This week’s top stories: Bent iPad Pro concerns, Qualcomm v Apple continues, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple’s battle with Qualcomm continues, bent iPad Pro news, iPhone XS and iPhone XR trade-in promotions continue, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories.

Apple this week released iOS 12.1.2 to the public, bringing eSIM improvements and other bug fixes. Most notably, however, the update address the patents at the center of Qualcomm’s case against Apple in China.

The Qualcomm vs Apple case continues this week as Qualcomm was granted a sales ban in Germany. Apple says it will stop selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 at retail stores in Germany as the appeal process moves forward. The iPhone XR and iPhone XS remain available.

A report from The Verge this week cited a company statement from Apple in saying that some 2018 iPad Pro units might be slightly bent out of the box. Apple, however, is not considering this a defect, but rather a side effect of its manufacturing process.

In a separate email from Dan Riccio, Apple offers more details on the bent iPad Pro situation. The company also says it has more details to come.

Apple on Friday expanded its iPhone XR and iPhone XS trade-in promotions to a host of new countries. Those new countries include the UK, Australia, Canada, China, and more. The deal allows users to trade-in their eligible iPhone and receive discounts on an iPhone XS or iPhone XR.

