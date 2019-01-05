This week’s top stories: AAPL’s revision, CES 2019 predictions, the best Alexa tips, more

In this week’s top stories: AirPower misses its 2018 deadline, AAPL revises Q1 2019 earnings guidance, what to expect at CES 2019 next week, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple this week issued a rare revision to its earnings guidance for Q1 2019 – its normally monstrous holiday quarter. In a letter from Tim Cook to AAPL investors, it was announced that Apple is now forecasting $84 billion in revenue. That is down from the original range of $89 billion to $93 billion.

In the letter, Cook outlined several reasons for Apple’s shortfall: foreign exchange headwinds, a slowing economy in China, a shift from carrier subsidies on iPhones, and more. AAPL stock was down significantly on the news.

This week also marked the start of 2019 – meaning AirPower has officially missed its 2018 deadline. Apple remains silent on the future of its wireless charging mat. This week, however, we did get a look at AT&T’s upcoming Apple Watch + iPhone combo charger.

CES 2019 is set to kick off next week. Apple is joining the fun with a new privacy-centric billboard in Las Vegas, while we also previewed what to expect at the conference. At CES 2019, we expect an onslaught of health and fitness products, iPad USB-C gear, HomeKit accessories, and more. We’ve also already gotten a look at new products on the way from Ring and August.

Last, Apple this week launched a handful of shopping promotions around the world. The company held a one-day shopping event in Japan, launched its annual Chinese New Year shopping guide in China, and kicked off Back to Uni promotions in Australia, New Zealand, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the entertaining ‘AirPods for Christmas’ meme, the mystery about AirPower and Apple’s missing update, Apple’s rare revenue guidance change and iPhone upgrade growth challenges, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

