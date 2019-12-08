This week’s top stories: Completely wireless iPhone in 2021, App Store awards, Mac Pro, more

In this week’s top stories: Ming-Chi Kuo details the 2020 and 2021 iPhones, Apple reveals its 2019 App Store awards, Peloton launches an Apple Watch app, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple this week officially revealed its best of 2019 awards on the App Store. In conjunction with this, the company held a small private event in New York City to honor the winning developers. Spectre Camera was crowned the iPhone app of the year, while Flow by Moleskine took home top on honors the iPad. Find details on all of the winners here.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was out with two notable investor reports this week. First off, Kuo said that Apple will release a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini LED display technology at the end of 2020.

Kuo has said that Apple is interested in adopting mini LED screen panels as they offer a rich wide color gamut, high contrast ratios, high dynamic range, and localized dimming. What does mini LED mean for you? Read our explanation of the technology here.

Meanwhile, Kuo on Thursday detailed what to expect from the 2020 and 2021 iPhone lineups. The wide-ranging report detailed that Apple plans to introduce five new iPhones in 2020, with the primary differences between each model being camera technology. In 2021, Kuo reports that Apple will release an “iPhone SE 2 Plus” with Touch ID in the power button, as well as a high-end iPhone without Lightning connectivity.

Read our full coverage of Kuo’s report for all of the details.

In other news, Peloton released its first app for Apple Watch this week. The Peloton App for Apple Watch allows you to track your heart rate in all workouts and your pace and distance during indoor runs. The Peloton app taps into the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor, which integrates with Peloton’s workouts, allowing you to see how hard you’re working within the different zones.

Last but not least, Apple announced on Saturday that the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available to order on December 10. The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 while the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

iPad & Mac |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple 2019 awards |

Tech Industry |

9to5Mac Gift Guides |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Hyper: Preorder the new HyperJuice, the world’s smallest 100W GaN USB-C charger 40% off for a limited time.

9to5Mac Watch Time episode 11 |

Tom, Vincent, and Chris from the Apple Watchcast podcast join Watch Time to discuss the origin of their Apple Watch-focused podcast, the Apple Watch Series 5, maintaining health goals with the Activity app, running with technology from the Walkman to the Apple Watch, and much more!

9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.

Happy Hour Podcast #254 |

iPhone 11 has a privacy concern, Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts a whole new wave of iPhone releases with major changes, Zac takes the Apple Watch Series 5’s always-on display for a half marathon, Zac and Benjamin talk more about the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast #65 |

John open sources another project, Rambo creates more fluid animations and considers crowd-sourcing AirBuddy’s localization, and Apple is apparently using feature flags to improve their overall software quality. Also, loading states, a new trip to the Arcade, and much more.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work |

Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.