This week’s top stories: Next-gen MacBook design, M1 iPad Pro and iMac performance, more

In this week’s top stories: Benchmarks for the M1 iMac and iPad Pro emerge, rumors about the next-generation MacBook Air, iOS 14.6 beta 3 changes, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
Next-gen MacBook design
A new report from YouTuber Jon Prosser this week shed more light on what to expect from the next-generation MacBook lineup. The report explained that Apple will offer its next-generation MacBook or MacBook Air in seven different colors, similar to the new iMac. The design is also not tapered like the current MacBook Air.
Other rumored design changes include white bezels around the display, as well as a redesigned keyboard that is also white. Again, it’s unclear whether this new design would come to the MacBook Air or perhaps an adjective-less MacBook of some sort. You can check out renders right here.
M1 iPad Pro and iMac benchmarks
Ahead of the first orders arriving next week, early benchmarks for the M1 iPad Pro and M1 iMac have emerged. Here are the details.
Single-core results:
- M1 iMac: 1,700
- M1 iPad Pro: 1,700
Multi-core results:
- M1 iMac: 7,400
- M1 iPad Pro: 7,200
As you can see, the results between the two products are quite similar, which is to be expected given they share the same M1 chip inside. With the first orders arriving to customers on May 21, we expect embargoed press reviews to be published sometime next week.
AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi
A sketchy rumor this week suggested that Apple could announce AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi in a press release on May 18. This comes after a report earlier this month indicated the announcements were just “weeks” away.
The rumor comes from YouTuber Luke Miani. who says AirPods 3 are already ready to ship and Apple is expected to announce them via a press release on Tuesday. He also suggests that Apple could announce a new Apple Music HiFi plan on the same day.
Whether or not this comes to fruition remains to be seen, but we now have two reports indicating that AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi could be announced this month.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Apple releases iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 beta 3 to developers
- Apple no longer signs iOS 14.5, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.5.1
- Best CarPlay apps to download on iPhone
- iOS 14.6 lets you use an email address to put AirTag and other items into Lost Mode
iPhone |
- iPhone 12 Pro Max ranks fourth place in first-ever DXOMARK battery test
- Half-size Face ID chip part of secret to smaller notch expected in iPhone 13
- Concept imagines a whole new approach to the iPhone notch
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 8: Four short feature requests for future Apple Watch updates
- Apple surveys Apple Watch users on health features, mentions glucose monitoring
Mac and iPad |
- Benchmarks show M1 iPad Pro offers 50% speed boost, outperforms high-end MacBook Pro
- Rumor: Next-gen MacBook Air design to feature flat edges, white bezels, more
- New Kensington StudioDock coming for 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- M1 iMac benchmarks show drastic performance boost over 21.5-inch Intel iMac models
- 2011 MacBook Pro owners in Quebec can now get repair refund after lawsuit
- First M1 iMac pre-orders begin shipping for May 21 delivery
- M1 iPad Pro orders now shipping, for delivery from May 21
- Opinion: The M1 iPad Pro needs iPadOS 15, not macOS
- 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro arrives earlier than expected for a lucky customer
Top Apple stories, retail |
- First Apple Store in the center of Rome opens soon on Via del Corso
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
Apps |
- Meet 2FA ‘Authenticator’ app created especially for Apple users
- WhatsApp users will lose features until they accept new privacy policy
- WhatsApp alternatives for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- Report: Facebook app downloads drop 30% amid TikTok growth and privacy concerns
AirTag |
- AirTag hacked for the first time by security researcher [Video]
- Comment: AirTag could become an essential retail and business tool if Apple wants it to be one
- The best AirTag keychains, cases, straps, and much more
- Video: User rebuilds AirTag as a thinner card that fits into wallets
- VanMoof S3: An electric bike with Apple’s Find My tech built in
- Security researcher exploits Find My network to send messages over any nearby iPhone’s data connection
- Should you be worried about AirTag hacks? Here’s what you should know
- Video of an AirTag test for a simulated bike theft
AAPL Company |
- Apple hires former Facebook advertising exec to bolster its own ads platform
- Apple’s App Store ad hire comes from Facebook, and that’s the least controversial thing about them
- Apple fires ex-Facebook hire after becoming aware of misogynistic viewpoints from best-selling book
- Apple hired HTC’s ‘Jony Ive’ to oversee Beats hardware design for new products
- Smart home alliance from Apple, Amazon, and Google now called ‘Matter,’ first products coming this year
- Sketchy rumor claims Apple will launch AirPods 3 on May 18
