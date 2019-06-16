This week’s top stories: CarPlay in iOS 13, a $10k Mac repair, 50+ iPadOS features, more

In this week’s top stories: CarPlay in iOS 13, a very expensive Genius Bar repair, Ikea’s HomeKit smart blinds, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.

The first developer beat of iOS 13 was released last week, and since then we’ve been digging into all of the changes in this year’s update. This week, we took a look CarPlay in iOS 13, detailing changes such as a new light mode, new and improved apps, the Dashboard, and much more. Read our full first look here.

A story from photographer and developer Greg Benz about his experience trying to get a 2018 MacBook Pro fixed went viral this week. Benz said that the repair ultimately cost Apple $10,000 worth of warranty work, despite the ultimate fix being relatively simple. Read the full story here.

We finally learned a bit more about Ikea’s long-awaited HomeKit blinds this week. The company updated its Swedish website to say that the smart blinds will be available in August – several months after the original date of April. Ikea’s smart blinds start at just over $100 and come in a variety of different sizes and styles.

Apple just updated its MacBook Pro line last month, but now it seems that the MacBook line will see additional updates this fall. Apple registered seven new “portable personal computers” with the Eurasian Economic Commission this week. This database has been a reliable source of information in the past, generally suggesting when Apple might update a specific product line.

Apple Card is scheduled to launch later this summer, and Goldman Sachs this week offered some details about the process. Executives from the bank explained that they aren’t worried about Apple Card’s profitability, saying that “the idea that doing right by the customer means being less profitable” is not something they believe. Further, Goldman Sachs’ CEO said that employees are currently beta testing Apple Card, and loving it.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #229 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss new uses for Apple’s updated iPod touch, hands-on experience using CarPlay in iOS 13, the future of 3D Touch, how Face ID has improved on iPhone XS, macOS Catalina and Apple’s new Sidecar feature, initial watchOS 6 face impressions, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/06/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-06-14-2019-chapters.mp3

Stacktrace Podcast #40 |

It’s time to dive much deeper into SwiftUI! John and Rambo talk about everything from how and when to adopt SwiftUI, to how it relates to app architecture, and how the Swift language itself has evolved to support its declarative new syntax. But of course there’s also a brand new Rambo Report, and the WWDC poker results are finally revealed.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/06/UstngIjyoo_StacktraceEp40.mp3

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.