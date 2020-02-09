This week’s top stories: iOS 13.4 changes, CarKey, new Apple TV rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple starts beta testing iOS 13.4, iPhone 12 size rumors, a new CarKey API for iPhone and Apple Watch, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple News is going through a shakeup less than one year after the introduction of Apple News+. Liz Schimel, the head of business for Apple News has stepped down less than than a year after the launch of Apple News+. Schimel was responsible for overseeing relationships with publishers and advertisers during her time with Apple News.

Apple this week also released its latest round of developer betas: macOS Catalina 10.15.4, iOS 13.4. iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2, and tvOS 13.4.

One of the biggest changes in these updates is that developers can now sell macOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase. This means that a developer can list an iPad app in the App Store and a Mac version in the Mac App Store. When the customer buys either version, it automatically unlocks for all platforms.

The updates also bring support for iCloud Drive folder sharing, as well as Screen Time Communication Limits on the Mac, tweaks to the TV app, and more. Read our full roundup of all of the changes here.

Under the hood, 9to5Mac discovered that iOS 13.4 contains references to a “CarKey” API, which will make it possible to use the iPhone and also the Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start a car. Users will be able to use CarKey in NFC-compatible cars, as they only need to hold the device near the vehicle to use it as a key.

Last but not least, there’s also evidence of a new Apple TV. Details here remain unknown, but code findings suggest that it would at least feature the A12 or A13 processor, as well as 4K resolution.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week's top videos

