This week’s top stories: 16-inch MacBook Pro is here, Disney+ debuts, Apple Research app, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially unveils the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Disney+ debuts, Apple Watch Black Friday pricing, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

After months of rumors, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is now official. Starting at $2,399, the new MacBook Pro includes a return to the scissor switch keyboard design with what Apple is calling a “Magic Keyboard.” You also get a physical Esc key as well as a standalone Touch ID button. The overall form factor is slightly larger than the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which actually no longer sold by Apple. You can read more about the 16-inch MacBook Pro in our full coverage right here.

Apple also announced this week that the new Mac Pro will be available next month. The Mac Pro will start at $5,999 with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, and just 256GB of SSD storage. The Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 with the stand going for $999. Build to order configuration details about the Mac Pro aren’t yet available, but we should learn more about that in the coming weeks.

In other news, Disney+ officially debuted this week. Disney+ costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year with content from Walt Disney Studios, 21st Century Fox, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic. In total, Disney says there are over 7,500 TV shows and movies available on Disney+.

Apple this week launched a new Apple Music Replay feature, which lets you get a close look at your most played songs, albums, and more. In the Music app, you should see playlists for your most listened to songs dating all the way back to 2015. Learn more about Apple Music Replay here.

Apple’s new Research app has made its debut for iPhone and Apple Watch. Alongside this, users in the United States can sign up to be part of three health studies; Women’s Health, Heart and Movement, and the Hearing Study. These studies are multi-year initiatives which could lead to “potentially groundbreaking medical discoveries,” according to Apple

In the tenth episode of 9to5Mac Watch Time, Zac goes solo to share his experience with running a half marathon race at Disney World with the Apple Watch Series 5 and newly released AirPods Pro.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Apple has a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 'Magic Keyboard', the new Apple Research app with two new health studies debuts, Apple Music has a new 'Replay' year-in-review playlist, and lots of news about Apple Services bundles, TV+, HomeKit Secure Video, and much more.

On this week's episode, John and Gui talk about "Sundell as a service", static site generation (act surprised!), then dive deep into a full review of the AirPods Pro, from the audio quality all the way to what's the best technique for taking them out of their case. Also, stay tuned for another edition of Stacktrace Arcade and an #askstacktrace question about… Windows?

