This week’s top stories: Apple Music six-month promo, Mac Pro details, iOS 13.3.1, more

In this week’s top stories: More Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR details, a six-month free Apple Music promotion, iOS 13.3.1 beta testing, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple announced this week that it is teaming up with Amazon, Google, and the Zigbee Alliance on a smart home technology open standard. The goal of this open standard is to create a platform that gives consumers more options when it comes to switching between things like Siri and Alexa. Furthermore, companies hope to make it easier for accessory makers to support the different platforms as well.

Elsewhere, Apple has detailed its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for 2020. Titled “Ring in the New Year,” this challenge requires you to close all three Activity rings for seven days in a row. If you do that, you’ll get a special award in the Activity app, as well as unique stickers for Messages and FaceTime. The challenge is set to go live from January 1st through January 31st.

Ahead of CES next month, LG this week unveiled its new lineup of monitors for 2020. Included in the 2020 lineup is a new UltraWide display with Thunderbolt 3, new UltraGear gaming monitors, and the UltraFine Ergo display. For Mac users, the leading option is a new 38-inch Curved UltraWide monitor, which features a resolution of 3840 x 1600. Read all of the details here.

On Tuesday, iFixit published its full teardown of the new Mac Pro, and for the first time in years, an Apple product has been praised for its repairability and upgradeability. iFixit gave the Mac Pro a 9/10 for repairability and praises the modularity of the design and documentation provide by Apple.

Through the end of this year, Apple is offering an extended Apple Music free trial that lasts six months for select customers. Even current Apple Music subscribers can get in on the fun for up to 3 months free. Find out all of the details here.

Last but not least this week, Apple started the beta testing process of macOS Catalina 10.15.3, iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1. These updates focus on bug fixes and performance improvements and are now available to developer and public beta testers.

