This week’s top stories: iOS 14 beta testing, Apple Pay QR code support, iPhone 12 rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14 beta testing continues, iPhone 12 rumors, new details about Apple’s AR glasses, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple this week continued beta testing of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14. The company released the second developer betas of each update, bringing a variety of small but notable tweaks. You can watch our full video for all of the details on 50+ changes.

In addition to the new developer betas, Apple also kicked off public beta testing of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 this week. If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here.

In addition to the user-facing changes in iOS 14, 9to5Mac was also able to find a new hidden feature for Apple Pay. References found in the iOS 14 code reveal that Apple is working on a new method for letting users make payments with Apple Pay by scanning a QR code or traditional barcode with the iPhone camera.

The opposite would also work, with users holding the iPhone in front of a scanner with a QR Code generated by the Wallet app. Apple did not discuss this feature at WWDC 2020, and it’s not finished yet, so we don’t know when Apple will make it available to users.

Elsewhere, Apple announced a major expansion of its Independent Repair Provider Program this week. The company announced that over 140 new repair businesses in the United States are joining the program, while businesses in Europe and Canada can also now sign up for the first time.

Last but not least, a new report from The Information this week said that Apple’s semitransparent lenses, one of the most important components for AR glasses, has passed the prototyping stage and moved into trial production. This is an important step for Apple’s work towards AR glasses, but the company is still belived to be at least 1-2 years away from mass production.

