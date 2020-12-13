This week’s top stories: AirPods Max officially announced, Apple Fitness+ launch date, more

- Dec. 13th 2020 1:45 pm PT

0

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces AirPods Max, Apple Fitness+ gets a release date, Apple surveys iPhone 12 users, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

AirPods Max

Apple this week officially announced its new AirPods Max, bringing a higher-end over-ear headphone option to the AirPods lineup. The AirPods Max feature a stainless steel design and they come in at $549 — but they’re already back ordered until into 2021.

AirPods Max up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled. There is also support for head detection, so AirPods Max can intelligently detect when they are placed on a user’s head and pause playback when removed.

You can learn more about AirPods Max in our full coverage right here.

Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ will launch to the public on December 14, Apple announced this week. Apple Fitness+ will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It is also included in the Apple One Premier bundle for $30 per month.

Apple Fitness+ will be located inside the Fitness app on the iPhone, running iOS 14. You can also get the workouts on the Apple Watch, and Apple is also launching a Fitness app for the Apple TV. For the initial launch, Apple Fitness+ is available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Apple Silicon rumors

A new report from Bloomberg this week described that Apple is working on successors to the M1 with up to 20 CPU cores, made up of 16 high performance and 4-efficiency cores. In 2021, the company is expected to roll out ARM versions of the higher-end MacBook Pro, “both entry-level and high-end iMac desktops”. An ARM Mac Pro is scheduled to follow in 2022.

Find more details in our full coverage.

Holiday buying guides

Finally, we continue to offer holiday gift guides and buying guides at 9to5Mac. So far we’ve offered detailed advice on Apple Watch gifts, AirPods vs AirPods Pro, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac and iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

AirPods|

Apps |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan

December 11, 2020 – Apple begins work on cellular modems, more

9to5Mac Daily

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan.  preload=”none”

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode:  

Apple remote work policy to continue through June 2021 Bloomberg: Apple started developing its first cellular modem chip for future devices AirPods return to Black Friday pricing at $110 shipped (Reg. $149) – 9to5Toys Today only, MacBook Pro, Air, and iPads on sale from $300 – 9to5Toys 9to5Toys on Twitter

Enjoy the podcast?: Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily! Follow Chance: Twitter: @ChanceHMiller Follow Trevor: Twitter: @trevorjd14 Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Stitcher TuneIn Google Play

Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

  1. December 11, 2020 – Apple begins work on cellular modems, more
  2. December 10, 2020 – Apple Car rumors, Xbox cloud gaming on iOS
  3. December 09, 2020 – iOS 14.3 RC, future Apple Silicon chips
  4. December 08, 2020 – AirPods Max officially announced, more
  5. December 04, 2020 – Apple announcement rumor, App Store changes

9to5Mac Watch Time |

Jeff Benjamin joins Zac Hall to give Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 an exit interview before new models are announced. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by Calory: Count calories, track macros, water, and all of your food intake directly on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Try it for free

Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete

9to5Mac Watch Time

Arthur Ware, or @bt_spanky on Instagram, is an Army veteran and Mississippian who discovered Spartan competitions and marathon races after climbing out of a depression with Apple Watch. Here his story and ongoing journey in this episode of 9to5Mac Watch Time. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how Apple Watch is affecting their lives. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify Sponsored by Calory: Count calories, track macros, water, and all of your food intake directly on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Try it for free. Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow Zac: Instagram @apollozac Twitter @apollozac SpaceExplored.com Follow Arthur: Instagram @bt_spanky The Real Story Behind the Spartan in the Apple Watch Commercial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-x8Ik9G5Dg

Follow 9to5Mac: Instagram @9to5mac Twitter @9to5mac Facebook YouTube.com/9to5Mac Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast RSS

Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!

  1. Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete
  2. Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
  3. Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
  4. What’s new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
  5. watchOS 7 preview, Watchcast crossover, #WWDCRun

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to headspace.com/mac to start your free one-month trial.

Sponsored by BetterHelpGet started today and enjoy 10% off your first month. Discount code “machappyhour” will be automatically applied.

MagSafe Duo experience, iOS 14.3, AirPods Max announced

9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss the launch of Apple’s new MagSafe Duo charger, the upcoming launch of Apple Fitness+, new features in iOS 14.3, high-end Apple silicon Mac expectations, and the surprise debut of Apple AirPods Max. Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year! Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to headspace.com/mac to start your free one-month trial. Sponsored by BetterHelp: Get started today and enjoy 10% off your first month. Discount code “machappyhour” will be automatically applied.

Follow Zac Hall @apollozac Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify

  1. MagSafe Duo experience, iOS 14.3, AirPods Max announced
  2. MagSafe Duo released, best apps of the year, Apple product mystery
  3. macOS Big Sur review, redesigned MacBooks, Apple Black Friday
  4. HomePod mini and M1 Mac hands-on
  5. Apple M1 Mac event impressions

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

113: “The hype is real!”

Stacktrace

More on using the M1 Macs as development machines, thoughts on the newly announced AirPods Max and its pricing, the importance of maintaining URLs as stable identifiers, and how AirBuddy is made aware of new audio devices.

Download MP3

Hosts:

Gui on Twitter: @_inside John on Twitter: @johnsundell

Links

AirPods Max in James Thomson’s Dice app Apple introduces AirPods Max Steelseries Arctis 7x headphones rbenv

Subscribe: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

  1. 113: “The hype is real!”
  2. 112: “The just is justified”
  3. 111: “Mini reviews, maximum reviews”
  4. 110: “Intel’s Blackberry moment?”
  5. 109: “The Mac Mini stole my heart”, the November 2020 Apple event review

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Apple in the courtroom with David Sparks

Apple @ Work

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by David Sparks from MacSparky to discuss using Apple products as a lawyer.

Links mentioned in this episode

Mac Power Users Podcast MacSparky

Sponsor

9to5Mac Apple Repair Services

Connect with Bradley

Twitter LinkedIn

Listen and Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify Pocket Casts Castro RSS

  1. Apple in the courtroom with David Sparks
  2. Kandji adds a new breed of automation for Apple device management
  3. Are Macs more secure than PCs in the enterprise?
  4. Ubiquiti Access, Protect, and more with Reilly Chase from HostiFi
  5. iOS and macOS updates with DataJAR

Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

This week's top stories

This week's top stories

Get this week's top AAPL stories.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.