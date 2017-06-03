This week’s top stories: WWDC 2017 expectations, iPhone 8 leaks continue, and more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 leaks continue, Apple prepares for next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference, Tim Cook takes a stance against President Trump, and much more.

This week continued the onslaught of iPhone 8 leaks. A set of images emerged claiming to show the device with rear Touch ID, though some expressed doubt as to the legitimacy of the images. We also learned more about the iPhone 8 dimensions, which show the device as a middle ground between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Ahead of WWDC 2017 next week, we broke down everything we expect Apple to unveil, including iOS 11, new MacBooks, the oft-rumored Siri Speaker, and a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Apple has started decorating the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose ahead of the event, which kicks off Monday morning at 10AM with Apple’s keynote address.

Meanwhile, we went hands-on with Logitech’s latest MX Master products, new camera app Halide, a custom-made Apple Watch strap, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #122|

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss new MacBook Pros are coming, the first rumor of a new Magic Keyboard, Carpool Karaoke’s release date on Apple Music, the WWDC podcast studio and what it might suggest, and our iOS 11 wishlist ahead of WWDC 2017.

