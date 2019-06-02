This week’s top stories: WWDC preview, iOS 13 screenshots, new iPod touch, more

In this week’s top stories: We offer a first look at iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, Apple releases a new iPod touch, and we roundup everything to expect at WWDC 2019. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
Following its surprise announcement of new MacBook Pro models last week, Apple this week released a new iPod touch. The new iPod touch features an A10 Fusion processor, as well as a new 256GB storage option. The design remains unchanged, with prices starting at $199.
We’re just one day away from the start of WWDC 2019, and this week 9to5Mac offered an exclusive look at iOS 13 and macOS 10.15. Our iOS 13 screenshots showcase Dark Mode, the all-new Reminders app, and much more. Meanwhile, we also offered a look at macOS 10.15 and the new TV app and Music app.
WWDC kicks off tomorrow. Apple is expected to announce iOS 13 and macOS 10.15, as well as tvOS 13 and watchOS 6. Read our full roundup of everything to expect at the event right here.
Bose this week announced new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 as replacements for its popular QuietComfort 35 headphones. The new headphones offer 11 different levels of noise cancellation, as well as improved voice recognition and more. The new Headphones 700 are available for pre-order now at $399.
An in-depth report from The Washington Post this week found that iOS apps send an alarming amount of data to third-party companies. The report called on Apple to offer new tools for users to control background data requests, and increase transparency so users have a better idea about what’s leaving their devices.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
Happy Hour Podcast #227
This week, Benjamin and Zac break down the latest iOS 13 leaks and rumors, as well as give their last minute takes on what they are most excited to see at WWDC.
Stacktrace Podcast #038
WWDC 2019 is just a few days away, which means that it's poker time! But before getting to the predictions, gambling and the bets, John and Rambo talk about the launch of WWDC by Sundell, Rambo's latest scoops on iOS 13, and Apple's surprise-release of a new iPod touch.
