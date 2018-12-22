This week’s top stories: Bent iPad Pro concerns, Qualcomm v Apple continues, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple’s battle with Qualcomm continues, bent iPad Pro news, iPhone XS and iPhone XR trade-in promotions continue, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories.
Apple this week released iOS 12.1.2 to the public, bringing eSIM improvements and other bug fixes. Most notably, however, the update address the patents at the center of Qualcomm’s case against Apple in China.
The Qualcomm vs Apple case continues this week as Qualcomm was granted a sales ban in Germany. Apple says it will stop selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 at retail stores in Germany as the appeal process moves forward. The iPhone XR and iPhone XS remain available.
A report from The Verge this week cited a company statement from Apple in saying that some 2018 iPad Pro units might be slightly bent out of the box. Apple, however, is not considering this a defect, but rather a side effect of its manufacturing process.
In a separate email from Dan Riccio, Apple offers more details on the bent iPad Pro situation. The company also says it has more details to come.
Apple on Friday expanded its iPhone XR and iPhone XS trade-in promotions to a host of new countries. Those new countries include the UK, Australia, Canada, China, and more. The deal allows users to trade-in their eligible iPhone and receive discounts on an iPhone XS or iPhone XR.
- iOS 12.1.2 expected today with eSIM bug fixes, likely addresses Qualcomm patents in China
- Apple releasing first iOS 12.1.3 developer beta today [U: now available]
iPhone |
- Lawsuit alleges Apple’s iPhone XS marketing images deceptively hide the notch
- Analyst predicts Apple will cut iPhone production yet again, iPhone XR to take biggest hit
- WSJ report details extremely unpopular iPhone in India as Apple sees diminishing success
- Apple launches iPhone XR and iPhone XS trade-in offer in many more countries, including China
- T-Mobile launches initial eSIM support for iPhone XS, XS Max, XR
Mac + iPad Pro |
- Apple says some 2018 iPad Pros might ship with a bent chassis, but claims it’s not a defect
- Apple responding to ‘bent’ iPad Pro controversy, insists flatness ‘tighter than previous generations’
- New 10-inch iPad and ‘low-priced’ iPad mini coming in 2019, according to Chinese media report
- Writing with iPad Pro: Integrating Shortcuts and drag & drop into my workflow, USB-C hub flaws
Apps |
- Snapchat now rolling out customizable ’Year End Story’ recap, here’s how to view yours
- Instagram for iPhone XR and XS Max no longer optimized? Here’s why
- Zero Sign-on now live on Apple TV, but Spectrum TV app delayed to 2019
- Google’s Waze CEO says company celebrates annual ‘Tim Cook Day’, attributes app success to Apple Maps debacle
- DirecTV Now for iOS updated with 2018 iPad Pro optimization, expanded Cloud DVR support, more
- FiLMiC Pro adds LogV2 support for greatly improved dynamic range on latest iPhones
Apple Watch |
- Apple shares new Apple Watch how to videos covering Walkie-Talkie, watch faces, more
- Review: Apple Watch app duo for detailed ski and snowboard tracking, competing with friends, more
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Winter wonderland: Apple’s holiday window displays through the years
- Apple Fifth Avenue: When will the cube reopen?
Qualcomm v Apple |
- German court says iPhone infringed Qualcomm patent, sales ban pending Apple appeal
- Comment: Qualcomm is playing ridiculously high-stakes poker as iPhones pulled from sale
- Qualcomm slams Apple’s response to iPhone ban in China, says it should be ‘taking a bite out of sales’
- Qualcomm accuses Apple of violating iPhone sales ban in China, despite today’s iOS 12.1.2 release
Accessories |
- HomePod Year-In-Review: Promised and surprise features delivered, roadmap now unclear
- Review: Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch is a solid alternative for AirPower holdouts
- Review: Whitestone Dome Glass for iPhone XS is a great screen protector w/ a unique installation process
- Review: Amazon’s $29 Echo Wall Clock packs modern tricks in classic tech with a few limitations
- Former NASA engineer turns HomePod box into glitter bomb trap for package thieves [Video]
- iPhone XS Smart Battery Case pictured in ‘fall 2018’ documentation for Apple resellers
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple Books releases six free audiobooks read by celebrity narrators
- NY Times report explores the ‘mess’ that was Apple’s attempt to build the Macintosh in Silicon Valley
- Mark your calendars: $29 iPhone battery replacements, Apple․com Christmas delivery, $20 Apple ID bonus ending soon
- Apple offering up to $20 bonus for adding funds to Apple ID in App Store promo
- AAPL hits 52 week low of $149, down 36% from $233 October high
- Apple poaches senior designer Andrew Kim from Tesla, possibly for car or AR project
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
Happy Hour Podcast #204 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s ongoing battle with Qualcomm in China and changes to iOS animations over patents, the end of Apple Music Connect and how Apple Music social features surpass the vision of iTunes Ping, Apple Music’s launch on Amazon Echo, Amazon’s new Echo Wall Clock, and much more.
Making The Grade |
- Thoughts on Chromebook, iPad, and user focused IT departments
- Three ways Apple could improve macOS and iOS deployments in 2019
- Teacher gift guide for 2018
- Is the Mac dead in K-12 education?
- What is the iPad mini’s role in the iPad lineup?
Holiday shopping at 9to5Toys |
