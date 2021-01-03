This week’s top stories: iPad Pro rumors, the end of Adobe Flash, Apple Car, and more

- Jan. 3rd 2021 6:07 am PT

0

In this week’s top stories: A reliable Apple analyst casts doubt on Apple Car rumors, a new iPad Pro in Q1 2021, the end of Adobe Flash, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.

Apple Car

Last week, we learned more details about Apple’s evolving plans to enter the self-driving electric car industry, as soon as 2025. More recently, however, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has cast some doubt on that timeline.

In an investor note this week, Kuo wrote that Apple Car could launch between 2025 and 2025, if development begins this year and goes according to plan. But with that being said, based on Apple’s standards, the fast-moving changes in the EV and self-driving car industry, Kuo says “would not be surprised” if Apple Car doesn’t arrive until “2028 or later.”

2021 iPad Pro

Elsewhere this week, a report indicated that Apple is still on track to launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED in Q1 of 2021. This isn’t the first time reports have indicated that the mini LED iPad Pro is coming in Q1 2021, but it serves as continued supply chain corroboration that the transition is still moving ahead on schedule.

History would suggest that the new iPad Pro would launch sometime towards the end of Q1, likely in March.

Corellium

Apple came out on the losing end of a notable lawsuit this week, with a judge in Florida throwing out Apple’s claims that Corellium’s virtualization tools violated copyright law. Corellium is a security research platform that allows users to run virtualized versions of iOS on desktop computers.

Read more about the Apple vs Corellium legal battle in our full coverage right here.

iPhone for Christmas

Apple once again dominated Christmas day smartphone activations in the US, new data published this week indicated. The iPhone 11 was the most popular iPhone activated on Christmas day, followed by the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Also notably, the iPhone 12 mini was nowhere to be found on the list this year, adding more fuel to claims that it is a rather niche product for Apple.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

