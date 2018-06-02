This week’s top stories: iOS 11.4, new HomePod features, last minute WWDC rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: WWDC details ahead of next week’s keynote, Apple releases iOS 11.4 with new HomePod features, we dig up a new Apple Watch face, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Headlining the news this week was the release of iOS 11.4. The update brings several long-awaited features to Apple devices, including Messages in iCloud, and new HomePod features. For HomePod users, the update includes stereo pairing support, as well as multi-room audio. Apple also released watchOS 4.3.1, macOS 10.13.5, and tvOS 11.4.

Next week is WWDC, which this week brought several last-minute reports on what Apple could announce at the event.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Apple will not introduce new MacBooks and iPads at WWDC. Instead, those devices will come later this year. Additionally, the report said that Apple is planning a new Apple Watch design for later this year, noting that the same bands that work with the current Apple Watch will work with the refreshed model.

On Friday, Reuters reported that Apple will upgrade ARKit with the ability for two users to see the same virtual object in space.

Apple next week will debut tools to let two iPhone users share augmented reality. The goal is for two users to see the same virtual object in the same space via their individual devices. The approach, which has not been previously reported, differs from Google’s, which requires scans of a player’s environment to be sent to, and stored in, the cloud.

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac uncovered a new watch face coming to Apple Watch users next week. Inspired by the Pride rainbow flag, this watch face will officially go live on Monday for all users. Check it out in action right here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

