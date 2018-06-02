This week’s top stories: iOS 11.4, new HomePod features, last minute WWDC rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: WWDC details ahead of next week’s keynote, Apple releases iOS 11.4 with new HomePod features, we dig up a new Apple Watch face, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…
Headlining the news this week was the release of iOS 11.4. The update brings several long-awaited features to Apple devices, including Messages in iCloud, and new HomePod features. For HomePod users, the update includes stereo pairing support, as well as multi-room audio. Apple also released watchOS 4.3.1, macOS 10.13.5, and tvOS 11.4.
Next week is WWDC, which this week brought several last-minute reports on what Apple could announce at the event.
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Apple will not introduce new MacBooks and iPads at WWDC. Instead, those devices will come later this year. Additionally, the report said that Apple is planning a new Apple Watch design for later this year, noting that the same bands that work with the current Apple Watch will work with the refreshed model.
On Friday, Reuters reported that Apple will upgrade ARKit with the ability for two users to see the same virtual object in space.
Apple next week will debut tools to let two iPhone users share augmented reality. The goal is for two users to see the same virtual object in the same space via their individual devices. The approach, which has not been previously reported, differs from Google’s, which requires scans of a player’s environment to be sent to, and stored in, the cloud.
Meanwhile, 9to5Mac uncovered a new watch face coming to Apple Watch users next week. Inspired by the Pride rainbow flag, this watch face will officially go live on Monday for all users. Check it out in action right here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- iOS 12 will reportedly include new NFC features, enable iPhones to become secure hotel room keys
- iOS 11.4 with AirPlay 2, Messages in iCloud, HomePod stereo now available
- Messages in iCloud arrives with iOS 11.4, here’s how it works
- How iOS 12 could revamp the lock screen with shortcuts, always-on mode, more
- Apple releases first iOS 11.4.1 developer beta
- macOS 10.13.5 now available for Mac, includes Messages in iCloud
- Following rejection, Phil Schiller says Apple is working with Valve to bring Steam Link to iOS
- Major Philips Hue update brings 30 new scenes, shortcuts and reboots photo feature
- Apple’s WWDC app for iOS updated ahead of next week’s event, includes new stickers
- iOS 12 will upgrade ARKit with ability for two iPhones to see same virtual object
- tvOS 11.4 now available for Apple TV, turns connected speakers into AirPlay 2 targets
Mac + iPad |
- Bloomberg: MacBooks and iPads not coming at WWDC
- Apple continues work on ultra-flexible ‘living hinge’ design for MacBooks
- Philips Hue Sync now available for Mac, app syncs lighting to games, videos, and music
- Apple poaches multiple Intel engineers as speculation grows about future Mac plans
iPhone |
- Sketchy photos show purported 2018 iPhone X ‘prototype’ in new purple and pastel green colors
- Sketchy leak claims to show iPhone SE 2 screen protector w/ iPhone X-like notch
- iPhone X Diary: Video performance lags behind photo quality, but it still has one big advantage …
- Alleged ‘iPhone 9’ schematics claim to show entry level 6.1-inch LCD model
- Renders imagine 2018 6.1-inch LCD iPhone X with single rear camera and aluminum frame
- Sketchy Korean report claims new LCD iPhone delayed until November
HomePod |
- HomePod Diary: Stereo pairing took an age, but it was worth the wait
- Here’s how Apple could automate stereo pairing for a typical HomePod setup
- Analyst predicts $250 Beats-branded Siri speaker coming at WWDC
Apple Watch |
- Bloomberg: Redesigned Apple Watch will work with same bands
- Here’s the new Apple Watch Pride face that will become available Monday
AAPL Company |
- Latest mobile CPU benchmarks show Apple two years ahead of the competiton
- These are the third-party speakers Apple says will support AirPlay 2
- Four features iCloud Drive desperately needs
- Apple begins decorating McEnery Convention Center in San Jose as WWDC nears
- WSJ: Apple bringing Search Ads to results within apps, in talks with Snapchat & Pinterest
This week’s top video |
- Hands-on: CalDigit T4 Thunderbolt 3 RAID external storage enclosure [Video]
- Hands-on: HomePod’s AirPlay 2 multi-room audio, stereo pairing, and Calendar support [Video]
- How to update HomePod to 11.4 and enable AirPlay 2, Stereo Pairing [Video]
