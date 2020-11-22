This week’s top stories: M1 Mac details, iOS 14.2.1, App Store changes, and more

- Nov. 22nd 2020 6:51 am PT

In this week’s top stories: The first M1 Macs have officially arrived, Apple shakes up its App Store commission structure, iOS 14.2.1 released for iPhone 12 users, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

M1 Macs

The first M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini orders have officially arrived to customers. The first reviews were also published this week, and they were overwhelmingly positive.

For the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, the consensus among early reviewers was that the new M1 chip truly lives up to Apple’s expectations. The machines are powerful and efficient, offering notable improvements in battery life and performance compared to their Intel predecessors. Furthermore, things will only get better as more Intel applications are optimized for the M1 Mac.

9to5Mac’s Stephen Hall also went hands-on with the entry-level MacBook Air, and he was equally as impressed. You can read his full thoughts right here.

App Store changes

In other news, Apple this week introduced the App Store Small Business Program, which will lower the App Store commission to 15% for developers who earned up to $1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.

The $1 million number is figured based on post-commission profit. This means developers are eligible for the program until their proceeds, after Apple takes its cut, exceed $1 million. Get the full details in our coverage.

iOS 14.2.1

Apple also released iOS 14.2.1 to the public this week, bringing notable bug fixes for MMS messages, hearing devices, and lock screen responsiveness on the iPhone 12 mini. In fact, iOS 14.2.1 is only available to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Here are the release notes for iOS 14.2.1 on iPhone. Again, this update is available only for iPhone 12 users, not users of older iPhone models. 

  • Some MMS messages may not be received
  • Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone
  • Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

These and the rest of this week's top stories below.

