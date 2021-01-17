This week’s top stories: 2021 MacBook Pro and iMac details, Apple’s REJI announcements, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple unveils new REJI announcements, 2021 MacBook Pro and iMac details emerge, Apple accessory announcements at CES, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.
2021 Mac rumors
This week brought some of the most specific details yet about what to expect from Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro refresh. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple has some major changes in store for the 2021 MacBook Pro, which will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch variations.
The new MacBook Pro is rumored to adopt a flat-edged design similar to the Phone 12 and iPad Pro, add more IO ports on the side, bring back MagSafe charging, and ditch the controversial Touch Bar.
Bloomberg also corroborated many of these changes, and added that MagSafe will allow MacBook Pro machines to charge faster than USB-C. The report also added that a redesigned MacBook Air is in the works at Apple.
Bloomberg also added new details on the redesigned iMac, new Mac Pro information, and said that Apple has a lower-cost external display in the works.
Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiatives
Apple announced this week that it will be investing $100 million in its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which it hopes will help tackle systemic racism.
- Apple is working with Southern Company to support the launch of the Propel Center, a first-of-its-kind innovation and learning hub for the HBCU community, with a $25 million investment.
- Second, Apple has chosen downtown Detroit for its first US Developer Academy. The academy is designed to empower young Black entrepreneurs, creators, and coders, helping them cultivate the skills necessary for jobs in the rapidly growing iOS app economy.
- Apple will invest invest $10 million with Harlem Capital — an early-stage venture capital firm based in New York — to support its investments in 1,000 companies with diverse founders over the next 20 years.
- The company will also invest $25 million in Siebert Williams Shank’s Clear Vision Impact Fund, which provides capital to small and medium-size businesses, with an emphasis on minority-owned companies.
Learn more in our full coverage right here.
AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone SE 3
Apple is rumored to have two new products in the works for an announcement as early as April: AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone SE 3.
The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to feature a redesigned charging case, but other details are unclear. Previously, Bloombergreported that the second-gen AirPods Pro would feature a “more compact” design that removes the stem that current sticks out from the bottom of the AirPods Pro.
Rumors have suggested that Apple is working on a larger version of the iPhone SE, likely with a 5.5-inch display and a design similar to the iPhone 8 Plus.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iPhone |
- Bloomberg: Apple testing in-screen Touch ID for 2021 iPhone, AirTags coming this year
- Bloomberg: Apple developing foldable iPhone prototypes, launch is still unclear
- Rumor: Apple to release AirPods Pro 2 and third-generation iPhone SE in April
- Rumor: iPhone 13 to be slightly thicker, feature smaller notch and same camera bump
- User successfully runs Ubuntu on a jailbroken iPhone 7
- Johns Hopkins security researchers ‘shocked’ at Android and iOS vulnerabilities
- Medical study suggests iPhone 12 with MagSafe can deactivate pacemakers
- iPhone 12 Pro prototype shows early ‘Pacific Blue’ variant and nonUI version of iOS 14
- Apple releases iOS 14.4 beta 2 and more for developers
Apple Watch |
Mac and iPad |
- Kuo details 2021 MacBook Pro: new design with squared-off sides, MagSafe connector and IO return, Touch Bar removed
- Rumor: New iPad mini to feature 8.4-inch display with smaller bezels, release in March
- M1 Mac Bluetooth problems finally set to be resolved, says Apple
- Bloomberg: 2021 MacBook Pro to charge faster via MagSafe, ‘redesigned MacBook Air’ also planned
- Bloomberg: New iMac with Pro Display XDR design coming this year, cheaper external display also planned
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Washington, D.C. Apple Stores close ahead of Inauguration Day
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
Apps |
- Parler app and website go offline; CEO blames Apple and Google for destroying the company
- WhatsApp clarifies privacy changes and Facebook data sharing as Signal and Telegram soar
- AT&T TV Now shutting down to new subscribers: Here’s what you need to know
- With support officially ended, Adobe ‘strongly recommends’ removing Flash now, here’s how
- Netflix reportedly testing spatial audio support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
- Apple working to release Music and Podcasts apps on Microsoft Store
Apple Car |
- Report: Apple and Hyundai hope to reach deal for Apple Car by March, begin US production in 2024
- Apple’s strict approach to secrecy in the spotlight after Hyundai walks back Apple Car statement
CES 2021 |
- Pioneer announces modular receiver to bring wireless CarPlay to more vehicles
- Scosche launches three iPhone 12 MagSafe mounts for car and home
- Kensington unveils StudioDock productivity hub meets stand for iPad Air/Pro with tons of I/O, more
- Intel unveils new 12th-generation Alder Lake chips as it plays catch up to Apple’s M1
- Satechi launches low-price MagSafe compatible 2-in-1 charger, but there are caveats
- Qualcomm unveils larger and faster in-screen fingerprint reader, coming to smartphones this year
- PopSockets reveals new MagSafe-compatible PopGrips for iPhone 12, more
- Belkin’s new ‘SoundForm Freedom’ AirPods competitors can integrate with Apple’s Find My app
- Belkin launches more affordable 2-in-1 MagSafe charger, coming in March/April
- LG unveils 4K UltraFine OLED Pro display, Dell reveals 40-inch 5K2K ultrawide with Thunderbolt 3
- Lutron unveils durable Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug with HomeKit, adds new features to Smart Motion Sensors
- Philips Hue wall switch module finally solves problem; new outdoor lights too
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple CEO Tim Cook joins ‘CBS This Morning’ ahead of ‘big announcement’ coming Wednesday
- Apple announces major new REJI projects to tackle systemic racism
- CBS interview: Tim Cook talks REJI projects, Parler possibly returning to the App Store, goals for 2021
This week’s top videos |
Read More Bloomberg: Apple testing in-screen Touch ID for 2021 iPhone, AirTags coming this year Bloomberg: Apple testing in-screen Touch ID for 2021 iPhone, AirTags coming this year Apple again extends Apple TV+ free trials, subscribers now get free access until July 2021 Bloomberg: New iMac with Pro Display XDR design coming this year, cheaper external display also planned Apple begins blocking M1 Mac users from side loading iPhone and iPad applications Comment: Can the 2021 MacBook Pro reports be right? Bloomberg: 2021 MacBook Pro to charge faster via MagSafe, 'redesigned MacBook Air' also planned Kuo details 2021 MacBook Pro: new design with squared-off sides, MagSafe connector and IO return, Touch Bar removed
