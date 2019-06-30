This week’s top stories: Jony Ive leaving Apple, iOS 13 public beta, 16-inch MacBook Pro, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 13 and macOS Catalina public betas, Jony Ive is leaving Apple, 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple news.

Apple announced this week that Jony Ive is leaving the company after nearly 30 years. Ive will form his own independent design group, LoveFrom, which will have Apple as a client. Ive, however, will no longer be an Apple employee. Marc Newson, who joined Apple’s design team in 2014, will also depart to join Ive’s new firm.

Apple’s design team leaders include Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design. They will report to Jeff Williams, the chief operating officer at Apple. In conjunction with that, Apple named Sabih Khan its new SVP of Operations.

A report from Bloomberg offered more details on Ive’s departure. The report explained that following the release of the first Apple Watch in 2015, Ive started greatly reducing his workload, only coming to Apple headquarters a few times per week, even after taking the helm of design management back in 2017.

Ahead of schedule, Apple this week released the first public betas of iOS 13, macOS Catalina, and tvOS 13. Apple had originally stated that the public betas would available in July, but it’s seemingly running ahead of schedule this year. Here’s how to install the iOS 13 public beta on your device.

Meanwhile, a new report from IHS this week offered additional details on Apple’s rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro. The report says that the laptop will feature a 3072×1920 resolution and enter production this full. IHS also said that Apple is planning a spec bump refresh for the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook pro.

