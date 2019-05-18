This week’s top stories: iOS 12.3, Apple Card first look, Intel vulnerabilities, more

In this week’s top stories: New 2019 iPhone molds, iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 release, a closer look at Apple Card, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple this week released iOS 12.3, watchOS 5.2.1, tvOS 12.3, and macOS 10.14.5 to the public. The new tvOS and iOS updates include Apple’s overhauled TV app with support for Apple TV Channels. Meanwhile, watchOS 5.2.1 packs new Pride watch faces, as well as a fix for the Explorer watch face.

This week also brought another look at the rumored 2019 iPhone designs. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared an image of 2019 iPhone molds on Twitter. The images reaffirm that all of the new 2019 iPhones will feature a square camera bump, with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors adding a third camera, and the iPhone XR successor adding a second camera.

Ahead of the public release of Apple Card, Apple employees have started receiving their own branded credit cards as part of beta testing. A leak this week offered our first look at how Apple Card will look out of the box, corroborating everything that 9to5Mac reported back in March.

Intel on Tuesday disclosed its latest chip vulnerability. Dubbed “ZombieLoad,” this vulnerability affected almost every Mac since 2011, with Apple patching it with macOS 10.14.5. In a support document, Apple explained how to enable full mitigation against the attacks, warning of an up-to 40 percent performance penalty.

Last but not least, Kenwood this week announced seven new CarPlay receivers. Among the new receivers, five of them feature wireless CarPlay while the cheapest option starts at $600. Read our full coverage right here.

These and the rest of this week's top stories below.

This week's top videos |

