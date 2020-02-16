This week’s top stories: iPhone 9 pricing and naming rumors, Swift Playgrounds for Mac, more

In this week’s top stories: More details on the iPhone 9, iOS 13.4 public beta testing, Microsoft launches xCloud beta for iOS, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

We could be just around a month away from the official announcement of Apple’s long-rumored iPhone 9. This week, a new report from Fast Company corroborated that the iPhone 9 price will start at $399.

While we’ve been referring to this device as the iPhone 9, naming is still unconfirmed. Some case makers, for instance, are betting on the iPhone SE 2 naming. In a poll, 9to5Mac readers voted in favor of the iPhone 9 name, but you can see the results and vote for yourself here.

In other news, Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 13.4 as well as iPadOS 13.4, macOS Catalina 10.15.4, and tvOS 13.4. Curious as to what’s new in these updates? You can watch our full video highlighting all of the changes and new features in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 for the details. We expect the updates to be officially released in March.

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds application is now available on Mac. The app was originally released for the iPad in 2016, but now Apple has brought it to the Mac as well using its Catalyst platform.Apple’s Swift Playgrounds platform makes it easy for anyone to learn the basics of the Swift programming language. The app is available on the Mac App Store as a free download.

Last but not least, Samsung this week officially announced its latest hardware, including the Galaxy S20 lineup and new AirPods competitors. You can find our full roundup of the announcements here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Matt Birchler really gets the Apple Watch. Not just where it is and where it’s been, but where it could go next. Since watchOS 3, Matt has produced the absolute best eye candy concepts of how future software versions could evolve.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Apple Swift Playgrounds iPad app comes to the Mac, we talk about the ongoing state of Mac Catalyst apps, cheap iPhone and 5G iPhone rumors, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

A first look at Xcode 11.4, iOS 13.4, and the suite of betas that Apple released this week. Also, the power of declarative UIs, whether a spiritual successor to AirPower might be in the works, and John’s recipe for oven-baked potatoes.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education.

