This week’s top stories: iPad Pro rumors, the end of Adobe Flash, Apple Car, and more

In this week’s top stories: A reliable Apple analyst casts doubt on Apple Car rumors, a new iPad Pro in Q1 2021, the end of Adobe Flash, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.
Apple Car
Last week, we learned more details about Apple’s evolving plans to enter the self-driving electric car industry, as soon as 2025. More recently, however, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has cast some doubt on that timeline.
In an investor note this week, Kuo wrote that Apple Car could launch between 2025 and 2025, if development begins this year and goes according to plan. But with that being said, based on Apple’s standards, the fast-moving changes in the EV and self-driving car industry, Kuo says “would not be surprised” if Apple Car doesn’t arrive until “2028 or later.”
2021 iPad Pro
Elsewhere this week, a report indicated that Apple is still on track to launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED in Q1 of 2021. This isn’t the first time reports have indicated that the mini LED iPad Pro is coming in Q1 2021, but it serves as continued supply chain corroboration that the transition is still moving ahead on schedule.
History would suggest that the new iPad Pro would launch sometime towards the end of Q1, likely in March.
Corellium
Apple came out on the losing end of a notable lawsuit this week, with a judge in Florida throwing out Apple’s claims that Corellium’s virtualization tools violated copyright law. Corellium is a security research platform that allows users to run virtualized versions of iOS on desktop computers.
Read more about the Apple vs Corellium legal battle in our full coverage right here.
iPhone for Christmas
Apple once again dominated Christmas day smartphone activations in the US, new data published this week indicated. The iPhone 11 was the most popular iPhone activated on Christmas day, followed by the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Also notably, the iPhone 12 mini was nowhere to be found on the list this year, adding more fuel to claims that it is a rather niche product for Apple.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- These iPhone and Apple Watch apps help you create and achieve New Year’s resolutions
- App that promoted secret parties during the COVID-19 pandemic is removed from App Store
iPhone |
- These are some of the best camera and photo editing apps for your new iPhone
- Best iPhone apps to enhance your experience with Apple Music
- iPhone workers given choice of forced labor or being sent to detention centers, says report
- COVID-19 vaccination proof can be added to Apple Wallet in Los Angeles
- iPhone wins Christmas, claims top 9 spots for new smartphone activations in the US
Apple Watch |
- Here are some of the best features to try on your new Apple Watch
- These are some of our must-have apps to install on a new Apple Watch
- Images show disguised Apple Watch prototype running pre-watchOS software
- How to change your Apple Watch move, exercise, and stand goals with watchOS 7
Mac and iPad |
- New Mac for Christmas? Here are some of the best apps to download
- End of an era: As promised, Adobe is officially ending support for Adobe Flash today
- With support officially ended, Adobe ‘strongly recommends’ removing Flash now, here’s how
- New 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED still on track for Q1 2021, report says
- Apple patents ‘reconfigurable’ Mac keyboard with small display for each key
- Apple says fix coming for using an M1 Mac with ultrawide monitors
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Download festive wallpapers from The 12 Days of Apple Stores
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
HomePod and Apple TV |
- Getting started with Apple TV: How to set up Apple TV for the best experience
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- HomePod mini adds support for 18W power adapters with 14.3 software update
- LG rolling out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for its 2018 Smart TVs
Apple Car |
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple negotiating settlement with Prepear after opposing its pear-shaped logo
- Apple loses copyright lawsuit against iOS virtualization company Corellium
- Apple’s report card 2020: My take on Apple’s performance this year
- Year in review: All of the new hardware Apple released in 2020
This week's top videos
9to5Mac Daily
January 01, 2021 – The state of the Mac in 2021
Apple Silicon Macs still to come: Redesigned iMac, new MacBook Pro, and more
9to5Mac Watch Time
Miles Somerville on YouTube, drumming, and closing rings
- Miles Somerville on YouTube, drumming, and closing rings
- Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete
- Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
- Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
- What's new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast
Apple's 2020 in review
Stacktrace Podcast
116: "It wasn't just a big, long nightmare", the 2020 Stacktrace retrospective
Apple @ Work Podcast
macOS Big Sur upgrades with Addigy and Ntiva
