This week’s top stories: iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro release, iOS 13 and watchOS 6 features, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially releases iOS 13 and watchOS 6 to the public, the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 launch, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

After three months of beta testing, iOS 13 is officially here. The update has been released for iPhone and iPod touch users. It adds features including Dark Mode, a QuickPath keyboard, Apple Arcade, performance improvements, and much more. Read our roundup of the 13 best iOS 13 features here

Meanwhile, watchOS 6 has also been released to the public, but only for Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 users. The update brings new watch faces and built-in apps, such as Voice Memos and Calculator. There are also new Siri features, Activity Trends, and much more.

Apple’s software releases won’t stop after this week, though. iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 will be released next week on September 24th, while we’re also still waiting on tvOS 13, macOS Catalina, and HomePod updates.

Elsewhere, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5, have officially arrived. The devices are now available from Apple Stores and other retailers around the world. The first orders started arriving late on Thursday evening and haven’t stopped since.

This week also included review embargoes for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5. For the iPhone 11, reviewers praised the device’s value and camera performance, while the iPhone 11 Pro was praised for its triple-lens camera and battery life. The Apple Watch Series 5 always-on display was also praised, as was battery performance.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Developers Rahul Matta and Will Bishop join Zac to discuss the opportunities made possible through making apps that work with Apple Watch. Rahul makes the excellent running log app Tempo, and Will is behind three watchOS apps including Chirp for Twitter.

The first round of iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 reviews are out, Apple Watch Series 3 has a new low price, Apple Arcade is officially here, and iOS 13 and other major software updates are arriving this week.

David Barnard, creator of apps like Launch Center Pro, joins John and Rambo for a special indie development edition of the show. The pros and cons of being indie, how and when to outsource tasks to others, and much more.

