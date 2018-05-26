This week’s top stories: WWDC keynote invites, iOS 12 features, Apple victorious over Samsung, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple invites press to its WWDC 2018 keynote, an iOS 12 concept imagines revamped Notifications, iOS 12 features, Apple’s Star project details, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…
This week, Apple officially invited members of the press to its opening keynote at WWDC. The keynote will take place on June 4th at 10AM PT/1 PM ET in San Jose, California, at the McEnery Convention Center. The keynote kicks off WWDC 2018 and is expected to bring announcements such as iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, and much more.
Meanwhile, ahead of iOS 12’s unveil next month, a new concept this week imagined how Apple could enhance its Notification system. The concept here depicts grouped notifications, weather information directly on the lock screen, and more. View all of the images here.
On Monday, we noticed that Apple had reduced the price of its USB-C to Lightning cable from $25 to $19. This price drop comes amid rumors that new iPhones will drop the USB-A to Lightning cable in favor of USB-C. This would allow for faster charging straight out of the box.
We reported new details on Apple’s Project Star this week, noting that the project appears to be an ARM-based, touchscreen hybrid computer with LTE. While more specific details are unclear at this point, the device runs a derivative of iOS and the possibilities here certainly seem pretty exciting.
On Thursday, we finally got a verdict in the long-running Samsun vs Apple patent battle. The jury decided primarily in Apple’s favor, awarding it $539 million in damages from Samsung. Apple was seeking $1 billion, while Samsung had suggested just $28 million.
Last but certainly not least, a report from The Information said that iOS 12 will include new NFC features, including acting as a hotel door key or as a virtual transit card for easier transportation. This would seemingly work without having to open a third-party app, with users being able to simply tap their iPhone on a door to get into their hotel room, for instance.
- iOS 12 concept reimagines Notifications, with an emphasis on app-based grouping
- iOS 12 will reportedly include new NFC features, enable iPhones to become secure hotel room keys
- Valve says Apple has rejected its Steam Link app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
- Leak suggests Mac App Store to get iOS 11-style redesign in macOS 10.14
Mac + HomePod |
- Apple’s secret Star project revealed: ARM-based, touchscreen hybrid computer with LTE
- Some MacBook Pro shipping dates slip to June 6, hinting at WWDC refresh
- OS X/macOS now older than Classic Mac OS
- Apple now discounting refurbished iMac Pros including upgraded 18-core models
- Second class action lawsuit over butterfly keyboards alleges five violations by Apple
- Sketchy report says Apple planning $199 ‘HomePod’ with Beats branding
iPhone |
- Apple downplayed ‘Bendgate’, but documents show Apple expected iPhone 6 issue
- Growing number of iPhone X users report easily cracking camera lens
Accessories |
- Apple reduces USB-C to Lightning Cable price amid rumors 2018 iPhones dropping USB-A
- Coach unveils new designer Apple Watch bands for summer including leather ‘Saddle’ and ‘Denim’
- Razer announces entry-level eGPU enclosure with support for macOS [Video]
- Mophie unveils new on-the-go wireless charging kit, includes car and hotel chargers
- You can now use YubiKey hardware keys to login to iPhone apps using NFC [Video]
- Pioneer officially confirms new wireless CarPlay head units starting at $700
Commentary |
- Five reasons to prefer Apple Maps over Google Maps
- Review: AirFly is a neat way to use wireless headphones on planes
- CMV: With even porn sites offering VPN, the three reasons Apple should do the same
- CMV: Apple should neither solicit nor accept tax incentives when building a new campus
- Change My View: Apple will lose the patent trial, as it should
AAPL Company |
- Apple invites press to WWDC 2018 keynote, iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 unveil expected
- Apple launches new privacy portal, users can download a copy of everything Apple knows about them
- Apple now offering one free month of upgraded iCloud storage plans
- Jury sides with Apple in long-running Samsung patent case, awards $533M in damages
This week’s top video |
- Review: $300 Razer Core X – the best eGPU for MacBook Pro [Video]
- Back to the Mac 009: How to use a Synology NAS for Time Machine backups [Video]
