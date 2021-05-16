This week’s top stories: Next-gen MacBook design, M1 iPad Pro and iMac performance, more

- May. 16th 2021 12:54 pm PT

0

In this weeks top stories: Benchmarks for the M1 iMac and iPad Pro emerge, rumors about the next-generation MacBook Air, iOS 14.6 beta 3 changes, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Next-gen MacBook design

A new report from YouTuber Jon Prosser this week shed more light on what to expect from the next-generation MacBook lineup. The report explained that Apple will offer its next-generation MacBook or MacBook Air in seven different colors, similar to the new iMac. The design is also not tapered like the current MacBook Air.

Other rumored design changes include white bezels around the display, as well as a redesigned keyboard that is also white. Again, it’s unclear whether this new design would come to the MacBook Air or perhaps an adjective-less MacBook of some sort. You can check out renders right here.

M1 iPad Pro and iMac benchmarks

Ahead of the first orders arriving next week, early benchmarks for the M1 iPad Pro and M1 iMac have emerged. Here are the details.

Single-core results:

  • M1 iMac: 1,700
  • M1 iPad Pro: 1,700

Multi-core results:

  • M1 iMac: 7,400
  • M1 iPad Pro: 7,200

As you can see, the results between the two products are quite similar, which is to be expected given they share the same M1 chip inside. With the first orders arriving to customers on May 21, we expect embargoed press reviews to be published sometime next week.

AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi

A sketchy rumor this week suggested that Apple could announce AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi in a press release on May 18. This comes after a report earlier this month indicated the announcements were just “weeks” away.

The rumor comes from YouTuber Luke Miani. who says AirPods 3 are already ready to ship and Apple is expected to announce them via a press release on Tuesday. He also suggests that Apple could announce a new Apple Music HiFi plan on the same day.

Whether or not this comes to fruition remains to be seen, but we now have two reports indicating that AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi could be announced this month.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac and iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apps |

AirTag |

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by tomtoc: Get 20% off the PadFolio for iPad + more and enter the iPad Pro giveaway

May 14, 2021 – AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi rumor

9to5Mac Daily

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by tomtoc: Get 20% off the PadFolio for iPad + more and enter the iPad Pro giveaway

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode:  

Sketchy rumor claims Apple will launch AirPods 3 on May 18 Strategy Analytics: Mac shipments up 94% in Q1, and there’s still room to grow Anker's new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $11 Nomad outlet sale discounts leather Apple Watch bands, Base Station Pro, more from $10 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) / Twitter

Enjoy the podcast?: Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily! Follow Chance: Twitter: @ChanceHMiller Follow Blair: Twitter: @Blairaltland Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Stitcher TuneIn Google Play

Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

  1. May 14, 2021 – AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi rumor
  2. May 13, 2021 – M1 iMac tidbits, more
  3. May 12, 2021 – M1 iPad Pro benchmarks, App Store fraud
  4. May 11, 2021 – MacBook redesign, iOS 14.6
  5. May 10, 2021 – Colorful MacBook rumors, more

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Apple hires, AirTag hacks, watchOS 8 feature requests

9to5Mac Happy Hour

This week on 9to5Mac's Happy Hour, Apple welcomes a new corporate communications chief, as the company draws criticism for a new high-profile hire. Zac and Benjamin also cover the latest in smart home Matters, AirTag hacks, and look forward to watchOS 8. Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year! Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Follow Zac Hall @ apollozac.com Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify

Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

  1. Apple hires, AirTag hacks, watchOS 8 feature requests
  2. Apple Music HiFi rumors, AirTag hands-on, Epic court battle commences
  3. First iOS 15 rumors, App Tracking Transparency, Apple earnings
  4. April Apple event impressions, new iMac, AirTag and more [Repost]
  5. April Apple event impressions, new iMac, AirTag and more

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

135: “No overview available”

Stacktrace

John and Rambo go on a deep dive into Plot’s new SwiftUI-like API for building HTML pages, and discuss 3D printing, API evolution and documentation, whether Apple ever considered letting third party developers ship apps outside of the iOS App Store, and how to pick what projects to pursue. Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today. Sponsored by Kandji: A modern, cloud-based platform for centrally managing and securing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, saving IT teams countless hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access.

Download MP3

Hosts:

Gui on Twitter: @_inside John on Twitter: @johnsundell

Links

Rambo’s 3D printer Thingiverse 3D printed case for attaching an AirTag to the Apple TV remote Plot Publish’s Foundation theme Swift’s Result Builders feature “How I hacked the Apple AirTags”, by stacksmashing “Epic and Apple are now fighting over a naked banana” on The Verge Apple’s document about third party iOS apps, shared by Steve Troughton-Smith on Twitter Go Rust Haskell

Subscribe: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

  1. 135: “No overview available”
  2. 134: “Overthinking is the enemy of shipping”
  3. 133: “A flowchart in your head”
  4. 132: “The 'M' stands for 'Marketing'”
  5. 131: “Apple product therapy”

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Sponsored by DEVONthink 3: Manage documents the smart way on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple @ Work listeners get 10% off with this link

Claris CEO Brad Freitag discusses why Claris Connect is uniquely positioned to solve integrations with SIS Vendors

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kandji, a modern, cloud-based platform to manage and secure your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. Kandji saves IT teams hours of manual work with features like one-click compliance templates and 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Request access. In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris (Apple subsidiary), to talk about the recent announcement for Claris Connect and Apple School Manager.

Links

Claris for K-12 Education Apple School Manager adding Claris Connect integration for automated Managed Apple ID creation Apple subsidiary Claris launches beta of Connect automation platform for third-party apps

Connect with Bradley

Twitter LinkedIn

Listen and subscribe

Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify Pocket Casts Castro RSS

  1. Claris CEO Brad Freitag discusses why Claris Connect is uniquely positioned to solve integrations with SIS Vendors
  2. Apple @ Work Podcast: Secure K-12 iPads with Spin Safe Browser
  3. Mac backup technology with pCloud
  4. Zero-Touch deployment and why it's a key part of IT security
  5. Apple @ Work Podcast: Transforming iOS data entry and integrations with JotForm

Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

This week's top stories

This week's top stories

Get this week's top AAPL stories.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.