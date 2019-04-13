This week’s top stories: New macOS apps this year, Disney+ details, Netflix drops AirPlay, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 11 camera rumors, Netflix drops support for AirPlay, new standalone apps coming to the Mac with macOS 10.15, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.
9to5Mac exclusively reported this week that the next major version of macOS will include new standalone apps for Music, Podcasts, TV, and a revamped Books app. The new apps will be made using Marzipan, which is Apple’s technology to allow easy porting of iPad apps to the Mac. Read all of the details here.
Netflix made the decision to remove AirPlay support from its iOS app recently. The change was prompted by newfound “technical limitations” related to Apple expanding AirPlay support to third-party TVs. Netflix explained in a statement that because of AirPlay’s wider availability, it is no longer able to “certify the experiences” of AirPlay through iOS.
Meanwhile, an interesting report from Apple supply chain blog Macotakara this week claims that triple-camera iPhones in 2019 will feature 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays. This is interesting as currently, OLED is used in the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones, while the 6.1-inch iPhone XR uses an LCD panel.
Ming-Chi Kuo was out with a new investor note this week with some more details on Apple’s future hardware. According to Kuo, Apple will release a 31.6-inch mini-LED display during the second or third quarter of 2019. Furthermore, it will also bring the mini-LED technology to the iPad and MacBook in 2021, Kuo says. Read our full coverage of the report here.
Disney on Thursday held an investor event to showcase its upcoming Disney+ streaming service. This event comes just a few weeks after Apple previewed Apple TV+. Disney+ will include Disney’s entire catalog of content and be available this November for $6.99 per month.
- Next major macOS version will include standalone Music, Podcasts, and TV apps, Books app gets major redesign
- Concept video shows a macOS/iOS hybrid that will give me nightmares
- Apple releasing second iOS 12.3, watchOS 5.2.1 and tvOS 12.3 betas today [U]
- With Music for macOS coming soon, legacy iTunes features will disappear or spread to iOS
- tvOS 12.2.1 with bug fixes and improvements for Apple TV now available
- Apple adds new ‘Confirm Subscription’ step for in-app subscription signups on iOS
iPhone |
- iPhone 11 concept imagines iPad Pro design, triple-camera with oblong flash, Split View, more
- New report claims that the triple-camera iPhones in 2019 will feature 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens, tweaked chassis thickness
- Apple to open iPhone NFC functionality for EU Brexit app by end of this year
- Image shot with iPhone 6 wins annual Columbia Gorge photography contest
- Apple now able to design 5nm A-Series chips for 2020 iPhones as TSMC hits key milestone
- iPhone X production in India to begin in July, latest models to follow – local report
- As Apple faces 5G iPhone roadblocks, Qualcomm exec says ‘they have our number’
Mac + iPad |
- Kuo: 31.6-inch Apple display with mini-LED backlight due in Q2/Q3, mini-LED iPad and MacBook coming in 2021
- MacBook Pro Diary: A worsening keyboard issue, with no easy way to get it resolved
- Apple now offering data migrations for free with new Mac purchases and repairs
- Latest Apple patent again references Face ID on Macs, and Touch Bar on Magic Keyboard
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Photos: Saying farewell to the third oldest Apple Store in the world
- Vancouver Apple Store plans in jeopardy over city official concerns
Apple Watch |
- Apple promotes Apple Watch customization with new ‘More Powerful, More Colorful’ video
- Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Earth Day 2019, encourages 30 minute workout
AirPods + Apple TV + HomePod |
- Opinion: Amazon’s AirPods competitor may sound better, but can’t match the best AirPods feature
- Disney offers first look at Disney+ streaming service, launching this November for $7/mo
- The case for a HomePod mini and HomePod Air
- Sonos + IKEA speakers coming this August starting at $99 with AirPlay 2
Apps |
- Netflix explains the ‘technical limitations’ responsible for it removing AirPlay support on iOS
- Security analyst finds fake cell carrier apps are tracking iPhone location and listening in on phone calls
- Cardbox for iOS reimagines contact management with social features, more
- What’s the best Twitter app for iPhone?
- NAB Show 2019: Mobile video editing workflows improve w/ big LumaFusion, Filmic Pro, and Gnarbox updates
Services |
- A look at the obsessive detail that goes into the physical Apple Card
- Apple Podcasts now supports web playback, episode pages, more
Top Apple stories, company |
- Spotify losing artists due to rate hike appeal with Apple Music reaping the rewards
- When should we expect the rumored iPod touch?
- Apple announces it has doubled the number of suppliers who are committed to running Apple production on 100% renewable energy
