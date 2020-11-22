This week’s top stories: M1 Mac details, iOS 14.2.1, App Store changes, and more

In this week’s top stories: The first M1 Macs have officially arrived, Apple shakes up its App Store commission structure, iOS 14.2.1 released for iPhone 12 users, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
M1 Macs
The first M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini orders have officially arrived to customers. The first reviews were also published this week, and they were overwhelmingly positive.
For the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the consensus among early reviewers was that the new M1 chip truly lives up to Apple’s expectations. The machines are powerful and efficient, offering notable improvements in battery life and performance compared to their Intel predecessors. Furthermore, things will only get better as more Intel applications are optimized for the M1 Mac.
9to5Mac’s Stephen Hall also went hands-on with the entry-level MacBook Air, and he was equally as impressed. You can read his full thoughts right here.
App Store changes
In other news, Apple this week introduced the App Store Small Business Program, which will lower the App Store commission to 15% for developers who earned up to $1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.
The $1 million number is figured based on post-commission profit. This means developers are eligible for the program until their proceeds, after Apple takes its cut, exceed $1 million. Get the full details in our coverage.
iOS 14.2.1
Apple also released iOS 14.2.1 to the public this week, bringing notable bug fixes for MMS messages, hearing devices, and lock screen responsiveness on the iPhone 12 mini. In fact, iOS 14.2.1 is only available to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Here are the release notes for iOS 14.2.1 on iPhone. Again, this update is available only for iPhone 12 users, not users of older iPhone models.
- Some MMS messages may not be received
- Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone
- Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 with bug fixes for iPhone 12 mini, text messaging, more
- iOS 14.3 beta 2 lets you run shortcuts from the home screen without launching the Shortcuts app
- 15% of iPhone users in the US have already installed apps to customize iOS 14 home screen
- Apple releases second iOS 14.3 beta with Apple ProRAW to developers
iPhone |
- iPhone 12 Pro Max receives ‘highest ever’ rating from DisplayMate, sets 11 records
- Apple aware of display issues affecting some iPhone 12 models
- iPhone 12 Diary: Night mode portraits with the LiDAR scanner are a game-changer
- New iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe now available to order for $129
- Hands-on: iPhone 12 mini versus iPhone 12 Pro Max design
- Halide developer shows what really changes with iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras
- iPhone 12 Diary: Night shots, and early thoughts on the camera
- Folding iPhones enter testing, possible 2022 release, claims Chinese report
- Peek inside your new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max with iFixit’s X-ray wallpapers
Apple Watch |
M1 Macs |
- Opinion: Is the base MacBook Air M1/8GB powerful enough for you?
- Apple M1 Mac reviews: Impressive performance and battery life, iOS apps are a mixed bag
- M1 Macs can now run Windows apps and games through CrossOver 20
- Mac mini with M1 chip faster than all Intel Macs in single-core tests
- Craig Federighi says Windows can run natively on M1 Macs but is ‘really up to Microsoft’
- Here’s how the M1 Mac benchmark results translate into real-world performance
- M1 MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro, which should you buy?
- Here are all of the games found to be compatible with M1 Macs so far
- Parallels M1 Mac support in development as Big Sur update lands
- Apple Silicon app database lists all the apps compatible with M1 Macs so far
- Education-only 128GB M1 MacBook Air (MGN83LL/A) available for $799
- M1 Mac mini teardown begs the question ‘Why isn’t it more miniature?’
- Here’s how to install almost any iPhone or iPad app on M1 Macs, including Netflix, Instagram, and more
- Here’s what popular iPhone and iPad apps look like on M1 Macs
- iFixit teardown highlights similarities between M1-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
- MacBook Air with M1 chip beats 16-inch MacBook Pro performance in benchmark test
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Today at Apple unwraps live online sessions and creative projects to brighten your holidays at home
- How to shop at an Apple Store this holiday season
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
Apps |
- Widgetsmith 2.0 now available with new themes and artwork for iOS 14 home screen widgets
- GeForce Now arrives on iPhone, iPad today; touch-friendly Fortnite coming soon
- 1Password for Mac update brings ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ and better Safari integration
AirPods and HomePod |
- First generation HomePod can now be jailbroken with Checkra1n
- HomePod mini teardown reveals nearly impossible repairs and non-removable power cord
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple doubles down on upcoming iOS 14 privacy features, slams Facebook for collecting ‘as much data as possible’
- Apple cuts App Store commission rate to 15% for many developers with new Small Business Program
- Apple executives talk Apple Silicon roadmap and more in new interview
This week’s top videos |
- iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max Unboxing & Review: A promise of the future [Video]
- iOS 14.3 beta changes and features — Apple ProRAW looks promising [Video]
