iMac Pro in Space Gray at the Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit. At the same event, Apple announced Final Cut Pro 10.4 with support for virtual reality, HDR workflow, new color tools, and more.
Finally, Apple reported its Q4 2017 earnings, highlights include $52.6b in revenue and $10.7b profit from 46.7m iPhones, 10.3m iPads, and 5.4m Macs sold.
iPhone |
- iPhone X first impressions round-up: ‘good but not perfect’ the view so far [U]
- The iPhone X features a new, exclusive, default ringtone: ‘Reflection’
- Apple says color and hue shifting, OLED burn-in expected on iPhone X
- Original iPhone reviewer Steven Levy gets early hands-on with iPhone X
- Thieves steal $370K worth of iPhone X units right off a UPS truck at San Francisco Apple Store
- New in-depth videos offer hands-on look at iPhone X unboxing, Face ID set up, and more
- Track your iPhone X flight in real-time through FlightAware
- iPhone X Face ID versus Touch ID — which is faster?
- iPhone X launch day Apple Store queues drastically different from iPhone 8
- In unusual step, Apple touts positive comments from early iPhone X reviews
- First iPhone X pre-orders arrive as sales begin at Apple Stores around the globe [Gallery]
- Apple to open Reserve & Pickup system for iPhone X in select countries on Nov 4
- Comment: I suspect Apple limits Face ID to one person because it would otherwise be too slow
- Were you able to get the iPhone X you wanted at your local store? [Poll]
- PSA: iPhone X now widely available for same day in-store pickup at Apple Stores
- PSA: iOS 11.2 beta not yet available for iPhone X, ships with 11.0.1 [U]
- Apple releases iPhone X guided tour video to help users with changes and new features
- Apple shares gallery of images celebrating iPhone X launch around the world
- Check out the iPhone X action at Apple’s flagship 5th Avenue store [Gallery]
iPad & Mac |
- Three Macs declared obsolete/vintage as free ‘Staingate’ coverage ends for 2012 Retina MacBook Pro
- Apple shows off iMac Pro and Space Gray accessories at Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit
Apps |
- Apple rejects AstroPad update that turned the iPad’s front-facing camera into a button
- Halide 1.5 delivers a stunning edge-to-edge iPhone X design, Depth and HEIC support, more
- Affinity Designer and Photo for Mac receive big 1.6 update including free limited-time content bundles
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases iOS 11.1 with hundreds of new emoji, 3D Touch multitasking fix, more
- What’s new in iOS 11.2 beta 1? Hands-on with changes and features [Video]
- Apple releases first iOS 11.2 beta for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases first iOS 11.2 and tvOS 11.2 public betas
AAPL Company |
- You can now change your Apple ID from a third-party email to an Apple domain
- Qualcomm sees 90% drop in profit during Q4 2017 as legal battle with Apple continues
- WSJ: Apple designing iPhones & iPads that exclusively use Intel & MediaTek, dropping Qualcomm entirely
- Apple announces Q4 2017 revenue of $52.6b: 46.7m iPhones, 10.3m iPads, 5.4m Macs, next quarter guidance $84b-$87b
- Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q4 2017 earnings call
This week’s top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 11.2 beta 1? Hands-on with changes and features [Video]
- How to navigate the Home button-less iPhone X using gestures [Video]
- How to view your current battery percentage on iPhone X [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #145 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss initial iPhone X reviews, iOS 11.2 and SiriKit for HomePod, changes to Apple TV 4K in tvOS 11.2, and much more.