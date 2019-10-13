This week’s top stories: macOS Catalina release, Apple AR headset, Instagram Dark Mode, more

In this week’s top stories: macOS Catalina launches to the public, Instagram adds Dark Mode support, Apple AR headset in 2020, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
After a summer of beta testing, Apple this week released macOS Catalina to the public. The update includes major changes to the Mac, including new apps like Music and TV, Apple Arcade, Screen Time, and more. Check out our full coverage for a closer look at all of the changes.
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week issued a new investor note covering what to expect from Apple in 2020. Kuo said that Apple will release a new iPad Pro and a lower-end iPhone during the first quarter of 2020, followed by the launch of the Appel AR headset in the second quarter.
Kuo says that Apple will collaborate with “third-party brands” to release its first round of augmented reality headsets for the iPhone. In this situation, the headset would mainly be driven by the CPU, GPU and network connectivity of a wirelessly connected iPhone.
Apple continued the beta testing of iOS 13.2 this week as well. The second beta includes the 60+ new emoji Apple teased back in July, as well as new Siri privacy settings. Check out our full roundup for all of the changes and new features.
Last but not least, Instagram this week made pair of notable changes. First and foremost, Instagram has added support for Dark Mode in iOS 13. This means the app will automatically switch between light and dark designs based on your system setting. Instagram this week also removed the ability to see others’ likes, comments, and follows from the Activity tab.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
- iCloud Drive folder sharing feature delayed from ‘later this fall’ to ‘spring’ next year
- Apple releasing second developer beta of iOS 13.2 today [U: Now available]
- What’s new in iOS 13.2 beta 2? New emoji, Siri privacy setting, more
- Apple Arcade gains five new titles including adventure side-scroller, racing, and robot battle games
iPhone |
- Kuo: New iPad Pro and iPhone SE 2 in early 2020, followed by Apple AR headset collaboration with ‘third-party brands’
- NYC law enforcement has been able to crack iPhones in-house since Jan 2018
- Consumer Reports names iPhone 11 Pro the best smartphone, praising battery life and camera
- iPhone 11 Pro Diary: Tripod-mounted iPhone night photos don’t change the story
- Comment: It’s time to stop using the iPhone SE 2 name now; it won’t be one
- Apple analyst Kuo forecasts 10% YOY growth in iPhone sales for Q1 2020, boosted by ‘iPhone SE 2’ launch
- DxOMark audio testing begins, finds iPhone 11 Pro Max worse than iPhone XS Max
Mac + iPad |
- macOS Catalina now available, here are the top 7 new Mac features
- Apple releases first developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.1
- macOS Catalina helps iPad apps come to the Mac, here are the first to launch
- MacBook Pro Diary: The upgrade to macOS Catalina is going to involve a lot of work
- PSA: Sidecar in macOS Catalina is not compatible with some older Macs and iPads
- How to get your Mac ready for macOS Catalina
- PSA: Why Logic Pro X users might want to hold off on Catalina
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Maine Mall Apple Store expanding to new location on October 12
- Apple Stores: New Maine Mall location opens; sessions with The Big Draw continue through October
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Series 4 vs. Series 5: Should you upgrade?
- Apple reaches first deal to subsidize Apple Watch costs through private Medicare plans
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger ‘livid’ about $5K fine for wearing Apple Watch during a game
- Official Apple Watch Sleep app accidentally mentioned in Alarms app screenshot
- Using Apple Watch Series 4 with an older iPhone? There’s a software update for you
Tech Industry |
- Microsoft says new Surface Laptop is 3x more powerful than MacBook Air, has removable SSD, teases foldables for 2020
- Review: Peloton Digital for iPhone and iPad + using Tread and Bike with Apple Watch
Apps |
- Instagram for iOS updated with support for Dark Mode in iOS 13
- Instagram removes ability to see others’ likes, comments, and follows from Activity tab
- You can now ask Siri to play Spotify music on iOS 13, Spotify debuts Apple TV app
- Call of Duty Mobile has the biggest mobile game launch ever with 100M first-week downloads
- Poll: What are your impressions of Apple Arcade so far?
- Amazon Music now works with Apple TV, joining Spotify and Apple Music
- Apple updates its Texas Hold’em game with support for iPad and multitasking
- NapBot is a sleep tracker for Apple Watch powered by CoreML
Accessories |
- PSA: Here’s the keyword to get your dead AirPods replaced for less
- Comment: Five hardware features I want to see on a new Apple TV
- Working out with Apple Watch? These smart scales sync weight with iPhone
- Comment: Apple would sell a lot more HomePods if it followed Sonos’ lead here
- Linksys mesh routers offer whole home motion sensing w/o additional hardware
- Best noise cancelling headphones you’ve never heard of: Broski Lety at $100
Top Apple stories, company |
- US Supreme Court says Apple’s victory against University of Wisconsin stands
- Jennifer Aniston explains selling ‘The Morning Show’ when Apple TV+ ‘didn’t have walls‘
- Apple’s plans to create a media ‘super-bundle’ hitting resistance from record labels
- Report: Apple told Apple TV+ creators to avoid portraying China ‘in a poor light’
- WSJ report explores Tim Cook’s ‘unlikely’ relationship with President Trump
- Apple removes ‘Quartz’ news app from Chinese App Store at request of the government
- Opinion: Apple’s relationship with China is turning into a massive liability
- Apple again bans Hong Kong protest app after threats from China
Sponsored by Day One: Download the award-winning journal app Day One for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
