This week’s top stories: iPhone SE 2 rumors, iOS 13.2 beta, in-ear AirPods, and more

In this week’s top stories: New in-ear AirPods on the way, expectations for Apple in October, iOS 13.1.2 release, Deep Fusion for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Following the release of iOS 13.1.1 last week, Apple on Monday released iOS 13.1.2 to the public with additional bug fixes for backups, the Camera app, and more. watchOS 6.0.1 is also now available with watch face improvements and complication bug fixes.

Apple this week also released the first developer beta of iOS 13.2. The update is the first to include the new Deep Fusion image processing technology. This should result in much better image quality for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users. You can learn more about how it works here.

Under the hood, iOS 13.2 also includes new assets that offer our first look at a new pair of AirPods. These AirPods feature an in-ear design, similar to Apple’s old wired in-ear earbuds. There are also new references to noise cancellation in iOS as well as something called “Focus Mode.”

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week published a new investor note saying that Apple will release the iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of 2020. The new device is said to be cheaper than the rest of the current iPhone lineup, while also packing an A13 processor and 3GB of RAM. Read more about the rumored iPhone SE 2 – which is more like the iPhone 8 – here.

Lastly, Kuo also shared a new report this week focused on Apple’s switch to mini-LED technology. According to Kuo, Apple is working on new high-end iPad and MacBook models that use mini-LED displays. Kuo predicts that a mini-LED iPad could come as soon as the first quarter of 2021, while a mini-LED MacBook could come in the Q2 of 2021.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

Tech Industry |

Apps |

Top Apple stories, company |

