This week’s top stories: Jony Ive leaving Apple, iOS 13 public beta, 16-inch MacBook Pro, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 13 and macOS Catalina public betas, Jony Ive is leaving Apple, 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.
Apple announced this week that Jony Ive is leaving the company after nearly 30 years. Ive will form his own independent design group, LoveFrom, which will have Apple as a client. Ive, however, will no longer be an Apple employee. Marc Newson, who joined Apple’s design team in 2014, will also depart to join Ive’s new firm.
Apple’s design team leaders include Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design. They will report to Jeff Williams, the chief operating officer at Apple. In conjunction with that, Apple named Sabih Khan its new SVP of Operations.
A report from Bloomberg offered more details on Ive’s departure. The report explained that following the release of the first Apple Watch in 2015, Ive started greatly reducing his workload, only coming to Apple headquarters a few times per week, even after taking the helm of design management back in 2017.
Ahead of schedule, Apple this week released the first public betas of iOS 13, macOS Catalina, and tvOS 13. Apple had originally stated that the public betas would available in July, but it’s seemingly running ahead of schedule this year. Here’s how to install the iOS 13 public beta on your device.
Meanwhile, a new report from IHS this week offered additional details on Apple’s rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. The report says that the laptop will feature a 3072×1920 resolution and enter production this full. IHS also said that Apple is planning a spec bump refresh for the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook pro.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS |
- Apple releases first public beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13
- Apple releasing first public beta of macOS Catalina today
- How to install the iOS 13 public beta on your iPhone
- Apple releasing fifth iOS 12.4 beta today ahead of Apple Card release
iPhone |
- iPhone 11 Max case renders showcase camera bump, redesigned mute switch, more
- Apple reportedly owes Samsung $170M+ in penalties for selling too few iPhones
- iFixit takes you inside your iPhone with new ‘Insight’ cases
- Apple Pay now rolling out to users in Slovakia, Portugal, and more
- Comment: A notchless iPhone is a way off yet, despite Oppo’s announcement
Mac + iPad |
- New 16-inch MacBook Pro rumored to launch in fall with 3072×1920 display, spec bump refresh for MacBook Air
- Comment: A 16-inch MacBook Pro seems a step towards a 12/14/16 line-up
- Apple hires key ARM chip designer as it plots transition from Intel for the Mac
- WSJ: Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro will be manufactured by Quanta in China, unlike the ‘Made in the USA’ trashcan
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Is there a place for augmented reality in Apple Stores?
- Bondi Apple Store upgrade features floor-to-ceiling green walls
- Second Apple Store in Singapore will open at Jewel Changi Airport on July 13th
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 6 feature makes Apple Watch a better fitness tracker away from iPhone
- Apple patent describes Apple Watch camera with a solution to the angle problem
- Apple Watch fall detection helps 87-year-old woman call emergency services after car accident
- Polar Ignite sport watch heats up Apple Watch competition with sleep and fitness coaching
- Apple Watch ECG app credited with saving UK customer just one week after launch
Apps |
- Use Sonos and Apple Watch? Lyd is your remote
- Ecobee launching new Eco+ feature to help maximize energy savings
- Apple updates Indoor Survey business app with new design, map notes, and more
- Apple updates iWork for iOS and macOS with new style options, Apple Pencil customization, more
Accessories |
- Mophie’s new Powerstation Hub packs a portable battery with wireless charging in a USB-C wall charger
- Mophie launches new Juice Pack Air battery case with Lightning for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR
- Philips Hue launches its first Bluetooth smart lights, no bridge required
- Apple touts versatility of AirPods with wireless charging in new ad [Video]
Tech industry |
- Real-life 5G test burns through data plan in less than an hour
- Trump administration considering banning end-to-end encryption – Politico
- Facebook executive slams Apple as an ‘exclusive club available only to aspirant consumers’
- Why we had to wait for USB-C to get a reversible plug: co-inventor explains
- Comcast Xfinity Mobile starts selling cellular iPads and Apple Watches with unlimited data plans
Top Apple stories, company |
- Jony Ive to depart Apple, form his own independent design company
- Bloomberg: Jony Ive had been stepping back from Apple responsibilities for four years
- Opinion: Jony Ive leaving won’t doom Apple, and may even be a positive
- Eddy Cue talks Steve Jobs, Apple TV+, Netflix, and the rumor that he falls asleep in meetings
- Eddy Cue confirms 60M paying Apple Music users, explains the death of iTunes
- Apple puts Spotify’s App Store complaint in perspective, says it only earns revenue from 0.5% of users
- Apple confirms acquisition of Drive․ai self-driving car startup [U]
- Apple names Sabih Khan SVP of Operations as Jeff Williams adds new design responsibilities
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: macOS Catalina top features [Video]
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 28, 2019
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 27, 2019
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 26, 2019
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 25, 2019
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 24, 2019
9to5Mac Watch Time |
9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new podcast project launching in July. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives — and we plan to get personal.
Happy Hour Podcast #231 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors plus speculation about future MacBook Airs and more, Apple’s surprise release of iOS 13 beta ahead of July, our thoughts on Dark Mode and other top features, new design changes in the Home app (for better or worse), the new Apple News election hub, Apple’s latest response to Spotify’s complaints, and much more.
Stacktrace Podcast #42 |
Continuing to analyze the announcements made during this year’s WWDC, on this episode, John and Rambo turn their attention to the Swift Package Manager — and how the fact that it’s now integrated into Xcode is a big deal for many Swift developers. Also, how did Apple manage to hide SwiftUI for all those years, and do we think that other parts of Apple’s SDKs may be getting the “Swift UI treatment”?
Making The Grade |
- Makeblock Motionblock is a useful STEM tool for older kids
- Biometrics in K-12 is a dangerous path to take
- What’s new with device management in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina?
- Why is there no Time Machine in iCloud?
- Rebuilding Apple School Manager