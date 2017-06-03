This week’s top stories: WWDC 2017 expectations, iPhone 8 leaks continue, and more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 leaks continue, Apple prepares for next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference, Tim Cook takes a stance against President Trump, and much more.
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
This week continued the onslaught of iPhone 8 leaks. A set of images emerged claiming to show the device with rear Touch ID, though some expressed doubt as to the legitimacy of the images. We also learned more about the iPhone 8 dimensions, which show the device as a middle ground between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
Ahead of WWDC 2017 next week, we broke down everything we expect Apple to unveil, including iOS 11, new MacBooks, the oft-rumored Siri Speaker, and a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Apple has started decorating the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose ahead of the event, which kicks off Monday morning at 10AM with Apple’s keynote address.
Meanwhile, we went hands-on with Logitech’s latest MX Master products, new camera app Halide, a custom-made Apple Watch strap, and more.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
WWDC |
- WWDC 2017: New Macs, Siri Speaker, iPads, iOS 11, and all the latest rumors
- WWDC roundup: Apple readies MacBook upgrades across the board, new software
- WWDC roundup: Apple prepares new 10.5-inch iPad Pro & possibly other iPad updates for next week
- WWDC roundup: Concepts imagine what iOS 11 could bring to iPhone & iPad [Videos]
- Apple begins decorating McEnery Convention Center in San Jose ahead of WWDC
- Eurasian filings indicate new MacBooks, iPads and Apple Magic Keyboard coming at WWDC
- Report: Apple plans to add new supported app categories for Siri at WWDC
- Apple begins manufacturing Siri Speaker, could see WWDC 2017 debut
- Apple updates WWDC app with new theme, curated playlists, and interactive maps
- Apple to let podcasters record 60-minute episodes at on-site WWDC 2017 studio, reservation required
iPhone | iPad |
- Latest iPhone 8 schematics and case leaks corroborate full screen face and vertical dual-camera design
- Leaked iPhone 8 images claim to show rear Touch ID, bezel-less design, more
- Latest iPhone 8 leak offers detailed dimension information & renders [Gallery]
- Purported ‘Foxconn insider’ shares details on iPhone 8, Siri Speaker, Apple AR glasses, redesigned iMacs and more
- Apple releases three new ads tempting Android users to switch to iPhone [Video]
- Apple releases second iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad
- Poll: You hate the Essential Phone camera cutout – what about the latest iPhone 8 renders?
Mac |
- 15-inch MacBook Pro delivery times slip until after WWDC, hardware updates expected
- Intel’s new X-Series processor family boasts a $1,999 18-core CPU
- Second macOS 10.12.6 beta rolling out on Mac App Store
- Comment: LTE-equipped laptops on the way from ASUS, HP, Lenovo, VAIO & more puts pressure on Apple
- Review: Satechi Type-C Pro Hub, the hub Apple should have made
HomeKit | CarPlay |
- Smart Home Diary: Planning to move home has given me a couple of new perspectives
- Elgato launching Eve Degree, a miniature HomeKit temperature & humidity sensor w/ display
- Review: Elgato Eve Degree, a pretty but pricey HomeKit-compatible room thermometer
Apple Watch |
- Review: Custom made Apple Watch Strap by Survival Straps
- Apple releases second watchOS 3.2.3 beta for Apple Watch
Apps |
- Apple announces it has paid App Store developers more than $70 billion, downloads up 70% YOY
- Apple updating Swift Playgrounds to control drones, musical instruments, and other hardware
- Halide is a beautiful iPhone camera app with gesture-based pro controls
- Feature Request: Multiple timers with labels, Continuity, and Mac support
- Microsoft Planner app for eligible Office 365 subscribers lands on iPhone
AAPL |
- Apple announces Carpool Karaoke spin-off debuting August 8 on Apple Music
- Apple Music’s Bozoma Saint John reportedly leaving company
- Apple commemorates JFK’s centennial year with educational resources & more
- Tim Cook among CEOs urging President Trump to keep US in Paris climate pact
- Tim Cook slams Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate pact in company-wide email
- Twitter users call on Tim Cook to follow Elon Musk’s example and leave President’s Council
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Comment: How Apple can put the ‘Pro’ in the iPad Pro [Video]
- Friday 5: Halide – easy-to-use manual camera controls in a beautiful package [Video]
- Hands-on: Elgato HD60 S – a solid video capture and live streaming companion [Video]
- Latest Apple Park drone tour provides our first peek inside the Steve Jobs Theater [Video]
- Latest flyover footage offers look at Apple Park cafe as finishing touches continue [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #122|
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss new MacBook Pros are coming, the first rumor of a new Magic Keyboard, Carpool Karaoke’s release date on Apple Music, the WWDC podcast studio and what it might suggest, and our iOS 11 wishlist ahead of WWDC 2017.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes