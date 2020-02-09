This week’s top stories: iOS 13.4 changes, CarKey, new Apple TV rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple starts beta testing iOS 13.4, iPhone 12 size rumors, a new CarKey API for iPhone and Apple Watch, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Apple News is going through a shakeup less than one year after the introduction of Apple News+. Liz Schimel, the head of business for Apple News has stepped down less than than a year after the launch of Apple News+. Schimel was responsible for overseeing relationships with publishers and advertisers during her time with Apple News.
Apple this week also released its latest round of developer betas: macOS Catalina 10.15.4, iOS 13.4. iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and tvOS 13.4.
One of the biggest changes in these updates is that developers can now sell macOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase. This means that a developer can list an iPad app in the App Store and a Mac version in the Mac App Store. When the customer buys either version, it automatically unlocks for all platforms.
The updates also bring support for iCloud Drive folder sharing, as well as Screen Time Communication Limits on the Mac, tweaks to the TV app, and more. Read our full roundup of all of the changes here.
Under the hood, 9to5Mac discovered that iOS 13.4 contains references to a “CarKey” API, which will make it possible to use the iPhone and also the Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start a car. Users will be able to use CarKey in NFC-compatible cars, as they only need to hold the device near the vehicle to use it as a key.
Last but not least, there’s also evidence of a new Apple TV. Details here remain unknown, but code findings suggest that it would at least feature the A12 or A13 processor, as well as 4K resolution.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, more
- What’s new in iOS 13.4 beta 1? iCloud Drive folder sharing, new Memoji, more
- New ‘CarKey’ feature in iOS 13.4 beta brings built-in support for unlocking, driving, and sharing NFC car keys
- iOS 13.4 features a new Mail toolbar, fixing the bad design introduced with iOS 13
- New Apple TV 4K hardware appears closer to launching based on tvOS 13.4 beta code
iPhone |
- iPhone 9 pricing: Another report corroborates $399 starting price
- Video: Latest mockups compare relative sizes of rumored iPhone 12 lineup
- Apple adds new onsite device repair option for iPhone owners in select cities
- Review: Nomad’s Base Station Stand pairs a premium design with iPhone and AirPods support
- Nomad unveils new iPhone 11 leather cases with full support for Moment lenses
- Reuters: Foxconn will incur ‘big’ iPhone production impact if China factory halt is extended
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 7 wish: Apple Watch face switching based on closing rings, location, and schedules
- Apple bumps trade-in values for Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 to $100 for Heart Month
- watchOS 7 visual concept dreams up sleep tracking, customizable Activity rings, ‘Weekend Getaway’ and much more
- Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019, Strategy Analytics says
iPad & Mac |
- Apple adds ability for developers to sell Mac and iOS apps as a single purchase
- Concept removes the mystery from multitasking on the iPad
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Khalid joins Today at Apple for new Music Lab: Remix sessions
- Apple Stores will celebrate Black History Month with over 40 inspirational sessions
Apps |
- Microsoft Outlook brings long-awaited multitasking features to the iPad
- Peek-a-View iPhone app aims to protect your photos from those meddling kids
- Twitter releases bug fix for missing polls on iOS, tweaks redesigned iPad app
- Diagrams is a new Mac app that lets you easily create structured flowcharts
HomeKit |
Services |
- PSA: iCloud․com accessible from iOS and Android with support for Photos, Notes, Reminders, more
- Apple News head of business steps down as service struggles to attract subscribers
- Apple Arcade scores a homepage takeover with this must-see, whimsical promotion
- LG launches Apple TV app for its 2019 TVs ahead of 2018 models later this year
- Disney+ picks up 28.6 million subscribers at launch as analysts guess Apple TV+ numbers
Top Apple stories, company |
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Back to the Mac 016: Behind the scenes of Jeff’s video editing workspace
- Hands-on with iOS 13.4 beta 1 changes and features [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off your first two months of a Mac mini subscription now w/ code 9TO5MAC, or get started with MacStadium’s new Orka private cloud.
- 9to5Mac Daily: February 07, 2020 – New Apple TV rumors, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: February 06, 2020 – iOS 13.4 beta features and changes
- 9to5Mac Daily: February 05, 2020 – Apple News shakeup, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: February 04, 2020 – LG Apple TV app, Apple celebrates Heart Month
- 9to5Mac Daily: February 3, 2020 — Will there be a spring Apple event?
9to5Mac Watch Time episode #14 |
This week on 9to5Mac Watch, Zac is joined by 9to5Mac’s Michael Potuck to talk movement and momentum with Apple Watch. Michael has over a decade of fitness experience that pre-dates the Apple Watch, completed a last minute marathon on a whim, and recently used the watch for ski tracking on the slopes.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS.
Happy Hour Podcast #TKT |
TKTK
Sponsored by:
- Chargeasap: Preorder the new Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank for $139 (Reg $299) & enter our iPhone 11 giveaway.
- Zapier: Right now through the end of the month, try Zapier free by going to our special link Zapier.com/HAPPYHOUR
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast 069 |
A first look at Xcode 11.4, iOS 13.4, and the suite of betas that Apple released this week. Also, the power of declarative UIs, whether a spiritual successor to AirPower might be in the works, and John’s recipe for oven-baked potatoes.
Sponsored by:
- Hyper: Preorder the new HyperDrive GEN2: Next Generation USB-C Hub for $59(40% off the expected retails price). Learn more about our Mac Pro giveaway.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work and Making the Grade |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Apple @ Work: G Suite has brought immense benefits to Apple focused organizations
- Making the Grade: How to get AirPlay 2 in the classroom without the expense of an Apple TV
- Apple @ Work: Here’s how Apple TV has quietly become a robust digital signage solution
- Apple @ Work: Privileges for macOS is the open source tool that all Apple IT departments need
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.