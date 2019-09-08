This week’s top stories: Apple Watch sleep tracking, iPhone 11 event details, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 11 details continue to emerge ahead of Tuesday’s event, Apple Watch sleep tracking revealed, new details on Apple’s AR efforts, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
The iPhone 11 event is officially set for September 10th at 10AM PT, 1PM ET and details about Apple’s announcements continue to emerge. As for the iPhone 11, we got a closer look at some of the rumored design changes this week thanks to continued case leaks. These leaks essentially confirm that the Apple logo will be centered this year.
On Monday, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple is working on sleep tracking for the Apple Watch, that won’t require any special hardware in order to function. The new feature could be announced as early as next week’s event.
The new feature is called “Time in Bed tracking” and will track the user’s quality of sleep using the Apple Watch’s multiple sensors and inputs, including the person’s movement, heart rate, and noises. Data about the user’s quality of sleep will be made available in the Health app and a new Sleep app for the Apple Watch.
Meanwhile, 9to5Mac also reported new details on Apple’s augmented reality efforts, as well as its forthcoming item trackers. The item trackers will be accessible via the “Find My” app on iOS and will pack connectivity including NFC, Bluetooth, a speaker, and more. Read our full report right here.
Lastly, Apple on Friday slammed Google’s Project Zero research team for some of its findings related to iOS security. Apple took issue with many of the claims made by Google, and underscored that iOS security is a top priority. Read the full response here.
- Apple releasing second iOS 13.1 developer beta today
- How to find a lost iPhone, iPad or Mac – even if it’s offline
- Report: Exploit market ‘flooded’ with iOS vulnerabilities, driving down their value
- How to downgrade from the iOS 13.1 beta
iPhone |
- Report says Apple to release new ‘iPhone SE’ with 4.7-inch display in spring 2020
- ‘Apple Glasses’ explained and how iPhone-connected item trackers will work
- Comment: The latest rumor is not the iPhone SE 2 many of us want to see
- iPhone 11 dummy photos in cases give another good sense of what to expect
- Kuo: Key 2020 iPhone upgrades will be all-new design, 5G, and improved cameras
- Purported iPhone 11 benchmark suggests 1 GB additional RAM and modest CPU speed-up
- Walmart stocking iPhone 11 cases ahead of Apple event
- Bloomberg: Apple adding under-display Touch ID to the iPhone as soon as next year, corroborates 2020 cheaper iPhone
Mac + iPad |
- USB4 development complete, here’s what it means for Mac users
- Apple Pro Display XDR alternative from Asus matches many specs, but 4K not 6K
- Redditor turns busted MacBook Pro into a clever Mac + iPad hybrid using Sidecar
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Fifth Avenue’s reimagined glass cube opens soon
- Apple Stores offer September 10 keynote livestreams
- Grand opening: Apple Marunouchi arrives at Tokyo Station
- Expanded Altamonte Springs Apple Store now open
- Bamboo curtain wraps Apple Marunouchi in Tokyo
- Apple and Burberry develop ‘R Message’ chat tool for personalized shopping
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch sleep tracking revealed: sleep quality, battery management, more
- PSA: Apple Watch sleep-tracking doesn’t need to exhaust your battery
- Apple Watch partner Hermès listing ‘Series 5’ bands, but may be mistake [update: gone]
Apple Card |
- Here’s what a bare metal Apple Card looks like, and how to convert your own
- Is the Apple Card pure titanium? Electron microscope scan reveals all…
- Yep, wood or metal Apple Card cases for up to $900 really are a thing now…
Apps |
- DOJ asks Apple and Google for personal details of gun scope app users
- Facebook Dating available now, with Secret Crush feature, but concerns raised
- Apple launches all-new Apple Music web app in public beta
- Arlo launches new app for smart cameras, doorbells, and lights but drops Apple TV support
Accessories |
- Is a new Apple TV coming next week?
- Tile is already worried about getting lost after Apple announces its item tracker
- Philips Hue launches new HomeKit Smart Plug and Button, Filament lighting collection, more
- Huawei’s AirPods clones get noise cancellation ahead of Apple
- Everything we know about Apple’s Tile-like item tracking device
- iOS 13: How to connect a PlayStation controller or Xbox game controller to your iPhone and iPad
- Hands-on with Logitech’s new MX Master 3 and Keys: Premium upgrades to a beloved device
- Sonos unveils Move, its first Bluetooth speaker with AirPlay 2, 10-hour battery, more
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple’s iPhone 11 event kicks off on Tuesday, here’s everything you need to know
- Apple autonomous car spotted with new sensors, possibly all-camera, no LiDAR
- Apple to live stream September 10 iPhone 11 event on YouTube for the first time
- Apple TV+ drama ‘Bastards’ scrapped over concerns about show’s ‘tone of vigilante justice’
- Chinese tariffs could cost you $1,000/year, but Apple helping out for now
- Hands-on: This 27-inch 4K BenQ Thunderbolt 3 display should pique your interest [Video]
- Poll: Are you excited about Apple Watch sleep tracking? [Video]
