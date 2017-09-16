This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 / X details, new Apple TV & Apple Watch Series 3, Steve Jobs Theater, more
In this week’s top stories: Apple officially unveils the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K, an onstage gaffe casts a shadow on Face ID’s first demo, iPhone X pricing and availability concerns, and more…
This week marked one of the biggest of the year for Apple. The company held its September special event at Steve Jobs Theater, and one of the most exciting parts of the event was getting our first look at Steve Jobs Theater, as well as bits and pieces of Apple Park as a whole.
Apple kicked off its event with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 3, which brings enhancements such as a processor that’s 70 percent faster and cellular connectivity. There’s also a host of new Apple Watch bands available. The company then unveiled its new Apple TV 4K and subsequently started rolling out 4K HDR content to iTunes.
Then came the big iPhone announcements – starting with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both of these devices feature a refreshed design with glass backs and support for wireless charging. Both are powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip and feature camera improvements such as 4K 60 fps video support.
The “One more thing…” was the iPhone X, which features a completely new bezel-less design with an OLED display, as well as a new glass back and Face ID. The iPhone X, however, won’t be available until next month, with preorders starting on October 27th with a release the next week on November 3rd.
iPhone |
- Hands-on with Apple’s new iPhone X, Face ID, and more [Video]
- News Hub + Live Blog: 9to5Mac at Steve Jobs Theater for the iPhone X, LTE Apple Watch, and Apple TV 4K unveiling
- Apple announces glass-backed iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus w/ A11 Bionic chip, 4K 60 fps video, calibrated for AR, wireless charging
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launching September 22 from $699
- Roundup: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X specs and prices compared
- Apple unveils iPhone X with all-new design, OLED Super Retina Display, Face ID
- Apple explains what exactly happened when Face ID ‘failed’ during iPhone X demo
- iPhone X offered in Space Gray and Silver only, no gold color option
- iPhone X starts at $999, shipping November 3
- Here’s how much the iPhone X will cost you with carrier financing
- Apple announces Animoji for iPhone X, 3D animated emoji based on your facial expressions
- Apple teases upcoming AirPower accessory for wirelessly charging AirPods, iPhone, and Watch
- Apple’s new Leather Folio is like a Smart Cover for your iPhone X
- The Best iPhone 8/Plus and X cases available now
- iPhone X Diary: First impressions from the keynote don’t wow me, but do impress
- KGI: OLED iPhone X production under 10k/day, gold model could launch later than other colors
- Opinion: 5.8-inch display in a smaller footprint makes iPhone X an obvious choice
- iPhone 8, Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 3 now available for preorder with Sept. 22 arrival
Apple Watch |
- watchOS adds new heart rate features as Apple announces ‘Apple Heart Rate’ study
- Apple officially announces new Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity
- Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 for WiFi-only and $399 for LTE, pre-order Sept 15
- AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile to support cellular Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple shares Apple Watch LTE battery stats: 1hr talk time, 4hr GPS + LTE workout, more
- Apple Watch Series 3: First impressions, LTE prices, and design choices
- Roundup: Apple Watch Series 3 + Series 1 specs and prices compared
Apple TV |
- Apple announces Apple TV 4K with ‘cinematic quality’ video, HDR
- iTunes will sell 4K movies and TV shows for the same price as HD
- Apple TV 4K starts at $179, order from September 15
- Comparison: How the new Apple TV 4K stacks up against its predecessor
- Apple starts rolling out 4K HDR content to iTunes, upgrading prior purchases free of charge
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- iOS 11 GM is now available to developers and public beta testers, officially releasing September 19th macOS High Sierra GM candidate now available to developers and public beta testers
- tvOS 11 and watchOS 4 GM now available to developers
- iOS 11 to be released to the public on September 19 for iPhone and iPad
AAPL Company |
- Angela Ahrendts makes first keynote appearance, calls Retail Apple’s largest product
- Apple adds developer pages and HIG for iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K
Apple Park |
- Inside Apple Park + Steve Jobs Theater on iPhone X event day [Gallery]
- Dedication to Steve Jobs opens iPhone X event
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with Apple’s new iPhone X, Face ID, and more [Video]
- Hands-on: The new Apple Watch Series 3 w/ LTE, performance improvements, and more [Video]
- Apple’s iPhone X keynote in less than 12 minutes [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #138 |
This week Benjamin and Zac react to Apple’s September event announcements including the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE, Apple TV 4K, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus / X, and much (much) more.