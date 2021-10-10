This week’s top stories: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, AirPods firmware updates, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders begin, firmware updates for AirPods and Beats, Facebook’s massive outage, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders

After being announced last month alongside the iPhone 13, Apple this week officially opened pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 7. While the first orders are set to arrive on Friday, October 15, supply is severely constrained. Shipping estimates for essentially every model have already started slipping to November and December.

If you’re looking for the full details on what’s new with the Apple Watch Series 7, and how it compares to its predecessors, check out our in-depth comparison.

iOS 15.1 beta testing

Apple continued beta testing iOS 15.1 this week, adding new features for iPhone 13 Pro users. This week’s release of iOS 15.1 added support for ProRes video on the iPhone 13 Pro as well as a new toggle to disable the Auto Macro feature.

We expect iOS 15.1 to be released to the public sometime in the coming days.

Beats and AirPods updates

Apple this week released new firmware versions for its range of AirPods and Beats wireless headphones. With this week’s updates, here are the latest firmware versions:

AirPods Pro – 4A400

AirPods Max – 4A400

AirPods (second-generation) – 4A400

Beats Solo Pro – 4A394

Powerbeats 4 – 4A394

Powerbeats Pro – 4A394

Most notably for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users, this week’s update added support for deeper Find My integration. This means that the compatible AirPods models gain new functionality inside of the Find My app, including precise location, a new Nearby Finding UI, Lost Mode, and the ability to get notifications when your earbuds are left behind

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

