This week’s top stories: macOS Catalina release, Apple AR headset, Instagram Dark Mode, more

In this week’s top stories: macOS Catalina launches to the public, Instagram adds Dark Mode support, Apple AR headset in 2020, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

After a summer of beta testing, Apple this week released macOS Catalina to the public. The update includes major changes to the Mac, including new apps like Music and TV, Apple Arcade, Screen Time, and more. Check out our full coverage for a closer look at all of the changes.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week issued a new investor note covering what to expect from Apple in 2020. Kuo said that Apple will release a new iPad Pro and a lower-end iPhone during the first quarter of 2020, followed by the launch of the Appel AR headset in the second quarter.

Kuo says that Apple will collaborate with “third-party brands” to release its first round of augmented reality headsets for the iPhone. In this situation, the headset would mainly be driven by the CPU, GPU and network connectivity of a wirelessly connected iPhone.

Apple continued the beta testing of iOS 13.2 this week as well. The second beta includes the 60+ new emoji Apple teased back in July, as well as new Siri privacy settings. Check out our full roundup for all of the changes and new features.

Last but not least, Instagram this week made pair of notable changes. First and foremost, Instagram has added support for Dark Mode in iOS 13. This means the app will automatically switch between light and dark designs based on your system setting. Instagram this week also removed the ability to see others’ likes, comments, and follows from the Activity tab.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week’s top videos |

David Sparks and Clayton Morris join Zac to talk about Activity Sharing Competitions, exercising as a family, HIIT workouts, interesting ways to capture ideas on the Apple Watch, and much more.

Benjamin has new info on Apple TV PIP, Zac has more experience with QuickTake on iPhone 11, watchOS 6.1 beta helps Apple Watch Series 5 battery, macOS Catalina lands, and Ming-Chi Kuo has new iPhone SE 2 predictions.

Riley Testut has recently been making a big splash in the community with his AltStore and Delta projects, and on this special episode of Stacktrace, he joins John and Rambo to talk about why and how he built them, and how he thinks they might impact the Apple developer community going forward.

