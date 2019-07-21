This week’s top stories: iOS 13 changes, iPhone 11 dummy units, new emoji, and more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 11 dummy units, iOS 13 developer beta 4 and public beta 3, MacBook Air SSD speeds, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories.
Apple last week gave the Retina MacBook Air an update, adding True Tone and dropping the price by $100. This week, new details have emerged suggesting that the new MacBook Air also has a slower SSD compared to the 2018 model. Testing shows that the 2019 MacBook Air can attain read speeds of 1.3 GB/s read and 1 GB/s write performance. The equivalent 256 GB SSD 2018 MacBook Air could top 2 GB/s read and around 0.9 GB/s write speeds
9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin went hands-on with iPhone 11 dummy units this week, offering our clearest look yet at the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R. The video offered a close up look at the new camera bump, but some details still remain a mystery, such as the rumored “frosted glass” design. Watch the video here.
Apple this week released the third public beta of iOS 13 as well as the fourth developer beta. These updates include tweaks to the Home screen design, interface changes to Photos and the Share Sheet, and more. Read our full roundup of all of the changes here.
In celebration of World Emoji Day, Apple has teased all of the new emoji coming to iOS this year. There are 59 new emoji coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch this fall, including new disability-themed options, a major update to the “Holding Hands” emoji, and more.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS |
- Apple releases iOS 13 developer beta 4
- What’s new in iOS 13 developer beta 4?
- Apple releasing third public beta of iOS 13 to users today
- Apple Card launch likely imminent as Apple releases iOS 12.4 beta
- Apple teases nearly 60 new emoji coming to iOS and Mac this fall [Gallery]
- Apple releases fourth beta of macOS Catalina to developers
- Apple releases fifth developer beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.6
iPhone |
- iPhone loyalty falls to all-time low, new report suggests
- More support emerges for idea that 2020 iPhones will use 5nm chips
- Bluetooth flaw allows iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more to be tracked
- Digitimes: time-of-flight 3D sensor coming to rear camera in 2020 iPhone
- Report: Apple reduces number of factory secrecy staff, cracking down on CAD schematics leaks
Mac + iPad |
- The new, cheaper, MacBook Air includes ~35% slower SSD compared to 2018 model
- Apple pushes second silent macOS update as it battles Zoom webcam hijack vulnerability
Top Apple stories, retail |
- A comprehensive guide to the modern furnishings of Apple Store Boardrooms
- San Mateo Apple Store planning expansion to Hillsdale Shopping Center North Block
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch prompts potentially life-saving heart surgery for 48-year-old dad
- watchOS 6: How to update software directly on Apple Watch
- Using Peloton bikes and treadmills with Apple Watch, Music, and Health
Apps |
- Viral FaceApp raises concern about how personal photos are being used
- Democrats warn presidential candidates, call for FBI to investigate FaceApp
- Office 365 banned from German schools, Google Docs and iWork also ruled out [U]
- Instagram expands change that removes like counts, Twitter starts testing ‘Hide Replies’
- Spotify iOS app for iPad now features support for Split View and Slide Over
- Sky: Children of the Light now out for iPhone, iPad – Apple TV and Mac later
Accessories |
- Apple Store selling exclusive Satechi USB-C Multiport Pro Adapter, new Native Union wireless chargers and more
- ElevationLab unveils robust ‘FamilyCharger,’ powers five devices incl. Lightning and USB-C
- Withings launches BPM Core blood pressure monitor with ECG, works with Apple Health
- Belkin expands Boost Up lineup with iPhone wireless chargers for home and the car
- New Mophie wireless charging pad, car chargers, and more at select Apple Stores
Tech industry |
- Verizon defeats AT&T for best LTE in network study, T-Mobile tops network speeds
- Verizon cruises to best overall US carrier title in new study, AT&T comes in second
- Study reveals the most popular emoji in honor of ‘World Emoji Day’
- Hotspot device lets iPhone owners experience 5G right now
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple moving into new ‘futuristic tower’ office building in Vancouver [Gallery]
- Report: Israeli surveillance tool can silently collect all iCloud data for a targeted user
- Apple files trademarks for Apple Card in the UK, Hong Kong, and elsewhere
- Goldman Sachs CFO talks Apple Card risk as summer US launch looms
- Hands-on: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R dummy models [Video]
- Review: 2019 entry-level MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID [Video]
