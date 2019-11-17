This week’s top stories: 16-inch MacBook Pro is here, Disney+ debuts, Apple Research app, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially unveils the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Disney+ debuts, Apple Watch Black Friday pricing, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
After months of rumors, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is now official. Starting at $2,399, the new MacBook Pro includes a return to the scissor switch keyboard design with what Apple is calling a “Magic Keyboard.” You also get a physical Esc key as well as a standalone Touch ID button. The overall form factor is slightly larger than the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which actually no longer sold by Apple. You can read more about the 16-inch MacBook Pro in our full coverage right here.
Apple also announced this week that the new Mac Pro will be available next month. The Mac Pro will start at $5,999 with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, and just 256GB of SSD storage. The Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 with the stand going for $999. Build to order configuration details about the Mac Pro aren’t yet available, but we should learn more about that in the coming weeks.
In other news, Disney+ officially debuted this week. Disney+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year with content from Walt Disney Studios, 21st Century Fox, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic. In total, Disney says there are over 7,500 TV shows and movies available on Disney+.
Apple this week launched a new Apple Music Replay feature, which lets you get a close look at your most played songs, albums, and more. In the Music app, you should see playlists for your most listened to songs dating all the way back to 2015. Learn more about Apple Music Replay here.
Apple’s new Research app has made its debut for iPhone and Apple Watch. Alongside this, users in the United States can sign up to be part of three health studies; Women’s Health, Heart and Movement, and the Hearing Study. These studies are multi-year initiatives which could lead to “potentially groundbreaking medical discoveries,” according to Apple
- Checkra1n is the first public jailbreak tool compatible with iOS 13
- Apple removing all vaping apps from App Store this morning after 42 deaths
- Apple releases second developer beta of iOS 13.3, more
- Apple blocks downgrades to iOS 13.2 after update fixes background app performance
- Facebook fixes bug that caused iOS app to use the camera in the background
- Using HomeKit Secure Video in iOS 13.2 with Logitech Circle 2 cameras
- Apple launches Research app, US users can enroll in three health studies
iPhone |
- New iPhone 12 renders imagine slab sides, smaller notch, four ‘cameras’
- Germany forces Apple to let other mobile wallet services use iPhone’s NFC chip
- Apple AR headset launch not until 2022, according to internal presentation [U]
- Poll: Is the 2019 Motorola Razr a better approach to a foldable iPhone?
Mac |
- Apple announces new 16-inch MacBook Pro: scissor switch ‘Magic Keyboard’, louder speakers, $2399
- Apple announces Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR available starting in December
- Apple discontinues 15-inch MacBook Pro as 16-inch now available
- iFixit cracking open the new 16-inch MacBook Pro to see exactly what’s different with the Magic Keyboard
- 15-inch vs 16-inch MacBook Pro comparison: Should you upgrade?
- Poll: Are you buying Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro?
- IBM: Mac users perform better at work and close larger high-value sales compared to PC users
- Comment: A widescreen MacBook Pro is the 16-inch model I’d buy
- Phil Schiller says SD card slot and other ports ‘probably not’ ever returning to MacBook Pro
- 16-inch MacBook Pro: Early hands-on demos compare size, keyboard, speakers, more
- Phil Schiller talks 16-inch MacBook Pro Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and more in new interview
- Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses a 720p webcam and lacks Wi-Fi 6 — unlike iPhone 11
Top Apple stories, retail |
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch should be on every wrist after $129 Black Friday special
- Running Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon with Apple Watch Series 5 and AirPods Pro
- Dad explains how the Apple Watch Noise app changed the life of his son with autism
- Comment: For me, Apple Glasses would replace my Apple Watch, not my iPhone
- Stanford Medicine publishes full results from the Apple Watch Heart Study
Tech Industry |
- Disney+ app now available to download on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
- How to watch Disney+ on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple TV, and more
- Looking for the best Disney+ deal? Check out these bundles, promos, and more
- How to use Disney+ with the Apple TV app and Up Next
- Three former Apple execs create new chip company, will compete with Intel and AMD
Apple Card |
- Regulator investigating Goldman Sachs over potential gender bias in Apple Card approvals
- Goldman Sachs releases statement in response to ‘sexist’ Apple Card allegations
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple Music ‘Replay’ feature lets you see most played songs, albums, much more
- Bloomberg: New dual-camera iPad Pro in early 2020, Apple Glasses in 2023
This week’s top videos |
- iPhone 11 Pro review – is it worth the significant price difference? [Video]
- AirPods Pro review – within earshot of perfection [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 15, 2019 – HomeKit Secure Video, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 14, 2019 – Apple Research app, Apple Music Replay
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 13, 2019 – 16-inch MacBook Pro officially unveiled
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 12, 2019 – 16-inch MacBook Pro looms, Disney+ debuts
- 9to5Mac Daily: November 11, 2019 – Apple AR glasses roadmap, tvOS 13.3
9to5Mac Watch Time episode 9 |
In the tenth episode of 9to5Mac Watch Time, Zac goes solo to share his experience with running a half marathon race at Disney World with the Apple Watch Series 5 and newly released AirPods Pro.
Happy Hour Podcast #251 |
Apple has a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a ‘Magic Keyboard’, the new Apple Research app with two new health studies debuts, Apple Music has a new ‘Replay’ year-in-review playlist, and lots of news about Apple Services bundles, TV+, HomeKit Secure Video, and much more.
Stacktrace Podcast #61 |
On this week’s episode, John and Gui talk about “Sundell as a service”, static site generation (act surprised!), then dive deep into a full review of the AirPods Pro, from the audio quality all the way to what’s the best technique for taking them out of their case. Also, stay tuned for another edition of Stacktrace Arcade and an #askstacktrace question about… Windows?
Apple @ Work |
- Apple @ Work: How will Wi-Fi 6 impact Apple in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: Did web apps allow the Mac to flourish in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: Why are IT professionals choosing Apple products when they used to ban them?
