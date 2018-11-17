This week’s top stories: Exploding iPhone X, Radeon Pro Vega MacBook Pro, new smart accessories, more
In this week’s top stories: An exploding iPhone X, Zuckerberg’s anti-Apple push, new smart home blinds and garage doors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
This week, we had a case of an exploding iPhone X. It seems the issue occurred right after an update by the user to iOS 12.1. Apple’s initial repose to the issue was that the explosion is “definitely not expected behavior,” but the company is investigating.
The New York Times this week published a bombshell report about Facebook. In the story, it was alleged that Zuckerberg forced Facebook executives to switch to Android after being “infuriated” by Tim Cook. Facebook denies this claim, of course.
It was also reported this week that Qualcomm is using a public affairs company to spread anti-Apple stories. It’s the same group Facebook allegedly used against its competitors, but Qualcomm’s efforts come in the midst of its messy legal battle with Apple.
UnitedHealthcare announced a new initiative this week that will reward customers with a free Apple Watch for competing certain rewards. Read all of the details on that promotion here.
These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- Concept: Reimagining the Photos app to tell the stories of your memories
- Now it’s easier to protect your browsing privacy on iOS devices with 1.1.1.1 app
- Some iPhone users finding their Apple ID accounts have been inexplicably locked, requiring password resets
- Third iOS 12.1.1, macOS 10.14.2, tvOS 12.1.1 beta and second watchOS 5.1.2 beta now available
iPhone |
- Exploding iPhone X on upgrade to iOS 12.1 ‘definitely not expected behavior,’ says Apple
- Apple showcases its favorite pictures shared by iPhone XR owners [Gallery]
iPad Pro |
- iFixit teardown of 11-inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil raises intriguing possibility
- Should Apple make an iPad Pro even larger than 12.9-inches? [Poll]
- iPad Pro Diary: Talk of a 14.9-inch iPad doesn’t seem as crazy as it sounds
- Durability test shows iPad Pro can be bent in half with relatively little force [Video]
- 2018 iPad Pro and Apple Pencil enhance creative work on the Mac
- Comment: Face ID on the new iPad Pro is even better than it is on the iPhone
- PSA: This one feature makes text selection on the iPad more usable & trackpad-like
Mac |
- Apple demos new Final Cut Pro updates and latest pro Mac hardware at FCPX Creative Summit
- Apple warns users about macOS legacy media support in latest Final Cut Pro X release
- Luna Display lets iPad Pro be your primary Mac mini touchscreen display
- You can now order the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro Vega discrete graphics
- Twelve South Journal for MacBook Air and Pro launches as a luxury leather case alongside Journal Caddysack for accessories
- OWC announces new Thunderbolt 3 dock with 85W charging, dedicated USB-C port and microSD slot
- Apple confirms the T2 security chip in newer Macs prevents some third-party repairs
- Comment: Could ARM-powered Macs mean the end to full custom configuration options?
Smart home |
- Ikea’s smart blinds system to start at ~$100 and include blackout option, report says
- Insignia introduces new HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller, currently priced at $45
Apple Watch |
- Promotion to earn free Apple Watch with UnitedHealthcare rolling out to all eligible customers
- Three new Apple Watch Nike Sport and Sport Loop band colors coming this week
- Spotify releases ‘first version’ of its Apple Watch app with limited features
- Comment: Spotify’s Apple Watch app isn’t great, but it’s a step in the right direction for watchOS
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple’s opulent Forum on Champs-Élysées previewed ahead of Sunday grand opening
- Redesigned Apple Alderwood Mall opens November 17th
Top Apple stories, company |
- Zuckerberg forced Facebook execs to switch to Android after being ‘infuriated’ by Tim Cook, report says
- Steve Wozniak believes Steve Jobs would be proud of Apple today, says Samsung’s ‘fun features’ aren’t ‘innovations’
- Apple launches overhauled Certified Refurbished Online Store with new design, more
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Review: 2018 Mac mini – Apple’s most versatile Mac [Video]
- Review: 2018 MacBook Air with Retina display – mainstream Mac [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top Apple news of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 12, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 13, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 14, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 15, 2018
Happy Hour Podcast #199 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new MacBook Pro GPU updates, the upcoming Blackmagic eGPU Pro, Apple’s Mac SSD pricing, new Apple Watch bands, AirPower predictions, Spotify for Apple Watch, the first week with the new iPad Pro, and the state of Apple’s apps — not just the OS — on the iPad.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Is the Mac dead in K-12 education?
- What is the iPad mini’s role in the iPad lineup?
- Thoughts on iPad apps, web apps, and the move to subscriptions
- The laptop I hope Apple announces at its upcoming event
- How I recovered a stolen iPad thanks to Jamf Pro and Apple’s Device Enrollment Program
Black Friday at 9to5Toys |
As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.
We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.