This week’s top stories: AirPods 2 in black, March Apple event rumors, WWDC dates, and more

In this week’s top stories: AirPods 2 with grip coating and black color option, 2019 iPhone rumors, 10 iPhone tips everyone should know, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple stories.
This week brought an influx of AirPods 2 rumors. A pair of reports suggested that Apple will release updated AirPods with a new black color option, specialized grip coating, and more. It remains unclear when these AirPods might be released, however, with Onleaks also claiming this week that AirPods 2 won’t launch until fall.
Meanwhile, BuzzFeed News has reported that Apple will hold an event on March 25th at Steve Jobs Theater. This event is said to focus on the company’s upcoming subscription News service, as well as its video service.
While reports say Apple will unveil and preview its video service on March 25th, Variety says it’s possible the streaming platform won’t launch until the fall.
As for the Apple News subscription service, a report this week detailed Apple’s ongoing negotiations with publishers. Apple is reportedly seeking a 50-50 revenue split, and while it has already signed some publishers to that deal, it’s said to be facing push back from larger newspapers.
While Apple has yet to confirm dates for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference, all signs point to June 3rd through June 7th in San Jose, California. Apple will use WWDC 2019 to unveil iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and much more.
Lastly, news of a pair of Apple acquisitions emerged this week. Apple is said to have acquired digital marketing firm DataTiger, as well as voice assistant startup PullString.
These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…
iPhone |
- 2019 iPhone reported to stick to Lightning port and same 5W USB-A charger in box
- iPhone SE 2 featuring notch and full glass rear demonstrated in latest concept video
- Test compares cellular speeds for top iPhone models, difference between the iPhone 5s and XS, more
- Comical iPhone XR ad shows off Portrait Mode Depth Control: ‘Did you bokeh my child?’
- Again, Apple extends its ‘limited time’ iPhone trade-in offer for at least another month
AirPods |
- Rumor: AirPods 2 coming with specialized grip coating, AirPower launching this spring
- Onleaks: AirPods wireless charging case releasing soon, but AirPods 2 may not launch until fall
- Digitimes: TSMC to manufacture 7nm A13 chip for 2019 iPhone, new iPads and AirPods 2 launching in first half of the year
- Economic Daily News: Updated AirPods in production with black color option, launching alongside AirPower in spring
Mac + iPad |
- My must-have Mac applications
- Hands-on: Plugable launches 10Gbps USB-C NVMe SSD enclosure with tool-free, aluminum design for $50
- ThunderMag claims to bring MagSafe back to the Mac with full Thunderbolt 3 speeds
- Report: New iPad mini 5 will look the same as iPad mini 4 design, aimed as lower cost product
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Multiplying Apple’s store count isn’t the sweet solution to customer experience many hope for
- Report: Apple looks to sell Stockholm property following blocked flagship store plan
Tech Industry |
- Amazon acquires mesh router company eero to further expand its smart home efforts
- Comment: With eero acquired by Amazon, who is the Apple of routers?
- White House declares ‘national emergency’ using a (bad) screen-grab from Apple’s Notes app
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch helps woman discover supraventricular tachycardia heart condition
- Hands-on: SliceCharge Pro, an AirPower-style multi-coil charger for $69
Apps |
- Latest YouTube for iOS update reintroduces annoying Home indicator bug
- Heart Analyzer for Apple Watch adds live heart rate support, improved complications, more
- MiniWiki allows you to browse Wikipedia from your Apple Watch with bookmarks, nearby, and more
Apple News + Video |
- Apple reportedly holding special Services-focused event at Steve Jobs Theater on March 25th
- WSJ: Apple wants 50% revenue from $10/month News subscription service
- Bloomberg: Apple unveiling video service at star-studded March 25th event
- Apple to offer first showing of original TV clips in March, but streaming service could launch as late as fall
- Report: Apple has inked 50% revenue deals with many publishers for News subscription service
Top Apple stories, company |
- Everything we know so far about the 7th generation iPod touch
- Dates rumored for Apple’s WWDC 2019 event for iOS 13 and macOS 10.15
- Comment: With Apple’s March event focused on services, when should we expect hardware updates?
- The challenges of working as a contractor at an Apple ‘Black Site’
This week’s top videos |
- 10 iPhone tips that everyone should know [Video]
- Final Cut Friday: 10 transition tips for FCP X [Video]
- PowerColor Mini Pro review: a pint-sized RX 570 eGPU [Video]
This week Benjamin and Zac connect the steady stream of new reports on Apple’s upcoming subscription news and video services, including solid rumors of Apple’s next spring event, plus a look at the flood of hardware rumors this week including AirPower, AirPods 2, and much more.
- Makeblock Neuron Explorer Kit is a useful addition to a STEM lab
- iTunes U and iBooks Author are suffering from software rot
- Butterfly keyboard reliability has delayed my next Apple lease for my school
- The rise of apps and zero trust networking
- Where are the iBeacons in K-12?
