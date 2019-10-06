This week’s top stories: iPhone SE 2 rumors, iOS 13.2 beta, in-ear AirPods, and more

In this week’s top stories: New in-ear AirPods on the way, expectations for Apple in October, iOS 13.1.2 release, Deep Fusion for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Following the release of iOS 13.1.1 last week, Apple on Monday released iOS 13.1.2 to the public with additional bug fixes for backups, the Camera app, and more. watchOS 6.0.1 is also now available with watch face improvements and complication bug fixes.
Apple this week also released the first developer beta of iOS 13.2. The update is the first to include the new Deep Fusion image processing technology. This should result in much better image quality for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users. You can learn more about how it works here.
Under the hood, iOS 13.2 also includes new assets that offer our first look at a new pair of AirPods. These AirPods feature an in-ear design, similar to Apple’s old wired in-ear earbuds. There are also new references to noise cancellation in iOS as well as something called “Focus Mode.”
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week published a new investor note saying that Apple will release the iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of 2020. The new device is said to be cheaper than the rest of the current iPhone lineup, while also packing an A13 processor and 3GB of RAM. Read more about the rumored iPhone SE 2 – which is more like the iPhone 8 – here.
Lastly, Kuo also shared a new report this week focused on Apple’s switch to mini-LED technology. According to Kuo, Apple is working on new high-end iPad and MacBook models that use mini-LED displays. Kuo predicts that a mini-LED iPad could come as soon as the first quarter of 2021, while a mini-LED MacBook could come in the Q2 of 2021.
- Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 with fixes for battery drain, Siri, iPhone restores
- Apple releases iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes for Camera app, iCloud backups, and more
- Apple releasing first developer beta of iOS 13.2 today with Deep Fusion camera tech for iPhone 11
- iOS 13 iPhone features: What is Optimized Battery Charging?
- How to use iCloud Keychain to manage and store your passwords
- Cannot log in to your banking apps on the iPhone? iOS 13 Touch ID bug may be the reason
- ‘Announce Messages with Siri’ feature returns for AirPods owners in iOS 13.2
- Siri will no longer default to using Apple messaging and phone apps
iPhone |
- Developer shows a jailbroken iPhone X on iOS 13.1.1 achieved by a new exploit
- Kuo: Apple to release ‘iPhone SE 2’ in Q1 2020 with iPhone 8 design, A13 processor
- Analysts: iPhone 11 launch reminiscent of iPhone 6 popularity in India
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- How to use camera filters with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- Consumer Reports names iPhone 11 Pro the best smartphone, praising battery life and camera
- Apple opens repair program for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices that won’t power on
Mac + iPad |
- Download 7 new beautiful Catalina desktop wallpapers for macOS 10.15
- Kuo: New ‘pro’ iPad models with mini-LED display coming Q4 2020 – Q1 2021, mini-LED MacBook after
- iPad Pro Diary: iPadOS 13 makes the argument for an iPad even stronger
- Apple releases macOS Catalina beta 10 to developers
- Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15 GM ahead of public release
- Hacked Lightning cables allow an attacker to take over your Mac
- Apple denied tariff exemptions on additional Mac Pro parts despite US-made commitment
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Report: First Apple Store in India coming to Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex
- Photos: New Old Orchard and Columbia Apple Stores open
- Grand opening: Exploring the gardens of Mexico City’s Apple Antara
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Series 5 battery life struggling to last all day for some users
- watchOS 6.0.1 for Apple Watch brings watch face improvements, more
- Apple Watch Edition: Hands-on with the redesigned white ceramic Series 5
- Apple Watch detects British dad’s heart condition, requiring surgery to avoid stroke or heart attack
- Apple execs explain how Apple Watch became health-focused and what the future could hold
- Working out with Apple Watch? These smart scales sync weight with iPhone
Tech Industry |
- Microsoft says new Surface Laptop is 3x more powerful than MacBook Air, has removable SSD, teases foldables for 2020
- Review: Peloton Digital for iPhone and iPad + using Tread and Bike with Apple Watch
Apps |
- Call of Duty Mobile out now on iPhone, iPad, and Android, with IAP
- Mario Kart Tour becomes Nintendo’s biggest mobile game launch yet with 90M downloads
- Apple Arcade now available for Mac users ahead of macOS Catalina release
Top Apple stories, company |
- New in-ear AirPods with noise cancellation found in iOS 13.2 beta
- Apple in October expectations: Apple Tag, 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pro, more
- Controversy as Apple removes Hong Kong protest app, saying it is ‘illegal’
- Tim Cook talks lower-priced iPhone 11, Apple TV+ competition, more in new interview
This week’s top videos |
- Top iPhone 11 Pro features – a smartphone built for photo and video enthusiasts
- Hands on with new iOS 13.2 beta 1 changes and features [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 04, 2019 – What to expect from Apple in October
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 03, 2019 – New in-ear AirPods, iPhone SE 2 rumors
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 02, 2019 – Deep Fusion for iPhone 11, Apple Watch battery life
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 01, 2019 – Apple News+ expands, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 30, 2019 – iOS 13 bug fixes, mini-LED iPad rumors
9to5Mac Watch Time episode 7 |
MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci has just published his mega iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 review, and this week he joins Zac to discuss the project and how it affects his Apple Watch routine. The conversation ranges from sleep tracking with Apple Watch apps to managing physical and mental health through major career projects and much more.
Happy Hour Podcast 245 |
Zac has spent some time with Apple Watch Series 5, Benjamin has observations from afar, and iOS 13.2 beta brings new features to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
Stacktrace Podcast #56 |
John and Rambo dive into iOS and iPadOS 13 — what’s new, what’s missing, and what’s the overall state of Apple’s operating systems? Also, credit card scanning, and Apple Arcade first impressions.
Apple @ Work |
- Apple @ Work: How will Wi-Fi 6 impact Apple in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: Did web apps allow the Mac to flourish in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: Why are IT professionals choosing Apple products when they used to ban them?