This week’s top stories: Apple Card, ‘iPhone 11 Pro’ rumor, iOS 13 beta 6, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple Card rollout begins, rumors of an ‘iPhone Pro,’ Kuo predicts an iPhone with Face ID and Touch ID, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple this week officially kicked off the rollout of Apple Card. The Goldman Sachs-backed card is rolling out now to users who signed up to learn more on Apple’s website. We went hands-on with Apple Card earlier this week, detailing the application process, as well as all of the new features in the Wallet app for managing your balance and more.

Apple this week released iOS 13 developer beta 6, as well as public beta 5. The updates include several notable changes and improvements, including new ways to control Dark Mode, redesigned folders, support for hiding link previews, and more. Check out our full video for all of the changes.

A reliable Twitter leaker this week has suggested that Apple will name this year’s iPhone the “iPhone 11 Pro.” Details here are very unclear, but this source has accurately named the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR prior to their release.

Meanwhile, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a new investor note this week in which he predicts that Apple will release an iPhone with both Face ID and Touch ID in 2021. The analyst believes Apple is working on developing in-screen Touch ID technology, and likely views the two biometric technologies as complementary.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week's top videos |

In the third episode of our new Watch Time podcast, Zac is joined by Alex Cox of Cards Against Humanity plus several popular podcasts including Do By Friday, Roboism, and Two Headed Girl. The two talk about a range of personal experiences from sexuality and societal norms to mental health topics like anxiety and depression. Sprinkled throughout is how the Apple Watch can be a signal through those experiences.

This week Benjamin and Zac unpack Apple's latest software beta changes in iOS 13 and watchOS 6, the upgraded Shortcuts app and HBO in Apple TV Channels, the limited launch of Apple Card in the US, rumors about future iPhones with Face ID and under-the-screen Touch ID, Apple's Siri privacy issue and new Bug Bounty Program announcements, new accessories including the upgraded LG 5K display and Mophie's AirPower alternative, using HomeBridge and an IR blaster for a HomeKit fan, and much more.

Could Apple ship an iPhone that has both TouchID and FaceID, what goes into building truly fluid UIs and animations, and how to balance A/B testing with esthetics and usability when evolving a product? Also, are Apple's latest betas ready for our primary devices yet?

