This week’s top stories: New MacBook keyboard design, iOS 13 beta 3, and more

In this week’s top stories: A new keyboard design for the MacBook, iOS 13 beta 3, more details on Jony Ive’s departure, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a new investor note this week in which he said that Apple will include a new scissor switch keyboard in future MacBooks. The change will start with the 2019 MacBook Air, according to Kuo. The new keyboard will reportedly come to the MacBook Pro in 2020.
According to Kuo, the butterfly keyboard used in MacBooks since 2015 has been expensive for Apple to manufacture due to low yields. The new scissor switch design should be more durable and offer more key travel.
Apple this week released iOS 13 beta 3 to developers. Most interestingly, the new beta includes something called FaceTime Attention Correction. This feature makes real-time adjustments to the image of your eyes so that you appear to be looking at the camera rather than the screen. This means you’ll appear to be making eye contact.
Other changes in iOS 13 beta 3 include a new active window indicator for Split View, redesigned action buttons, mouse cursor configuration options, and more. Watch our full video roundup for all of the changes.
Last but not least, The Wall Street Journal this week published an interesting deep dive into Jony Ive’s role at Apple. The report described how Ive’s involvement has waned over recent years, as he grew frustrated by an operations-focused Apple. Uncharacteristically, Tim Cook responded to the report in an email. Cook called the claims made by The WSJ “absurd” and said the report paints an unrealistic report of Apple.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
- Apple releases third iOS 13 developer beta and more
- What’s new in iOS 13 beta 3?
- FaceTime eye contact correction in iOS 13 uses ARKit
- iOS 13 beta 3 suggests new wired method for transferring data between devices
- Apple starts to roll out support to play 100,000 radio stations with Siri on iPhone and HomePod
- macOS Catalina beta 3 adds a beautiful new screensaver option: ‘Drift’
- Windows 10 updates for Mac put on ‘temporary hold’ for older machines
- Apple releases second public betas of macOS Catalina, tvOS 13
iPhone |
- Sketchy report says Apple to launch iPhone without Face ID, may feature under-screen Touch ID instead
- Most iPhone XR owners don’t know what model they have while many believe it’s 5G capable, survey says
- Hands-on video offers detailed look at iPhone 11 Max clones running Android
- Claimed CAD renders of 2019 iPhones once again show square camera bump
Mac + iPad |
- Kuo: Apple to include new scissor switch keyboard in 2019 MacBook Air and 2020 MacBook Pro
- The Apple designer’s ‘hobby’ that inspired the Mac Pro vent holes
- MacBook Pro user shares images of fire-damaged laptop amid Apple’s recall program
- Rumor: Analyst predicts Apple is working on a foldable iPad with 5G cellular radio
- Mysterious 13-inch MacBook Pro hits FCC, could be new model with 32GB of RAM
- Apple finds issue w/ logic board in some 2018 MacBook Airs, offers free repair
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Downtown Nashville Apple Store design pictured at Fifth + Broadway
- Apple Music Up Next concert tour bringing rising artists to top Apple Stores this summer
Apple Watch |
Apps |
- Agenda note taking app for iOS and macOS adds full integration with Apple’s Reminders
- Niantic’s new ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ game not yet gaining as much steam as Pokémon GO
- Spotify Stations personalized radio app for iOS adds support for CarPlay
Accessories |
- Sony announces WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling true wireless in-ear headphones
- Legrand announces new HomeKit-compatible smart light switches, dimmers, more
- Eve launching HomeKit-compatible Eve Bluetooth range extender in September
Tech industry |
- China installs spyware on tourists’ Android phones, downloads data from iPhones
- Xiaomi adds insult to injury as it uses an actual Apple ad to promote its Memoji clone
- Instagram confirms ongoing outage affecting uploads, says it’s working on a fix
- Report: T-Mobile looks to gain DOJ approval for Sprint merger through deal with Dish Network
Top Apple stories, company |
- WSJ: Jony Ive intimately involved with Apple Watch development, drifted away and missed meetings
- Tim Cook slams WSJ report on Jony Ive’s departure from Apple as ‘absurd’
- Opinion: What Apple’s restructure means for the company and for Tim Cook
- WSJ: How Jeff Williams became more involved in product development at Apple than Tim Cook
