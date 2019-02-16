This week’s top stories: AirPods 2 in black, March Apple event rumors, WWDC dates, and more

In this week’s top stories: AirPods 2 with grip coating and black color option, 2019 iPhone rumors, 10 iPhone tips everyone should know, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

This week brought an influx of AirPods 2 rumors. A pair of reports suggested that Apple will release updated AirPods with a new black color option, specialized grip coating, and more. It remains unclear when these AirPods might be released, however, with Onleaks also claiming this week that AirPods 2 won’t launch until fall.

Meanwhile, BuzzFeed News has reported that Apple will hold an event on March 25th at Steve Jobs Theater. This event is said to focus on the company’s upcoming subscription News service, as well as its video service.

While reports say Apple will unveil and preview its video service on March 25th, Variety says it’s possible the streaming platform won’t launch until the fall.

As for the Apple News subscription service, a report this week detailed Apple’s ongoing negotiations with publishers. Apple is reportedly seeking a 50-50 revenue split, and while it has already signed some publishers to that deal, it’s said to be facing push back from larger newspapers.

While Apple has yet to confirm dates for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, all signs point to June 3rd through June 7th in San Jose, California. Apple will use WWDC 2019 to unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and much more.

Lastly, news of a pair of Apple acquisitions emerged this week. Apple is said to have acquired digital marketing firm DataTiger, as well as voice assistant startup PullString.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

