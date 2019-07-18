Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Bluetooth flaw allows most Apple devices to be tracked
- Apple releasing third public beta of iOS 13 to users today
- How to install the iOS 13 public beta on your iPhone
- Hotspot device lets iPhone owners experience 5G right now
- Netflix reports drop in US subscribers as competition from Apple and Disney looms
