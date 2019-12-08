This week’s top stories: Completely wireless iPhone in 2021, App Store awards, Mac Pro, more

In this week’s top stories: Ming-Chi Kuo details the 2020 and 2021 iPhones, Apple reveals its 2019 App Store awards, Peloton launches an Apple Watch app, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Apple this week officially revealed its best of 2019 awards on the App Store. In conjunction with this, the company held a small private event in New York City to honor the winning developers. Spectre Camera was crowned the iPhone app of the year, while Flow by Moleskine took home top on honors the iPad. Find details on all of the winners here.
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was out with two notable investor reports this week. First off, Kuo said that Apple will release a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini LED display technology at the end of 2020.
Kuo has said that Apple is interested in adopting mini LED screen panels as they offer a rich wide color gamut, high contrast ratios, high dynamic range, and localized dimming. What does mini LED mean for you? Read our explanation of the technology here.
Meanwhile, Kuo on Thursday detailed what to expect from the 2020 and 2021 iPhone lineups. The wide-ranging report detailed that Apple plans to introduce five new iPhones in 2020, with the primary differences between each model being camera technology. In 2021, Kuo reports that Apple will release an “iPhone SE 2 Plus” with Touch ID in the power button, as well as a high-end iPhone without Lightning connectivity.
Read our full coverage of Kuo’s report for all of the details.
In other news, Peloton released its first app for Apple Watch this week. The Peloton App for Apple Watch allows you to track your heart rate in all workouts and your pace and distance during indoor runs. The Peloton app taps into the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor, which integrates with Peloton’s workouts, allowing you to see how hard you’re working within the different zones.
Last but not least, Apple announced on Saturday that the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available to order on December 10. The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 while the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS updated with several new features
- Apple blocks downgrades to iOS 13.2.2 as updates continue to fix bugs and performance issues
- Spotify update brings Sleep Timer feature for iOS users starting today
- Craigslist gets official iPhone app 11 years after the App Store launched
iPhone |
- Apple admits iPhone 11 Pro still collects location data even when told not to
- No Face ID required: Apple Pay Express Mode now available for the London Underground, here’s how to set it up
- Analyst expects Apple to split flagship iPhone releases into separate summer and fall launches, starting 2021
- BMW will no longer require a subscription to use CarPlay in some cars
- Kuo: Four new OLED iPhones in 2020, iPhone without Lightning port in 2021
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Siri awkwardly interrupts on-air meteorologist and contradicts his forecast
- Chirp 2 for Apple Watch brings infinite Twitter timeline, major speed boost on watchOS 6, more
- Peloton launches official Apple Watch app for viewing workout data
- Suspected thieves jailed after owner pinged stolen Apple Watch to locate it
- Nomad debuts versatile new leather ‘Active Straps’ for Apple Watch
- OtterBox’s first Apple Watch case gets full launch after Apple Store exclusive [25% off deal]
iPad & Mac |
- New Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR orders start on December 10, Apple announces
- MacBook Pro Diary: A forced repair leading to a rethink about my next Mac
- MacBook Pro Diary: A third failure, and a potentially radical solution
- Kuo: Apple releasing 12.9-inch iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini LED in late 2020
- What is mini LED and what could it mean for iPad and MacBook?
- New to the 16-inch MacBook Pro? These accessories are essential for professionals
- Apple forced to face class action lawsuit over problematic butterfly keyboards
- Is your 13-inch MacBook Pro shutting down randomly? Here’s the fix
- Opinion: The butterfly keyboard class action lawsuit deserves to succeed
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple’s latest store design comes to Canada at Toronto Eaton Centre December 14
- Today at Apple upgrades begin at Sydney Apple Store January 5
- San Mateo’s Apple Hillsdale reopening in North Block December 7
- Japan’s 10th Apple Store opens December 14 in Kawasaki
Apple 2019 awards |
- Here’s what happened at today’s Apple special ‘event’ in New York
- Apple announces best App Store apps and games of 2019 following private New York City event
- Apple launches Apple Music Awards, will live stream Billie Eilish performance at Steve Jobs Theater
- How to live stream Billie Eilish’s Apple Music Awards concert at Steve Jobs Theater
Tech Industry |
- How to visualize your Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped year in review stats
- Plex officially launches new streaming service with catalog of free movies and TV shows
9to5Mac Gift Guides |
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: What do you buy for the person who already has the latest technology?
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: Getting started with HomeKit lights, cameras, AirPlay 2, and more
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: Must-have travel tech that‘s useful for everyday use
- 9to5Mac Audio Gift Guide: Treat your loved ones to the gift of great sound
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: Christmas gift ideas for IT professionals
Top Apple stories, company |
- AirPlay 2 cracked, will allow multiroom play to non-supported speakers
- Comment: What can Apple do with HomeKit to catch Alexa in 2020?
- Apple buys rights to Billie Eilish documentary, will appear on TV+ rather than Apple Music
This week's top videos |
- Which iPhone should I buy? Comparing Apple’s current smartphone lineup [Video]
- Hands-on: an awesome Mac mini hub from Satechi [Video]
- 16-inch MacBook Pro review — a great keyboard is just the start [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: December 05, 2019 – 2020 and 2021 iPhone rumors
- 9to5Mac Daily: December 04, 2019 – iPhone 11 Pro location data, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: December 03, 2019 – Apple crowns the best apps and games of 2019
- 9to5Mac Daily: December 02, 2019 – Apple Pay Express Transit, Mini LED iPad + MacBook
9to5Mac Watch Time episode 11 |
Tom, Vincent, and Chris from the Apple Watchcast podcast join Watch Time to discuss the origin of their Apple Watch-focused podcast, the Apple Watch Series 5, maintaining health goals with the Activity app, running with technology from the Walkman to the Apple Watch, and much more!
9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.
Happy Hour Podcast #254 |
iPhone 11 has a privacy concern, Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts a whole new wave of iPhone releases with major changes, Zac takes the Apple Watch Series 5’s always-on display for a half marathon, Zac and Benjamin talk more about the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #65 |
John open sources another project, Rambo creates more fluid animations and considers crowd-sourcing AirBuddy’s localization, and Apple is apparently using feature flags to improve their overall software quality. Also, loading states, a new trip to the Arcade, and much more.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Apple @ Work: Privileges for macOS is the open source tool that all Apple IT departments need
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: Did web apps allow the Mac to flourish in the enterprise?
- Apple @ Work: Why are IT professionals choosing Apple products when they used to ban them?
