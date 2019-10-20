This week’s top stories: iOS 13.1.3, Beats Solo Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 13.1.3 brings more bug fixes, new iPhone SE 2 details, Beats releases the Solo Pro headphones, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Apple continued to refine iOS 13 this week with the release of IOS 13.1.3. Apple specifically says that iOS 13.1.3 focus on fixes issues in the Mail and Voice Memos apps, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and Apple Watch pairing. There are also improvements to Bluetooth connectivity when paired to cars and a fix for Health app data syncing.
Furthermore, Apple released the third developer and public betas of iOS 13.2 on Wednesday. iOS 13.2 includes the new Deep Fusion camera system for iPhone 11, as well as new emoji and more.
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week shared more details about what to expect from the so-called iPhone SE 2 in 2020. Kuo says that this iPhone SE 2 will cost $399 for the 64GB configuration. There will also be a 128GB tier at a higher price point. Kuo says that the iPhone SE 2 will mainly target iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, who cannot update to iOS 13 this year.
Google on Tuesday held its “Made By Google” hardware event, unveiling the new Pixel 4, as well as the Pixel Buds 2, new Chromebook hardware, and more. Check out all of the details in our full roundup right here.
Last but not least, Apple this week announced new Beats Solo Pro headphones. There’s support for Pure Active Noise Cancellation with a redesigned on-ear cup, while a Transparency feature lets you hear ambient noise using mics. There’s also a fold-to-power feature, which means your Solo Pro headphones will automatically power on when you unfold them, and power off when you fold them back up. Beats Solo Pro headphones are available for pre-order in the US for $299.
- iOS 13.1.3 is the latest software update from Apple to fix iPhone and iPad bugs [U]
- Apple releasing iOS 13.2 developer beta 3 today with new emoji, Siri privacy settings, more
- How to make subtasks and sublists with Reminders in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina
- Apple says iOS 13 is now running on 50% of all iPhones, iPadOS adoption hits 33%
iPhone |
- iPhone 11 Pro and Google Pixel 4 cameras compete in early comparison
- Roundup: Everything we know about the iPhone SE 2, and what not to expect
- Kuo on iPhone SE 2 details: iPhone 8 design, $399 starting price, 64/128 GB storage, red color option, no 3D Touch
- AnandTech’s in-depth iPhone 11 review says the A13 processor is twice as fast as the competition
- Poll: What do you think of the rumored ’iPhone SE 2’ design and specs?
- iPhone 11 Pro Diary: It’s no travel camera, but it’s a great social one
- Apple plans to manufacture the iPhone 11 in India as iPhone XR is now produced there
Mac + iPad |
- Photoshop for iPad should be released soon with missing features
- Review: Waterfield Muzetto is a gorgeous practical bag for an iPad or MacBook
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- Is this the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro? macOS beta includes unreleased hardware icon
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Redesigned Apple Amsterdam arrives October 24 featuring Today at Apple film sessions
- Apple Stores: New Maine Mall location opens; sessions with The Big Draw continue through October
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Series 4 vs. Series 5: Should you upgrade?
- Apple reaches first deal to subsidize Apple Watch costs through private Medicare plans
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger ‘livid’ about $5K fine for wearing Apple Watch during a game
- Official Apple Watch Sleep app accidentally mentioned in Alarms app screenshot
- Using Apple Watch Series 4 with an older iPhone? There’s a software update for you
Apple TV+ |
- Apple TV+ execs say ‘See’ will be as epic as ‘Game of Thrones’, free three month trial voucher in Emmy Magazine
- Apple TV app now available for Roku devices ahead of Apple TV+ launch
- Where to watch the Apple TV app: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Roku, smart TVs, and more
- Netflix says new competition from Apple and Disney might actually help its business
- Apple renews ‘For All Mankind’ and other TV+ shows for second seasons
- Apple spending $300M on ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Amazing Stories’ missing TV+ premiere over creative differences
Tech Industry |
- Google Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, and Pixel Buds are the latest iPhone, MacBook, and AirPods competitors
- Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg would be in jail under proposed new privacy law
- T-Mobile and Sprint merger officially gets green light from FCC, only one obstacle remains
- AT&T TV Now is raising prices again, this time by as much as $15 per month
Apps |
- How to get started with and use ‘Sign in with Apple’ on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- Apple issues rare update to AirPort Utility application on iOS
- Overcast for iOS updated to support iOS 13 Dark Mode with two theme options
- League of Legends coming to iOS and Android in 2020, Riot Games announces
- iOS 13 Dark Mode support arrives for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote
Accessories |
- Beats Solo Pro debut with Pure ANC, Transparency, fold-to-power and Apple H1 chip; pre-order for $299
- Poll: Would you ditch your current AirPods for in-ear ‘AirPods Pro’ with noise cancellation?
- Best noise cancelling headphones you’ve never heard of: Broski Lety at $100
- New Orbi mesh WiFi system offers original design and competitive price
Top Apple stories, company |
- Another China controversy for Apple: sending user browsing data to Tencent
- Apple responds to report on sending users’ browsing data to China-owned Tencent
- Report: Apple told Apple TV+ creators to avoid portraying China ‘in a poor light’
- Apple battling with Facebook for 740,000 sf of office space in Manhattan
- Apple under fire from AOC and Ted Cruz for censoring App Store in China
This week’s top videos |
- iPhone 11 Review — a camera-centric follow-up to the iPhone XR [Video]
- Creating a Mac mini video editing setup for under $2,000 [Video]
