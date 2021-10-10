This week’s top stories: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, AirPods firmware updates, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders begin, firmware updates for AirPods and Beats, Facebook’s massive outage, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders
After being announced last month alongside the iPhone 13, Apple this week officially opened pre-orders for the new Apple Watch Series 7. While the first orders are set to arrive on Friday, October 15, supply is severely constrained. Shipping estimates for essentially every model have already started slipping to November and December.
If you’re looking for the full details on what’s new with the Apple Watch Series 7, and how it compares to its predecessors, check out our in-depth comparison.
iOS 15.1 beta testing
Apple continued beta testing iOS 15.1 this week, adding new features for iPhone 13 Pro users. This week’s release of iOS 15.1 added support for ProRes video on the iPhone 13 Pro as well as a new toggle to disable the Auto Macro feature.
We expect iOS 15.1 to be released to the public sometime in the coming days.
Beats and AirPods updates
Apple this week released new firmware versions for its range of AirPods and Beats wireless headphones. With this week’s updates, here are the latest firmware versions:
- AirPods Pro – 4A400
- AirPods Max – 4A400
- AirPods (second-generation) – 4A400
- Beats Solo Pro – 4A394
- Powerbeats 4 – 4A394
- Powerbeats Pro – 4A394
Most notably for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users, this week’s update added support for deeper Find My integration. This means that the compatible AirPods models gain new functionality inside of the Find My app, including precise location, a new Nearby Finding UI, Lost Mode, and the ability to get notifications when your earbuds are left behind
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Apple prepping for launch of Legacy Contacts feature in iOS 15
- iOS 15: Here’s how to use the native iPhone 2FA code generator and autofill
- WhatsApp for iOS readying Disappearing Messages feature and redesigned chat bubbles
- Hands-on: Here’s how Background Sounds work in iOS 15
- Apple stops signing iOS 15.0, blocking downgrades from iOS 15.0.1 and iOS 15.1
iPhone |
- iPhone 13 ranks better than iPhone 12 Pro in DXOMark camera test
- Report: iPhone SE 3 will add 5G and A15 chip, but industrial design unchanged
- iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro battery test shows just how much ProMotion improves efficiency [Video]
- iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 13: Which should you buy in 2021?
- Ophthalmologist using iPhone 13 macro feature responds to criticism
- iPhone 13 Pro Max outlasts Samsung Galaxy S21 by 2.5 hours in comprehensive battery test
- Halide update brings the iPhone 13 Pro’s macro photography feature to the iPhone 8 and newer
Apple Watch |
- Here’s how Apple Watch Series 7 compares to the Series 6 and earlier
- These are the prices for each Apple Watch Series 7 configuration
- Apple offering $100 rebates on cellular Apple Watch Series 7 purchases
- Apple Watch Series 7 FAQ: color comparisons, band compatibility, release date
- Apple Watch Series 7 tidbits: size and weight, fast charging, more
- Comment: Here’s why the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a notable upgrade for many users
- Apple Watch Series 7 orders start on Friday October 8; availability Oct 15
- Apple Watch Series 7 orders now preparing to ship ahead of Friday release
Mac and iPad |
- When is Apple releasing a new MacBook Pro, and should you buy now or wait?
- iPad mini 6 users complain about LCD discoloration and distortion issues
- Gurman: M1X MacBook Pro still on track for this year, likely ‘in the next month’
- Linux is now ‘usable as a basic desktop’ for M1 Macs
- New survey says Apple computers have a lower TCO compared to Windows for hybrid employees
- Intel conducts ‘social experiment’ with Apple fans in latest PC vs Mac ad [Video]
- Concept: Quick note-style apps are the key to the iPad’s more productive future
- OLED iPad Pro models coming in 2024, claims report – but transition plans unclear
Tech Industry |
- PSA: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp went down for 6+ hours; here’s why [U]
- Mark Zuckerberg loses $6 billion due to major Facebook outage
- PSA: Twitch.tv was hacked, everything leaked, including creator payouts
- Facebook outage caused by a single mistake; has huge implications
AirPods |
- Apple releases new firmware version for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and Beats products
- Apple rolling out new Find My features for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
- Here’s how to turn on the new AirPods Pro Conversation Boost feature in iOS 15
AAPL Company |
- Roundup: Here’s what could be announced at a potential Apple Event in October
- WSJ: Visa plans to cut Apple Pay fees, some banking execs ‘angered’ by Apple Card launch
- Paddle unveils ‘first alternative’ to Apple’s App Store In-App Purchase system following Epic ruling
- Google teasingly offers to ‘help’ Apple switch to RCS text messages
- Tim Cook pens touching memo to employees to mark 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs’ death
- Steve Jobs once pitched Dell on a deal to pre-install Mac OS alongside Windows on PCs
- Jony Ive pens WSJ piece in remembrance of Steve Jobs: ‘I think about Steve every day’
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Western Digital: Get a special deal on the latest My Passport SSDs from WD in select configurations for a limited time. Enter the iMac giveaway.
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 08, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 7 now available
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 07, 2021 – iOS 15.1 beta 3 changes, CarPlay rumors
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 06, 2021 – AirPods integration with Find My
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 05, 2021 – Facebook’s massive outage and more
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 04, 2021 – M1X Mac expectations, iOS 15.0.1 fixes
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
This week on Happy Hour, Benjamin and Chance discuss this week’s Apple news including the latest antitrust case with the EU, the surprisingly fast availability of Apple Watch Series 7, new AirPods Find My features and a rumored roadmap for CarPlay. Plus, we cover what’s new in iOS 15.1 beta 3.
Sponsored by MacUpdater: Keep all your software up-to-date effortlessly. Download MacUpdater at corecode.io/happyhour. Get 10% off by using HAPPYHOURQ3 at checkout.
Sponsored by Raycon: Get 15% off your order when you go to BuyRaycon.com/HappyHour. It’s such a good deal you’ll want to grab a pair and a spare.
Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast |
John gets back into game development, Rambo builds a custom Bluetooth packet parser for AirBuddy, and the two embark on another technical deep dive — this time into the big topic of performance tuning.
Accelerate app development with Firebase: Use Firebase’s backend services like Firestore, Cloud Storage, Authentication, and more to build serverless, secure apps at global scale. Get started now.
Subscribe to Stacktrace:
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.