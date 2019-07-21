This week’s top stories: iOS 13 changes, iPhone 11 dummy units, new emoji, and more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 11 dummy units, iOS 13 developer beta 4 and public beta 3, MacBook Air SSD speeds, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories.

Apple last week gave the Retina MacBook Air an update, adding True Tone and dropping the price by $100. This week, new details have emerged suggesting that the new MacBook Air also has a slower SSD compared to the 2018 model. Testing shows that the 2019 MacBook Air can attain read speeds of 1.3 GB/s read and 1 GB/s write performance. The equivalent 256 GB SSD 2018 MacBook Air could top 2 GB/s read and around 0.9 GB/s write speeds

9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin went hands-on with iPhone 11 dummy units this week, offering our clearest look yet at the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R. The video offered a close up look at the new camera bump, but some details still remain a mystery, such as the rumored “frosted glass” design. Watch the video here.

Apple this week released the third public beta of iOS 13 as well as the fourth developer beta. These updates include tweaks to the Home screen design, interface changes to Photos and the Share Sheet, and more. Read our full roundup of all of the changes here.

In celebration of World Emoji Day, Apple has teased all of the new emoji coming to iOS this year. There are 59 new emoji coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch this fall, including new disability-themed options, a major update to the “Holding Hands” emoji, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

