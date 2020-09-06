This week’s top stories: iOS 13.7 released, new Apple Watch rumors, the return of the 12″ MacBook, more
In this week’s top stories: iOS 13.7 released with new COVID-19 Exposure Notification features, Apple’s stock split, Apple Watch and Apple TV rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
On Tuesday, Apple officially released iOS 13.7 to the public, bringing a new Exposure Notifications Express platform for COVID-19. This is phase two of the efforts between Apple and Google to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 tracking platform for iPhone and Android users.
Apple and Google are taking much more of the responsibility of the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications Express system than the API and third-party app solution. The companies say that they will use the information provided by the public health authorities to offer a fully operational Exposure Notification Systems on behalf of the public health authority directly integrated into iOS 13.7.
Learn more about the new Exposure Notification Express platform in our full coverage right here.
In other news this week, a supply chain report suggested that the 12-inch MacBook will make a return this year in the form of an Apple Silicon machine. The Intel-powered 12-inch MacBook was discontinued just over a year ago. What’s notable here is the claim that the A14X Bionic-powered machine could feature battery life of between 15 and 20 hours.
Furthermore, a Bloomberg report this week indicated that Apple could release a new Apple TV and Siri remote before the end of the year. The Apple TV is said to feature a faster processor for improved gaming performance, while the Siri remote could feature Find My support for locating it when lost.
Bloomberg also said that Apple has two new Apple Watch models in store for this year: a high-end upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 5 and a new Apple Watch Series 3 successor targeting the lower-end. The cheaper model would likely adopt some of the features seen in Series 4 and Series 5, while the higher-end Series 6 is expected to feature blood oxygen sensor among other changes.
Finally, Apple’s stock officially split 4 for 1 this week. While historically AAPL has seen on average a 10.4% increase 12 months after its stock splits, there are a couple of factors that could hint at stronger than average gains for Apple shares this time around. You can learn more here.
iOS |
- Apple releases iOS 13.7 with new built-in COVID-19 Exposure Notifications Express system
- iOS 14 beta 7 coming today for developers [Update: Now available]
- iOS 14 beta 7 adds new Dark Mode wallpaper option for rainbow stripe backgrounds
- When will Apple release iOS 14 to everyone? This year’s schedule is tricky to predict
- Publishers join Facebook in fearing advertising slowdown caused by iOS 14 privacy changes
- Guardian VPN developers successfully challenge App Store rules after Apple threatened rejection
- Apple revives classic ‘Music Quiz’ iPod game through the Shortcuts app on iOS 14
- Comment: The Files app is one of my most relied upon iOS apps
- Here’s how iOS 14’s new App Clips feature will work
iPhone |
- Analysts: iPhone 12 will ship without accessories, could be more expensive than iPhone 11
- PSA: Sell your iPhone 11 quickly when the iPhone 12 is launched
- Kuo: We’ll be getting fewer super-fast 5G iPhones than expected
- UK carrier EE launches ‘first of its kind’ iPhone cell plan bundling Apple Music, TV+ and Arcade
- Rumor: AirTags could launch alongside iPhone 12 in second half of October
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad models appear in Eurasian filings
- Bloomberg: Two new Apple Watch models coming this fall
- Apple releases watchOS 7 beta 7 for developers
Mac and iPad |
- 12-inch MacBook returning in ARM form with 15-20 hour battery life – report
- Comment: Apple Silicon 12-inch MacBook? Take my money…
- Bloomberg confirms redesigned iPad Air coming this year
- Gallery: Concept shows off new 4th generation iPad Air with iPad Pro-inspired design
- Rumor: Leaked schematics claim to show upcoming 10.8-inch iPad with USB-C and Face ID
- Some 2020 iMac users experiencing display glitch likely caused by AMD Radeon Pro 5700 XT GPU
- MacBook Pro Diary: My 49-inch monitor has re-enthused me about video editing (and flying)
Top Apple stories, retail |
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- SoHo renovation will replace last Apple Store Theater in the US
- Young London artists share their music in Today at Apple’s Music Survival Final Showcase
Apps |
- Apple has now terminated Epic’s App Store account following legal dispute between the two companies
- US and UK have the slowest 5G speeds of 12 countries tested
- Apple has now terminated Epic’s App Store account following legal dispute between the two companies
- US and UK have the slowest 5G speeds of 12 countries tested
- Developers highlight more anomalies in Apple’s 30% cut
- Twitter is now rolling out a new way to find quote tweets for all users
Apple TV |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Bloomberg: New Apple TV in the works with ‘upgraded’ remote, Find My Apple TV remote feature
- Apple TV Channels lets you choose what you want to watch, here’s every option
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple stock split takes effect on Monday, here’s what analysts predict could happen
- Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple for having a ‘stranglehold’ on the iPhone and charging ‘monopoly rents’
This week’s top videos |
- Review: Keychron K2 version 2 makes one of the best Mac keyboard options even better
- Hands-on: iOS 14 beta 7 changes and features [Video]
