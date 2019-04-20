This week’s top stories: iOS 13 + macOS 10.15 details, Apple vs Qualcomm, iPhone camera upgrades, more

In this week’s top stories: New features coming with iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, Apple settles with Qualcomm, AirPlay 2 expands to new third-party speakers, and more. Read on for all of hits week’s biggest news.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

9to5Mac exclusively reported a slew of details about iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 this week. iOS 13 will gain Dark Mode, detachable panels, Safari and Mail upgrades, and much more. Apple is also planning to revamp Find My Friends and Find My iPhone, unifying the two in a single application. The company is also developing a Tile-like personal Item tracker.

As for macOS 10.15, we reported that Apple is planning a Luna Display-like desktop extension feature that will allow users to send any window of an app to an external display. That external display would be an actual display, or an iPad. Apple is also planning to expand the Apple Watch authentication features in macOS, as well as bring iOS features like Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts to the Mac.

Also this week, Apple and Qualcomm came to a surprise settlement just as their trial was kicking off in a San Diego federal court. As part of the deal, Apple will pay Qualcomm a one-time settlement payment. The two have also reached a six-year license agreement, as well as a multi-year chipset supply agreement.

A pair of speaker makers this week announced the availability of AirPlay 2 features. Yamaha detailed its AirPlay roll out plans, revealing the full list of speakers, receivers, and more that will add AirPlay 2 support starting this month. Meanwhile, Bose also started rolling out AirPlay 2 support to three of its speakers and sound bars.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new investor note this week in which he offered additional detail on the 2019 iPhone cameras. According to the report, the 2019 iPhones will use a new 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera that is “inconspicuous” thanks to a new coating.

Lastly, a supply chain report suggested that Apple will launch a new 4.7-inch iPhone in March of next year with a design similar to the iPhone 8. This device would be a low-priced alternative to the flagship iPhones, and pack a single-lens camera and other base features.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Apple v Qualcomm |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

AirPods + Apple TV + HomePod |

Apps |

AirPlay 2 |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Deal of the Month |

This month we’ve teamed up with Withings for 9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month to offer a special discount on its sleek Wi-Fi smart scale for a limited time. The Body+ scale works with the Withings Health Mate app on your iPhone and Apple Watch to automatically sync readings for not just weight, but also body fat, water percentage, muscle and bone mass and more directly to Apple’s Health app.

Get 20% off Withings Body+ Smart Scale at the company’s website or Amazon (Reg. $99)

Happy Hour Podcast #221 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s scoops on iOS 13’s dark mode, multiple window apps and panels, redesigned volume HUD, macOS 10.15’s project sidecar, Apple’s possible plans to unify Find My Friends and iPhone, potential hardware tracker accessories, Apple’s settlement with Qualcomm and what it means for 5G iPhones, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/04/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-04-18-2019.mp3

Stacktrace Podcast #032 |

We’ve got an ice cream truck full of scoops! A huge episode packed full of exclusive reports on iOS 13, how the iPad might be able to act as an external display for the Mac, a new Find my Friends/iPhone app, and the long-awaited breakup of iTunes. Also, a months late review of the Apple Watch Series 4.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/04/kNoaXqqXTY_StacktraceEp32.mp3

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.