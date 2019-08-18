This week’s top stories: New Apple Watch designs, Apple Arcade beta test, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple running early access program for Apple Arcade, watchOS 6 beta confirms design changes for the Apple Watch, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
9to5Mac reported on Saturday that Apple is running an early access program for Apple Arcade. Currently, it is a limited internal test designed for employees, but they do have access to certain games and are testing various aspects of the service ahead of its fall launch. Get a close look at Apple Arcade here.
Meanwhile, assets found within the watchOS 6 have confirmed new Apple Watch models that are on their way. The images indicate that Apple this year will launch a new ceramic Apple Watch, as well as a new titanium Apple Watch. This would be the first time we’ve seen a titanium Apple Watch, and mark the return of the ceramic option originally introduced with the Series 2.
Meanwhile, assets found within the latest iOS 13 beta suggest that Apple will hold its iPhone 11 event on September event. An asset within iOS 13 beta 7 shows an iOS screenshot with the date of Tuesday, September 10th. This asset is named “HoldForRelease.” This is the same date that we had predicted last month, and which follows the precedent set by Apple in years prior.
Last but not least, an analyst at Wedbush this week reported that his latest supply chain checks indicate that all three new iPhone 11 models will also be released in September. This would mean the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max would all be released simultaneously – a first for Apple’s three-tiered iPhone line.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS |
iPhone |
- Reliable Twitter leaker suggests Apple to name iPhone 11 ‘Pro’
- iOS 13 beta asset suggests iPhone 11 Apple event on September 10th
- Wedbush analyst says all three new iPhones to be released in September
- Report: iPhone 11 to use same OLED display materials as Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10
- Case maker expecting ‘iPhone 11’, ‘iPhone 11 Pro’ and ‘iPhone 11 Pro Max’ brand names
Mac + iPad |
- iPad Pro Diary: It’s a Mac substitute for many, including for me sometimes
- FAA bans recalled 15-inch MacBook Pros from flights due to battery fire risk
Top Apple stories, retail |
- The all-new Apple Aventura: A tropical Apple Store inspired by the coast
- Switzerland’s Bahnhofstrasse Apple Store relocating on August 31st
- New Waterside Shops Apple Store opens August 24th in Naples, Florida
- [AR]T at the Apple Store: Here’s how Apple is making augmented reality accessible to everyone
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 6 assets reveal new Apple Watch models coming in titanium and ceramic cases
- Huge growth in Apple’s wearables mean they will overtake both iPad and Mac
- Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for August 25 in honor of Grand Canyon National Park anniversary
Apple Card |
- Report: Goldman Sachs spending $350 to acquire each new Apple Card user, could see losses in a recession
- Apple Card approvals level high; Steve Jobs didn’t want anyone to be rejected
Apps |
- Apple running early access program for Apple Arcade, here’s what it looks like
- Comment: Apple should let people choose Spotify as their default music player
- Spotify reportedly in talks with Apple to integrate with Siri for playback control in iOS 13
- Adobe Lightroom adds deleted photo recovery, GPU-accelerated classic editing
- Hands-on: Adobe Fresco is the most realistic tool for iPad illustration
- Parallels 15 lands ready for macOS Catalina including Sidecar on iPad, DirectX 11 expands Windows game support using Apple Metal
Accessories |
- IKEA HomeKit blinds unboxing shows off rechargeable battery and more ahead of expected US launch this month
- Review: IKEA SYMFONISK table lamp and bookshelf Wi-Fi speakers aren’t just for Sonos fans
- Review: Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are the new champs
- AmpliFi mesh Wi-Fi users gain free VPN privacy protection with latest software update
- Apple announces HomePod will launch in Japan on August 23, pre-orders start today
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple gold now sourced from miners who reverse Gold Rush mining damage
- Apple expands support for student IDs in Apple Wallet to 12 new schools
- Apple files lawsuit against virtualization company Corellium for selling ‘perfect replicas’ of iOS
- Apple shares sneak peek trailer for ‘The Morning Show,’ launching on Apple TV+ this fall
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with four helpful USB-C accessories for Mac users [Video]
- Hands-on: Adding HomeKit to a garage door with the MyQ Home Bridge [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 15, 2019 – Apple Watch Activity Challenge, Sonos + Ikea review
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 14, 2019 – Spotify + Siri, student IDs in Apple Wallet
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 13, 2019 – iPhone 11 release date rumors, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 12, 2019 – iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Card rollout continues
9to5Mac Watch Time |
9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
In the fourth episode of our new Watch Time podcast, Zac is joined by Kyle Seth Gray to talk about fitness experiences in school, fitness trackers before the Apple Watch, useful watchOS apps for exercise tracking, learning to scale and even enjoy workouts including cycling and yoga with the Apple Watch, and much more.
Happy Hour Podcast #238 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss using the new Apple Maps experience, the release of iOS 13 beta 7, a potential iPhone 11 event date, an improvement to Mac App Store stories, the possibility of Spotify working with Siri, our review of the new Sonos IKEA AirPlay 2 speakers, and much more.
Stacktrace Podcast #49 |
Rambo explores running iOS apps on the Mac with Catalyst, John falls in love will full screen mode all over again, and Apple’s new security measures for Mac apps and batteries cause a bit of a stir in the community. Also, tips for minimizing distractions, our first app crushes, and how come SwiftUI won’t run on iOS 12 and below?
Apple @ Work |
- Introducing Apple @ Work, a new 9to5Mac series covering Apple in the enterprise
- Apple @ Work: Top 3 mistakes Apple IT managers make [Video Webinar]
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: What are configuration profiles in mobile device management?