This week’s top stories: New MacBook keyboard design, iOS 13 beta 3, and more

In this week’s top stories: A new keyboard design for the MacBook, iOS 13 beta 3, more details on Jony Ive’s departure, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a new investor note this week in which he said that Apple will include a new scissor switch keyboard in future MacBooks. The change will start with the 2019 MacBook Air, according to Kuo. The new keyboard will reportedly come to the MacBook Pro in 2020.

According to Kuo, the butterfly keyboard used in MacBooks since 2015 has been expensive for Apple to manufacture due to low yields. The new scissor switch design should be more durable and offer more key travel.

Apple this week released iOS 13 beta 3 to developers. Most interestingly, the new beta includes something called FaceTime Attention Correction. This feature makes real-time adjustments to the image of your eyes so that you appear to be looking at the camera rather than the screen. This means you’ll appear to be making eye contact.

Other changes in iOS 13 beta 3 include a new active window indicator for Split View, redesigned action buttons, mouse cursor configuration options, and more. Watch our full video roundup for all of the changes.

Last but not least, The Wall Street Journal this week published an interesting deep dive into Jony Ive’s role at Apple. The report described how Ive’s involvement has waned over recent years, as he grew frustrated by an operations-focused Apple. Uncharacteristically, Tim Cook responded to the report in an email. Cook called the claims made by The WSJ “absurd” and said the report paints an unrealistic report of Apple.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | macOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

Apps |

Accessories |

Tech industry |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Watch Time |

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

In our very first episode, Zac talks to 9to5Mac author and Happy Hour podcast co-host Benjamin Mayo about how they both use the Apple Watch for work to working out, upcoming and long term fitness goals with the Apple Watch, and much more.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/06/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-06-29-2019.mp3

Happy Hour Podcast #232 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss new Bluetooth smart lights from Philips Hue, how Apple HomeKit setup could be easier for new users, a new charging solution from TwelveSouth, and our live reactions to the news that Jony Ive is leaving Apple. (We recorded on June 27th just as the news was crossing the wire. We’ll talk more about the reports that have followed next week.)

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/06/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-06-29-2019.mp3

Stacktrace Podcast #42 |

John builds a hot reloading tool for writing HTML in Swift, Rambo accidentally discovers details on how SwiftUI’s previews work, and Jony Ive goes indie. Also, tips on professional communication, different approaches when it comes to adding analytics to an app, and much more.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.