This week’s top stories: ARM Mac rumors, full WWDC 2020 schedule, redesigned iMac, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple debuts new Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases, redesigned iMac rumors, the full WWDC 2020 schedule, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Leading off this week, a new report from Bloomberg indicated that Apple will announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC this year. While this doesn’t mean we will see the first ARM Mac released next week, it does mean that Apple will give developers the details of the transition so that they can prepare their applications.

Separately, a rumor this week suggested that Apple will unveil a redesgined iMac at WWDC this year. The new iMac is said to have thinner bezels with an all-SSD lineup of storage options, Apple’s T2 security chip, and new AMD Navi GPU options.

Speaking of WWDC, Apple has confirmed the schedule for the all-online event. Apple has said there will be a Special Event Keynote on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This event will stream “directly from Apple Park” and be available on Apple’s website, YouTube, and more. You can find the full details of the schedule here, including developer sessions, the State of the Union, and more.

While we are just over a week away from iOS 14, Apple has also started beta testing iOS 13.6 with developers and public beta users. iOS 13.6 includes new symptoms features in the Health app, as well as a new option for automatically downloading future software updates.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

9to5Mac Watch Time is usually a podcast about the Apple Watch and how it impacts peoples lives.

This week Zac and Benjamin are joined by Mark Gurman to unpack the long-running rumors that Apple will switch from Intel to custom-designed chips in Macs, a new rumor that Apple has a redesigned iMac coming at WWDC, new changes in iOS 13.6 beta, Apple's plans for WWDC week, and much more.

Preparations for WWDC, a look at the first COVID-19 exposure notification apps powered by Apple and Google's system, and a deep dive into the world of Reactive Programming through frameworks like RxSwift and Combine. Also, will cross-platform technologies like Flutter ever take over native iOS development?

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Adam Vazquez of Heard Podcasts to discuss business podcasts, why now is a great time for brands to start a podcast, and how to get started.

