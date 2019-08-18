This week’s top stories: New Apple Watch designs, Apple Arcade beta test, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple running early access program for Apple Arcade, watchOS 6 beta confirms design changes for the Apple Watch, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

9to5Mac reported on Saturday that Apple is running an early access program for Apple Arcade. Currently, it is a limited internal test designed for employees, but they do have access to certain games and are testing various aspects of the service ahead of its fall launch. Get a close look at Apple Arcade here.

Meanwhile, assets found within the watchOS 6 have confirmed new Apple Watch models that are on their way. The images indicate that Apple this year will launch a new ceramic Apple Watch, as well as a new titanium Apple Watch. This would be the first time we’ve seen a titanium Apple Watch, and mark the return of the ceramic option originally introduced with the Series 2.

Meanwhile, assets found within the latest iOS 13 beta suggest that Apple will hold its iPhone 11 event on September event. An asset within iOS 13 beta 7 shows an iOS screenshot with the date of Tuesday, September 10th. This asset is named “HoldForRelease.” This is the same date that we had predicted last month, and which follows the precedent set by Apple in years prior.

Last but not least, an analyst at Wedbush this week reported that his latest supply chain checks indicate that all three new iPhone 11 models will also be released in September. This would mean the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max would all be released simultaneously – a first for Apple’s three-tiered iPhone line.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

