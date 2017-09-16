This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 / X details, new Apple TV & Apple Watch Series 3, Steve Jobs Theater, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially unveils the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K, an onstage gaffe casts a shadow on Face ID’s first demo, iPhone X pricing and availability concerns, and more…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

This week marked one of the biggest of the year for Apple. The company held its September special event at Steve Jobs Theater, and one of the most exciting parts of the event was getting our first look at Steve Jobs Theater, as well as bits and pieces of Apple Park as a whole.

Apple kicked off its event with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 3, which brings enhancements such as a processor that’s 70 percent faster and cellular connectivity. There’s also a host of new Apple Watch bands available. The company then unveiled its new Apple TV 4K and subsequently started rolling out 4K HDR content to iTunes.

Then came the big iPhone announcements – starting with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both of these devices feature a refreshed design with glass backs and support for wireless charging. Both are powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip and feature camera improvements such as 4K 60 fps video support.

The “One more thing…” was the iPhone X, which features a completely new bezel-less design with an OLED display, as well as a new glass back and Face ID. The iPhone X, however, won’t be available until next month, with preorders starting on October 27th with a release the next week on November 3rd.

Head below for all of this week’s top stories.

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Apple TV |

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS

AAPL Company |

Apple Park |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #138 |

This week Benjamin and Zac react to Apple’s September event announcements including the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE, Apple TV 4K, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus / X, and much (much) more.