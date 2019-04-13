This week’s top stories: New macOS apps this year, Disney+ details, Netflix drops AirPlay, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 11 camera rumors, Netflix drops support for AirPlay, new standalone apps coming to the Mac with macOS 10.15, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

9to5Mac exclusively reported this week that the next major version of macOS will include new standalone apps for Music, Podcasts, TV, and a revamped Books app. The new apps will be made using Marzipan, which is Apple’s technology to allow easy porting of iPad apps to the Mac. Read all of the details here.

Netflix made the decision to remove AirPlay support from its iOS app recently. The change was prompted by newfound “technical limitations” related to Apple expanding AirPlay support to third-party TVs. Netflix explained in a statement that because of AirPlay’s wider availability, it is no longer able to “certify the experiences” of AirPlay through iOS.

Meanwhile, an interesting report from Apple supply chain blog Macotakara this week claims that triple-camera iPhones in 2019 will feature 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays. This is interesting as currently, OLED is used in the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones, while the 6.1-inch iPhone XR uses an LCD panel.

Ming-Chi Kuo was out with a new investor note this week with some more details on Apple’s future hardware. According to Kuo, Apple will release a 31.6-inch mini-LED display during the second or third quarter of 2019. Furthermore, it will also bring the mini-LED technology to the iPad and MacBook in 2021, Kuo says. Read our full coverage of the report here.

Disney on Thursday held an investor event to showcase its upcoming Disney+ streaming service. This event comes just a few weeks after Apple previewed Apple TV+. Disney+ will include Disney’s entire catalog of content and be available this November for $6.99 per month.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

AirPods + Apple TV + HomePod |

Apps |

Services |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #220 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s report that standalone Music, Podcasts, TV, and Books apps will replace functions in iTunes on the Mac this fall, Apple’s rare price drop on the HomePod, the latest iPhone 11 rumors, potential Mac Pro release rumors, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/04/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-04-12-2019.mp3

Stacktrace Podcast #031 |

Rambo reverse engineers the Face ID infrared camera, John goes on an open sourcing spree, and the two speculate about what exactly went wrong with AirPower. Also, iOS development beginner mistakes, and another edition of The Rambo Report.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/04/EIomVRwgWH_StacktraceEp31.mp3

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.