This week’s top stories: ARM Mac rumors, full WWDC 2020 schedule, redesigned iMac, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple debuts new Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases, redesigned iMac rumors, the full WWDC 2020 schedule, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Leading off this week, a new report from Bloomberg indicated that Apple will announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC this year. While this doesn’t mean we will see the first ARM Mac released next week, it does mean that Apple will give developers the details of the transition so that they can prepare their applications.
Separately, a rumor this week suggested that Apple will unveil a redesgined iMac at WWDC this year. The new iMac is said to have thinner bezels with an all-SSD lineup of storage options, Apple’s T2 security chip, and new AMD Navi GPU options.
Speaking of WWDC, Apple has confirmed the schedule for the all-online event. Apple has said there will be a Special Event Keynote on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This event will stream “directly from Apple Park” and be available on Apple’s website, YouTube, and more. You can find the full details of the schedule here, including developer sessions, the State of the Union, and more.
While we are just over a week away from iOS 14, Apple has also started beta testing iOS 13.6 with developers and public beta users. iOS 13.6 includes new symptoms features in the Health app, as well as a new option for automatically downloading future software updates.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- iOS 14 roundup: What we know before WWDC 2020
- Apple renames beta again, introduces ‘beta 2’ of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6
- iOS 13.6 adds new toggle to automatically download future software updates
- Poll: Which rumored iOS 14 feature are you most excited to see?
- Apple stops signing iOS 13.5 after patching jailbreak vulnerability with iOS 13.5.1
- Rumored iOS 14 call recording feature only for internal debugging, likely not launching publicly
iPhone |
- Apple debuts colorful new silicone iPhone cases for summer
- Huge Apple Maps update inc. real-time transit info in UK, Canada, more of US
- Eurasian regulatory filings list upcoming iPhone 12 models
- Review: Flo by Moen monitors your whole home’s plumbing with automatic shutoff and iPhone control
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch and iPhone features and integration promoted in new marketing push
- Apple debuts new Apple Watch Sport Bands for summer
- Apple releases second developer beta of watchOS 6.2.8
Mac |
- Rumor: Redesigned iMac to be announced at WWDC with thin bezels, AMD Navi GPUs and T2 chip
- Ahead of WWDC, speculation over Apple’s ARM Mac transition grows
- Bloomberg: Apple to announce its first ARM Mac chips at WWDC, as it starts transition away from Intel
- iMac supply running low from Apple as rumors suggest WWDC redesign, more
- Bloomberg: Apple to introduce new Mac trade-in program at retail stores this month
- Eurasian regulatory filings list upcoming redesigned iMac
Top Apple stories, retail |
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Boarded up Apple Stores become unofficial canvases for peaceful protest
- Apple temporarily closes US retail stores in wake of widespread looting and protests
- Apple renames Buchanan Street store as Glasgow calls for racial justice
Apple TV |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Apple TV gains Peloton workout app following Fire TV and Chromecast support
- Apple hires Amazon Video executive James DeLorenzo to lead sports division on Apple TV
Apps |
- Ten days after ‘wrong time,’ Activision releases Call of Duty: Mobile season 7
- ‘Fontcase’ open source app makes custom iPhone and iPad fonts easy and safe
- Apple discontinuing iBooks Author and iTunes U, here’s what you need to know
- Watchsmith for Apple Watch adds custom interactive maps for weather radars and workouts
- These are the best sleep tracking apps for Apple Watch
- Signal now lets users transfer all messages to a new iPhone. Here’s how it works
- Washington’s Black Lives Matter street now visible in Apple Maps
- Adobe debuts free Photoshop Camera app for iPhone with big filter library, social media focus
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple confirms WWDC 2020 schedule, including Special Event Keynote on June 22
- AAPL closes at all-time high as analyst says company’s custom processors are ‘under appreciated’
- Apple should acquire DuckDuckGo to put pressure on Google Search, analyst argues
- Apple offering special discounts on Powerbeats Pro and Beats Solo Pro
- Siri and Google now address ‘all lives matter,’ but Google does a better job
- Former Apple engineer Jim Keller resigns from executive role at Intel
This week's top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 13.6 beta 2? – hands on with new changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on: Level Lock easily converts deadbolts into HomeKit smart locks [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
