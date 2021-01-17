This week’s top stories: 2021 MacBook Pro and iMac details, Apple’s REJI announcements, more

- Jan. 17th 2021 9:12 am PT

In this week’s top stories: Apple unveils new REJI announcements, 2021 MacBook Pro and iMac details emerge, Apple accessory announcements at CES, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple Stories.

2021 Mac rumors

This week brought some of the most specific details yet about what to expect from Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro refresh. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple has some major changes in store for the 2021 MacBook Pro, which will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch variations.

The new MacBook Pro is rumored to adopt a flat-edged design similar to the Phone 12 and iPad Pro, add more IO ports on the side, bring back MagSafe charging, and ditch the controversial Touch Bar.

Bloomberg also corroborated many of these changes, and added that MagSafe will allow MacBook Pro machines to charge faster than USB-C. The report also added that a redesigned MacBook Air is in the works at Apple.

Bloomberg also added new details on the redesigned iMac, new Mac Pro information, and said that Apple has a lower-cost external display in the works.

Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiatives

Apple announced this week that it will be investing $100 million in  its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which it hopes will help tackle systemic racism.

  1. Apple is working with Southern Company to support the launch of the Propel Center, a first-of-its-kind innovation and learning hub for the HBCU community, with a $25 million investment.
  2. Second, Apple has chosen downtown Detroit for its first US Developer Academy. The academy is designed to empower young Black entrepreneurs, creators, and coders, helping them cultivate the skills necessary for jobs in the rapidly growing iOS app economy.
  3. Apple will invest invest $10 million with Harlem Capital — an early-stage venture capital firm based in New York — to support its investments in 1,000 companies with diverse founders over the next 20 years.
  4. The company will also invest $25 million in Siebert Williams Shank’s Clear Vision Impact Fund, which provides capital to small and medium-size businesses, with an emphasis on minority-owned companies.

Learn more in our full coverage right here.

AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone SE 3

Apple is rumored to have two new products in the works for an announcement as early as April: AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone SE 3.

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to feature a redesigned charging case, but other details are unclear. Previously, Bloombergreported that the second-gen AirPods Pro would feature a “more compact” design that removes the stem that current sticks out from the bottom of the AirPods Pro. 

Rumors have suggested that Apple is working on a larger version of the iPhone SE, likely with a 5.5-inch display and a design similar to the iPhone 8 Plus.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

