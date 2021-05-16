This week’s top stories: Next-gen MacBook design, M1 iPad Pro and iMac performance, more

In this week’s top stories: Benchmarks for the M1 iMac and iPad Pro emerge, rumors about the next-generation MacBook Air, iOS 14.6 beta 3 changes, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Next-gen MacBook design

A new report from YouTuber Jon Prosser this week shed more light on what to expect from the next-generation MacBook lineup. The report explained that Apple will offer its next-generation MacBook or MacBook Air in seven different colors, similar to the new iMac. The design is also not tapered like the current MacBook Air.

Other rumored design changes include white bezels around the display, as well as a redesigned keyboard that is also white. Again, it’s unclear whether this new design would come to the MacBook Air or perhaps an adjective-less MacBook of some sort. You can check out renders right here.

M1 iPad Pro and iMac benchmarks

Ahead of the first orders arriving next week, early benchmarks for the M1 iPad Pro and M1 iMac have emerged. Here are the details.

Single-core results:

M1 iMac: 1,700

M1 iPad Pro: 1,700

Multi-core results:

M1 iMac: 7,400

M1 iPad Pro: 7,200

As you can see, the results between the two products are quite similar, which is to be expected given they share the same M1 chip inside. With the first orders arriving to customers on May 21, we expect embargoed press reviews to be published sometime next week.

AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi

A sketchy rumor this week suggested that Apple could announce AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi in a press release on May 18. This comes after a report earlier this month indicated the announcements were just “weeks” away.

The rumor comes from YouTuber Luke Miani. who says AirPods 3 are already ready to ship and Apple is expected to announce them via a press release on Tuesday. He also suggests that Apple could announce a new Apple Music HiFi plan on the same day.

Whether or not this comes to fruition remains to be seen, but we now have two reports indicating that AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi could be announced this month.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

