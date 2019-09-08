This week’s top stories: Apple Watch sleep tracking, iPhone 11 event details, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 11 details continue to emerge ahead of Tuesday’s event, Apple Watch sleep tracking revealed, new details on Apple’s AR efforts, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

The iPhone 11 event is officially set for September 10th at 10AM PT, 1PM ET and details about Apple’s announcements continue to emerge. As for the iPhone 11, we got a closer look at some of the rumored design changes this week thanks to continued case leaks. These leaks essentially confirm that the Apple logo will be centered this year.

On Monday, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple is working on sleep tracking for the Apple Watch, that won’t require any special hardware in order to function. The new feature could be announced as early as next week’s event.

The new feature is called “Time in Bed tracking” and will track the user’s quality of sleep using the Apple Watch’s multiple sensors and inputs, including the person’s movement, heart rate, and noises. Data about the user’s quality of sleep will be made available in the Health app and a new Sleep app for the Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac also reported new details on Apple’s augmented reality efforts, as well as its forthcoming item trackers. The item trackers will be accessible via the “Find My” app on iOS and will pack connectivity including NFC, Bluetooth, a speaker, and more. Read our full report right here.

Lastly, Apple on Friday slammed Google’s Project Zero research team for some of its findings related to iOS security. Apple took issue with many of the claims made by Google, and underscored that iOS security is a top priority. Read the full response here.

This week's top videos |

