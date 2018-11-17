This week’s top stories: Exploding iPhone X, Radeon Pro Vega MacBook Pro, new smart accessories, more

In this week’s top stories: An exploding iPhone X, Zuckerberg’s anti-Apple push, new smart home blinds and garage doors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

This week, we had a case of an exploding iPhone X. It seems the issue occurred right after an update by the user to iOS 12.1. Apple’s initial repose to the issue was that the explosion is “definitely not expected behavior,” but the company is investigating.

The New York Times this week published a bombshell report about Facebook. In the story, it was alleged that Zuckerberg forced Facebook executives to switch to Android after being “infuriated” by Tim Cook. Facebook denies this claim, of course.

It was also reported this week that Qualcomm is using a public affairs company to spread anti-Apple stories. It’s the same group Facebook allegedly used against its competitors, but Qualcomm’s efforts come in the midst of its messy legal battle with Apple.

UnitedHealthcare announced a new initiative this week that will reward customers with a free Apple Watch for competing certain rewards. Read all of the details on that promotion here.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

This week's top videos |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new MacBook Pro GPU updates, the upcoming Blackmagic eGPU Pro, Apple's Mac SSD pricing, new Apple Watch bands, AirPower predictions, Spotify for Apple Watch, the first week with the new iPad Pro, and the state of Apple's apps — not just the OS — on the iPad.

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009.

