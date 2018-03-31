This week’s top stories: Apple’s education event & iOS 11.3, new Apple Watch design this year, a gold iPhone X, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple unveils a new iPad and new software at its education event, the public release of iOS 11.3, rumors of a new iPhone X color and a new Apple Watch design, and more. Read below for all of this week’s top stories…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The big news of the week was, of course, Apple’s education event. Tim Cook graced the stage in Chicago to announces a slew of new software programs for educators, as well as a new iPad. The new iPad features Apple Pencil support, a first for a non-Pro iPad. Recap everything the company announced at the event in our full roundup right here.

In addition to the new iPad, Apple this week also made its spring Apple Watch bands available for order, as well as new cases for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Pencil. Furthermore, the company is now selling the space gray iMac Pro accessories separately.

Elsewhere this week, Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities shared a new report in which he says Apple will overhaul the Apple Watch form factor this year with a 15 percent bigger display. The report was overhaul rather vague, but we should expect to hear more about Apple Watch Series 4 later this year.

Reports of a new iPhone X color option continued this week, with Japanese news outlet Macotakara indicating that Apple has a new gold color shade planned to give the device a mid-year sales bump. Renders this week also imagined a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone X color.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS

iPad edu event |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Accessories |

CarPlay |

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top video |

Happy Hour Podcast #165 |

This week Benjamin and Zac share thoughts on Apple’s March education event where the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support was unveiled, new Apple Watch Series 4 rumors that claim a new design is coming with more screen, and the launch of iOS 11.3, watchOS 4.3, and other software updates.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy.