This week’s top stories: iOS 13 + macOS 10.15 details, Apple vs Qualcomm, iPhone camera upgrades, more
In this week’s top stories: New features coming with iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, Apple settles with Qualcomm, AirPlay 2 expands to new third-party speakers, and more. Read on for all of hits week’s biggest news.
9to5Mac exclusively reported a slew of details about iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 this week. iOS 13 will gain Dark Mode, detachable panels, Safari and Mail upgrades, and much more. Apple is also planning to revamp Find My Friends and Find My iPhone, unifying the two in a single application. The company is also developing a Tile-like personal Item tracker.
As for macOS 10.15, we reported that Apple is planning a Luna Display-like desktop extension feature that will allow users to send any window of an app to an external display. That external display would be an actual display, or an iPad. Apple is also planning to expand the Apple Watch authentication features in macOS, as well as bring iOS features like Screen Time and Siri Shortcuts to the Mac.
Also this week, Apple and Qualcomm came to a surprise settlement just as their trial was kicking off in a San Diego federal court. As part of the deal, Apple will pay Qualcomm a one-time settlement payment. The two have also reached a six-year license agreement, as well as a multi-year chipset supply agreement.
A pair of speaker makers this week announced the availability of AirPlay 2 features. Yamaha detailed its AirPlay roll out plans, revealing the full list of speakers, receivers, and more that will add AirPlay 2 support starting this month. Meanwhile, Bose also started rolling out AirPlay 2 support to three of its speakers and sound bars.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new investor note this week in which he offered additional detail on the 2019 iPhone cameras. According to the report, the 2019 iPhones will use a new 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera that is “inconspicuous” thanks to a new coating.
Lastly, a supply chain report suggested that Apple will launch a new 4.7-inch iPhone in March of next year with a design similar to the iPhone 8. This device would be a low-priced alternative to the flagship iPhones, and pack a single-lens camera and other base features.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
- iOS 13: Dark Mode, detachable panels, Safari and Mail upgrades, undo gesture, volume HUD, more
- Apple revamping Find My Friends & Find My iPhone in unified app, developing Tile-like personal item tracking
- 2018 MacBook Air gets brighter display with macOS 10.14.4
iPhone |
- iPhone 11 performance predictions: Faster than most thin laptops, and strong AI focus
- iPhone XR best-selling smartphone in the UK, but Samsung #1 brand across Europe
- Kuo: Apple upgrading front camera in 2019 iPhones to 12 megapixels, ultra-wide lens ‘inconspicuous’ thanks to new coating
- Supply chain report suggests Apple will launch a new 4.7-inch iPhone in March 2020, similar to iPhone 8 design
Mac + iPad |
- Apple planning Luna Display-like desktop extension feature for macOS 10.15, codenamed ‘Sidecar’
- Siri Shortcuts, Screen Time, and other iOS features coming to the Mac with 10.15
- iPad Pro Diary: The 12.9-inch model has cured my Kindle Paperwhite envy
- Apple warns iPad Pro users of bizarre interference issue between Apple Pencil and car key fobs
- Everything we know about Apple’s 31.6-inch 6K mini-LED display
- PSA: Unshaky is a simple Mac utility that solves most MacBook keyboard problems
- Apple highlights iPad Pro power and portability in fun new ad and how-to videos
Apple v Qualcomm |
- Apple and Qualcomm reach settlement in patent royalty battle, agree to drop all litigation
- Following Apple’s deal with Qualcomm, Intel says it is exiting the 5G smartphone modem business
- Opinion: Here’s what likely happened between Apple, Qualcomm and Intel
- Court documents show Apple purposefully bought pools of cheap patents to help make Qualcomm’s royalty demands appear overpriced
- UBS analyst: Apple paid $6 billion, agreed to higher royalty per iPhone to end Qualcomm battle
- Experts explain why development of an Apple 5G chip will take years
- Report: Apple to use Qualcomm’s 5G modems starting with the 2020 iPhones
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Stores will celebrate Earth Day by using creativity to imagine a better world
- Mall in Columbia Apple Store expansion planned; upgrades coming to Scottsdale Quarter and more
- Photos: Galleria Dallas Apple Store celebrates grand opening
- Photos: Saying farewell to the third oldest Apple Store in the world
- Deirdre O’Brien joins Instagram to share photos from global Apple Store tour
- 5th Ave Apple Store reportedly dealing with bed bugs, causing concern for customers and staff
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch authentication expanding beyond unlocking your Mac in macOS 10.15
- Apple Watch Diary: Six things I already miss about my Apple Watch after just one day without it
- Apple Watch fall detection sent emergency services to the aid of an 80-year-old woman
- Apple Watch Series 4, band variety, and the history of gold
AirPods + Apple TV + HomePod |
- Beats promotes upcoming Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones in action-packed athlete teaser
- Apple shares Mother’s Day 2019 gift guide including AirPods 2, iPhone cases, more
- AirPods gaining new competition with upcoming truly wireless earbuds from Libratone and Microsoft
- ToothFairy app for AirPods control on Mac updated with new icons and more ahead of Powerbeats Pro
Apps |
- ‘Clicker’ is a unique Netflix app for Mac with Touch Bar controls, customization tools, more
- Apple reportedly spending $500 million to fund development of 100+ games for its Apple Arcade subscription service
- Apple Music upgrading ‘For You’ based on themes, feature updated throughout the day with totally unique recommendations
AirPlay 2 |
- Bose rolling out AirPlay 2 support to three of its smart speakers and sound bars
- Yamaha says AirPlay 2 is coming to these speakers, receivers, and more starting this month
- Alexa now works with Apple Music on Sonos, bringing Siri-like voice control
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple will help fund the rebuilding of Notre-Dame de Paris, says Tim Cook
- Tim Cook biography out today, though perhaps with only one revealing section
This week’s top videos |
- Review: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock – yet another option for adding I/O to your Mac [Video]
- Logitech Slim Folio Pro review – bulky, but great for typists [Video]
