This week’s top stories: WWDC keynote invites, iOS 12 features, Apple victorious over Samsung, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple invites press to its WWDC 2018 keynote, an iOS 12 concept imagines revamped Notifications, iOS 12 features, Apple’s Star project details, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

This week, Apple officially invited members of the press to its opening keynote at WWDC. The keynote will take place on June 4th at 10AM PT/1 PM ET in San Jose, California, at the McEnery Convention Center. The keynote kicks off WWDC 2018 and is expected to bring announcements such as iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, and much more.

Meanwhile, ahead of iOS 12’s unveil next month, a new concept this week imagined how Apple could enhance its Notification system. The concept here depicts grouped notifications, weather information directly on the lock screen, and more. View all of the images here.

On Monday, we noticed that Apple had reduced the price of its USB-C to Lightning cable from $25 to $19. This price drop comes amid rumors that new iPhones will drop the USB-A to Lightning cable in favor of USB-C. This would allow for faster charging straight out of the box.

We reported new details on Apple’s Project Star this week, noting that the project appears to be an ARM-based, touchscreen hybrid computer with LTE. While more specific details are unclear at this point, the device runs a derivative of iOS and the possibilities here certainly seem pretty exciting.

On Thursday, we finally got a verdict in the long-running Samsun vs Apple patent battle. The jury decided primarily in Apple’s favor, awarding it $539 million in damages from Samsung. Apple was seeking $1 billion, while Samsung had suggested just $28 million.

Last but certainly not least, a report from The Information said that iOS 12 will include new NFC features, including acting as a hotel door key or as a virtual transit card for easier transportation. This would seemingly work without having to open a third-party app, with users being able to simply tap their iPhone on a door to get into their hotel room, for instance.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |

Mac + HomePod |

iPhone |

Accessories |

Commentary |

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top video |

Happy Hour Podcast #174 |

This week Benjamin and Zac talk WWDC press invites, misinterpreted Siri clues, a surprise Apple car update, a Beats-branded HomePod rumor, and HomePod features we want to see at WWDC 2018.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/9to5mac-happy-hour-05-24-2018.mp3

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.