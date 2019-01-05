This week’s top stories: AAPL’s revision, CES 2019 predictions, the best Alexa tips, more

In this week’s top stories: AirPower misses its 2018 deadline, AAPL revises Q1 2019 earnings guidance, what to expect at CES 2019 next week, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
Apple this week issued a rare revision to its earnings guidance for Q1 2019 – its normally monstrous holiday quarter. In a letter from Tim Cook to AAPL investors, it was announced that Apple is now forecasting $84 billion in revenue. That is down from the original range of $89 billion to $93 billion.
In the letter, Cook outlined several reasons for Apple’s shortfall: foreign exchange headwinds, a slowing economy in China, a shift from carrier subsidies on iPhones, and more. AAPL stock was down significantly on the news.
This week also marked the start of 2019 – meaning AirPower has officially missed its 2018 deadline. Apple remains silent on the future of its wireless charging mat. This week, however, we did get a look at AT&T’s upcoming Apple Watch + iPhone combo charger.
CES 2019 is set to kick off next week. Apple is joining the fun with a new privacy-centric billboard in Las Vegas, while we also previewed what to expect at the conference. At CES 2019, we expect an onslaught of health and fitness products, iPad USB-C gear, HomeKit accessories, and more. We’ve also already gotten a look at new products on the way from Ring and August.
Last, Apple this week launched a handful of shopping promotions around the world. The company held a one-day shopping event in Japan, launched its annual Chinese New Year shopping guide in China, and kicked off Back to Uni promotions in Australia, New Zealand, and more.
These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…
- Some iOS 12.1.2 users reporting bug that kills cellular data — here’s how to fix it
- How to screen share with iPhone, iPad, and Mac to remotely help friends and family with new devices
- PSA: iPad owners cannot restore iCloud backups from iPhones running iOS 12.1.2
iPhone |
- Huawei demotes responsible employees & slashes their pay following latest ‘Twitter for iPhone’ blunder
- A closer look: Apple’s troubles in China grow as WeChat undermines iPhone’s appeal
- Another analyst lowers iPhone sales forecast, this time cutting iPhone XS Max by nearly half
- Cyber researcher cancels Black Hat conference appearance claiming to ’bypass Face ID’
Mac + iPad |
- Comment: Early rumors point to a more premium (higher priced?) mainstream iPad
- USB-C upgrade allows cryptography to authenticate connected devices
- Apple details 2018 iPad Pro enclosure manufacturing process, reiterates 400 micron bend tolerances
Apps |
- Apple announces ‘record-breaking’ App Store holiday revenue, $322 million earned on New Year’s Day
- How to create and share your own Instagram Top 9 year in review
- IINA for macOS launches as modern media player alternative to VLC with dark mode, PIP, more
- Charter officially releases new Spectrum TV streaming app for Apple TV
- Microsoft brings long-awaited OneDrive Files On-Demand feature to Mac
- Are your AirPods buggy with macOS? Try this app to improve the experience
Apple Watch |
- The journey continues: Apple Watch, positivity, and improving mental health
- Refreshed ‘Close Your Rings’ page highlights how different users are staying healthy with Apple Watch
Top Apple stories, retail |
- When will your local Apple Store get an upgrade?
- Florida stores: Apple Altamonte closing for renovations January 13th, Aventura and Dadeland expansions planned
Accessories |
- 12 Alexa features on Amazon Echo you may not have discovered yet
- AirPower officially misses 2018 deadline, Apple silent on its status
- Bang & Olufsen’s E8 earphones beat AirPods to the punch with a wireless charging case
- AT&T planning 2-in-1 ‘Power Drum’ Apple Watch & iPhone wireless charger with integrated battery
- Sonos likely planning new satellite speaker for Playbar to add surround sound, voice control
CES 2019 |
- August’s sleek new ‘View’ doorbell cam and Ring’s upcoming security lights leak ahead of CES 2019
- FCC chairman Ajit Pai makes annual CES trip cancellation, this time due to government shutdown
- Ahead of CES, Apple touts ‘what happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone’ with privacy billboard in Las Vegas
- What to expect at CES 2019: Health and fitness, iPad USB-C gear, HomeKit, more
Top Apple stories, company |
- AAPL issues rare revision to earnings guidance, lowering expectations due to ‘fewer iPhone upgrades’ & China struggles
- Trump responds to AAPL revenue drop over China iPhone sales, claims stock up ‘hundreds of percent’ since taking office
- Tim Cook holding all-hands meeting w/ Apple employees on Thursday to discuss Q1 2019
- Tim Cook says $29 iPhone battery program partly to blame for weak Q1 iPhone sales [Video]
- Breaking down Tim Cook’s letter to investors: Trump trade war, unplanned battery program, more
- Apple’s shock earnings warning sees AAPL stock plunge 9% in pre-market trading
This week’s top videos |
- How to: 2018 Mac mini + Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 eGPU Windows gaming setup [Video]
- Teaching Swift Playgrounds: What I’ve learned and what Apple could do to improve it
Happy Hour Podcast #205 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the entertaining ‘AirPods for Christmas’ meme, the mystery about AirPower and Apple’s missing update, Apple’s rare revenue guidance change and iPhone upgrade growth challenges, and much more.
- Teaching Swift Playgrounds: What I’ve learned and what Apple could do to improve it
- The case for dual iCloud accounts on iOS
- Thoughts on Chromebook, iPad, and user focused IT departments
- Three ways Apple could improve macOS and iOS deployments in 2019
- Teacher gift guide for 2018
