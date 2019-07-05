Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Rumor: Analyst predicts Apple is working on a foldable iPad with 5G cellular radio
- Samsung profits likely fell 56% year-on-year; includes $683M Apple ‘fine’
- The Apple designer’s ‘hobby’ that inspired the Mac Pro vent holes
- Opinion: What Apple’s restructure means for the company and for Tim Cook
- Best Buy July 4th sale now live: Save on MacBooks, iPads, Chromebooks, TVs, more
- Apple’s latest AirPods from $145, with wireless case $180
