This week’s top stories: Apple Music launches on Amazon Echo, a major Philips Hue update, more

In this week’s top stories: A closer look at the Apple Watch Series 4’s Heart Rate app, aggressive new in-store iPhone marketing, Apple releases iOS 12.1.2 and watchOS 5.1.3 to beta testers, and more.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Philips this week released a “finally” update to its Hue lights. With this week’s update, Hue lights are better able to handle power outages. In the past, Hue lights would come back on at full brightness following a power outage, no matter the state they were in before. Now, Hue lights can be configured to return to their previous state following a power interruption.

Earlier this week, we explained how the Apple Watch Series 4 Heart Rate app is able to take “faster reading with higher fidelity using the Digital Crown. With watchOS 5.1.2, the Heart Rate app uses the Digital Crown for heart rate measurements, as opposed to the infrared light-based technology used previously.

As part of its continued marketing of iPhone trade-in deals, Apple launched an aggressive new in-store campaign. This marketing effort uses displays at Apple’s retail stores to promote iPhone trade-in deals. Read more here.

In an unprecedented move, Apple launched its own discounts on HomePod this week. The company is offering Apple Music subscribers the ability to save on HomePod purchases as part of a holiday promotion running until tomorrow.

Qualcomm and Apple continued their heated legal battle this week. China granted an iPhone import and sale ban, but iPhones remain on-sale in the country. Apple also said it will release an iOS update in China to address the patents involved in the Qualcomm legal case.

Last but not least, Apple Music officially launched to Amazon Echo devices yesterday. With this support, you can now connect your Apple Music account to Alexa and use it as your default music library source. Read more in our hands-on right here.

Happy Hour Podcast #203 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s exclusive iPhone XS Smart Battery Case story, a limited HomePod discount holiday strategy, Qualcomm’s effort to block iPhone sales in China, location privacy on iOS apps, Apple Watch Series 4 heart rate features and battery life, the wait for an update on AirPower, and much more.

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

